Travel to Pebble Beach with the AACA Museum, Inc.

The AACA Museum invites you to travel with them to California August 20 to 27, 2018 and enjoy touring intriguing destinations, along with some exclusive automotive related experiences! The Tucker #1026 from the Cammack Tucker collection at the AACA Museum, Inc. has been invited to Pebble Beach this year. In addition to the Pebble Beach show the tour will provide you with a mixture of private automotive collections, fascinating museums, local attractions along with excellent food and fellowship. Once in California, you will travel by motorcoach to these automobile hotspots.

Highlights of the Trip:

Concours on the Avenue

Classic Motorsports Monterey Cruise-In

Guided tour of Blackhawk Museum’s Automotive Gallery

Francis Ford Coppola Winery for tour, including Mr. Coppola’s Tucker, dinner and wine tasting

Free time to explore San Francisco

Choice of Classic Car Forums, RetroAuto and/or Concourso Italiano

RM Sotheby’s Monterey Auction

Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance

Reservations are available on a first-come basis. The registration deadline is June 19, 2018.

For more information click here.

Registration Form

For questions regarding registration, contact Toni Rothman at tonirothman@icloud.com or call 610-361-7882.

Click Here for the complete Travel Itinerary and Trip Features