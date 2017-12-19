Toast the New Year at the Gilmore Car Museum

Ring in the New Year at the Gilmore Car Museum! This classy museum event will feature an evening of fun and frivolity complete with a wide selection of appetizers, drinks, dancing, a car-themed photo booth complete with costumes and props, a champagne toast at midnight, and a stellar “ball” drop inside the museum! And we’ll be rockin’ into the New Year with live music, includes hits from the ’50s through today with Allegan’s own “Strum, Dumb, and Dumber.”

TICKETS AND PRICING

Tickets can be purchased online (click here) or through the Museum’s Administration Office (M-F, 8am-5pm). General admission for this event is $45 and includes food and all activities. There will be a cash bar available with beer, wine, and mixed drinks available for purchase along with a selection of non-alcoholic beverages.

Early bird registration ends Friday, December 22nd at 5pm! All tickets purchased prior to that date will be sent to the purchaser via US Mail.

Tickets purchased after December 22nd or at the door the night of the event will be $55 and will be held at a Will Call station for pick up beginning at 8:30pm on New Year’s Eve.

Ticket sales will end Friday, December 29th at 12pm EST. Tickets will ONLY be available at the door the evening of the event after this time.

RESTRICTIONS

This event is strictly 21 and up, IDs will be checked at the door. Semi-formal attire (no jeans, please!) is required. Tickets are non-refundable as this is an annual fundraiser in support of the Museum’s 501c3 non-profit status.

www.gilmorecarmuseum.org/

6865 W Hickory Rd.

Hickory Corners, MI 49060

269-671-5089