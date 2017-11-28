Toys for Toga at Saratoga Automobile Museum

Drop off a new unwrapped toy when you visit the Saratoga Automobile Museum and receive a complementary pass for (1) free admission

(pass good through 2018) 

All Toys will need to be received by December 14th!

100% of all toys collected will be equally dispersed to these amazing local non-profits:

– Franklin Community Center
– CAPTAIN Youth and Family Services
– Mechanicville Area Community Services Center 

Saratoga Automobile Museum

www.saratogaautomuseum.org
(518) 587-1935
membership@saratogaautomuseum.org

