Tom Mack Auctions’ ‘Old Car Heaven’ Sale Dec. 2

Tom Mack Auctions announced a Federal Court-ordered No Reserve Auction on Saturday, December2, 2017, featuring 80 special collector cars.

“The automotive contents of a museum called ‘Old Car Heaven’ at 3501 1st Avenue South, near downtown in Birmingham, Alabama 35222 will be sold at No Reserve with no minimum bid starting at 11:00 AM CST on Saturday, December 2, 2017. We are proud that the court selected our company to facilitate this Auction, and the lots may be viewed on our website at www.tommackauctions.com.” Mack said.

The sale will include, but is not limited to:

5 Packards 1916-1940

8 Chrysler Letter-Series Cars

3 Chrysler imperial Dual-Windshield Phaetons

At least 47 Convertibles or Open Cars

7 Station Wagons, trucks, or utility vehicles

5 Foreign Sports Cars

At least 52 MoPar cars/trucks including Chrysler, Dodge, Imperial, and Plymouth

2 rare Oldsmobiles

3 Cadillacs and a LaSalle

3 Special Buicks

At least 5 AACA National Show-winning cars

At least 20 rare collectible vehicles needing some or total restoration.

Again, all vehicles will find a new home on Saturday, December 2. Bidder information, terms, and conditions may be found on the website. Nearby motel information is on the website as well. Live, phone, and internet bidding available. The vehicles will be available for inspection on Friday, December 1 from 8:00 AM-5:00 PM at the Auction site. Because of limited space, sale day admission is by bidder badge only. Vehicles will be sold in alphabetical order starting with a 1928 Buick Roadster and ending with a 1952 Rolls-Royce.

Tom Mack Auctions has been in the collector car auction business since 1984, and consistently presents collector car Swap Meets and Auctions in the Charlotte, NC area.

Tom Mack Classics, Inc.

Tom Mack Auctions

PO Box 327

Prosperity, SC 29127

803-364-3322, office

803-364-2826, fax

tommackclassics.com