Toys for Toga at Saratoga Automobile Museum

Drop off a new unwrapped toy when you visit the Saratoga Automobile Museum and receive a complementary pass for (1) free admission
(pass good through 2018)
All Toys will need to be received by December 14th!
100% of all toys collected will be equally dispersed to these amazing local non-profits:
– Franklin Community Center
– CAPTAIN Youth and Family Services
– Mechanicville Area Community Services Center
Saratoga Automobile Museum
www.saratogaautomuseum.org
(518) 587-1935
membership@saratogaautomuseum.org