Trunk or Treat at the AACA Museum

Hershey, PA – Calling all little zombies, witches, and wizards! Come enjoy the annual “Trunk or Treat” extravaganza at the AACA Museum, Inc. Admission is just $7 per person on Sunday, October 22, and kids 12 and under are invited to participate in the “Trunk or Treat” program from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Dress in your favorite Halloween costume and enjoy an entertaining afternoon of family fun! Let the amusement begin at crafting tables, where kids will decorate their own “Trunk or Treat” bags using various car and Halloween stamps, stickers, markers and more.

Once they’ve personalized their own treat bag, the hunt begins to locate a variety of “Trunk or Treat” spots within the main and lower levels of the Museum. Be sure to look for the inflatable Haunted House with treats from the witch – always a favorite! After the “Trunk or Treaters” have exhausted themselves exploring the Museum and collecting treats provided by our generous sponsor: The Hershey Company, they can wind down with Halloween themed videos playing in our indoor Drive-in theatre.

From October 16-31, the AACA Museum, Inc. will also have special Halloween themed vehicles including:

The 1924 wooden bodied REO Funeral hearse

The Pumpkin Mobile

And an assortment of other vehicles adorn the main gallery to get you in the “spirit”

Special note: We are asking all miniature ghosts, goblins, pirates and more to leave any sharp or pointed costume accessories at home so as not to injure other guests or Museum vehicles.

About AACA Museum, Inc.

The AACA Museum, Inc., a Smithsonian Affiliate, displays beautifully restored automobiles, buses and motorcycles in unique life-like scenes representing the 1890s – 1980s in a cross-country journey from New York to San Francisco. This Museum, a 501(c) (3) non-profit organization, is known to be one of the largest automotive museums. Special exhibits change several times a year and focus on a variety of eras and types of vehicles. The AACA Museum is home to the Cammack Tucker Collection; the World’s largest and most prestigious permanent collection of Tucker Automobiles and related artifacts. The Museum is in South Hanover Township, located just off Route 39, one mile west of Hersheypark Drive, Hershey, Pennsylvania. Regular admission $12, seniors age 61 and older $11, juniors age 4-12 $9, children age 3 and under,AACA Museum, Inc. Members and AACA Members are FREE. The Museum is open daily from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM. For further information, please call 717-566-7100 or visit www.AACAMuseum.org.

AACA Museum, Inc. – 161 Museum Drive – Hershey, PA 17033