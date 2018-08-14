Toyota Land Cruiser FJ60 rebuild for Veterans

EMPLETON, Calif., /PRNewswire/ — Blaster’s Garage, a new YouTube series looking to make a big difference for two charities supporting military Veterans and their families, is gearing up to show fellow Veterans rebuilding a donated 1984 Toyota Land Cruiser FJ60 for a fundraising raffle.

The six-episode YouTube series was inspired by Leon Tackitt, owner of and winemaker at Tackitt Family Vineyards, near Paso Robles, Calif., and his friend and garage owner, Eric Symonds. The rebuilt FJ60 will be raffled off live during production of the final Blaster’s Garage episode, Dec. 21, 2018. There are only 5,000 raffle tickets available, and each ticket costs $100. All proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to EOD Warrior Foundation and QL+.

“We are honored to be part of this unique initiative,” stated Nicole Motsek, executive director of the EOD Warrior Foundation. “We are excited for the opportunity to raise awareness about the incredible and lifesaving work EOD warriors are doing every day.”

Along with Quality of Life Plus (QL+) Founder and President, Jon Monett, Tackitt felt fundraising for both organizations was a perfect fit. QL+, through its partnership with engineering programs in top-tier universities, develops innovative technical solutions to assist and improve the quality of life for our wounded veterans and first responders.”We at QL+ are excited to be part of this effort to work with the EOD Warrior Foundation to raise funds and understanding for those who have given so much,” said Monett.

Tackitt, a 27-year Navy explosive Ordnance disposal veteran, is an ambassador to the EOD Warrior Foundation, which serves the EOD community by raising awareness and gathering resources to offer financial, education, hope and wellness, and EOD memorial care support.

Blaster’s Garage is also seeking sponsors and supporters for the rebuild. For more information on how to support this project, go to www.blastersgarage.com.

Blaster’s Garage is a six-episode, on-line vehicle rebuild program, airing on YouTube. The rebuilt vehicle will be raffled off during a live taping of the final episode, slated for later this year. Proceeds from this raffle will be given to the EOD Warrior Foundation (EODWF) and The Quality of Life Plus Program (QL+).

EOD Warrior Foundation

EOD stands for Explosive Ordnance Disposal – the detection, disarming and disposal of bombs. These technicians are highly-trained, forward deployed military members, integrated with various Combatant Commanders, Special Forces, and warfare units within the Navy, Marines, Air Force, and Army. They are also called upon to support civilian law enforcement, the Secret Service, Homeland Security, ATF? and FBI. In short, they are our nation’s premier bomb squad.

The mission of the EODWF is to improve quality of life for the EOD family by providing financial relief, scholarships, and physical, social, and emotional support through retreats and community engagement. This assistance and the resources provided are intended to provide support above and beyond the budgetary constraints of the US and local Governments.

Quality of Life Plus

QL+ is dedicated to improving the lives of both veterans and first responders who have been injured while serving their country. They established their first lab at Cal Poly in San Luis Obispo using engineering seniors to take on challenges provided by the Program. This lab is an integral part of Cal Poly’s engineering program and provides an industrial grade facility where students can collectively focus their creative and intellectual horsepower on solving some of the most difficult challenges facing our nation’s patriots.

Since its inception, Cal Poly student teams have completed over 85 engineering challenges, improving the lives of many severely injured veterans. Many of their challengers are former EOD technicians, creating a natural partnership with EODWF.