TV’s Eddie Munster at AutoFest

CARLISLE, PA – It’s becoming a bit of a tradition for the team at Carlisle Events to not only showcase classic cars as part of its AutoFest events in Lakeland, Florida, but to also bring some of TV’s most iconic stars to town too. The trend continues February 23-26 at the SUN ‘n FUN campus with the addition of Butch Patrick to event weekend. Patrick, who played little Eddie Munster on the ‘60s TV show The Munsters will be on hand all weekend to meet fans, sign autographs and more.

As mentioned above, Patrick is best known as Eddie Munster from the CBS comedy that ran from 1964-1966. He reprised the role for a 1966 feature film and also starred as Mark on the ABC Saturday morning series, Lidsville from 1971-1973. It’s his Munsters career that endeared him to millions though, and it’s that role and its corresponding popularity that brings him to Lakeland.

“I was just happy to be part of a TV show that has such a timeless following,” said Patrick from his home in Florida. “People today really seem to enjoy nostalgic shows with real family values even if it’s a family of lovable monsters.”

In addition to Patrick himself, he’s bringing with him a handful of ghoulishly unique cars. The Munster’s themed display not only includes Patrick, but the Munster Koach and Dragula tribute cars, the ORIGINAL 1964 Barris/Von Dutch chain link Schwinn Stingray Bike and other Munsters props, including a Munsters go-cart, baseball bat, Wolf Wolf, miniature spot and street signs.

An autograph for any item brought to the event is $20. In addition, Patrick and his team will have items for sale, including photos, shirts and photo ops with the famed rides that are part of his display. Prices will vary and will be listed at his onsite location. Posed photos are included for free with the purchase of any item from him or with the purchase of an autograph.

Winter AutoFest itself isn’t just about this special guest, but also about a swap meet, car corral, two-day collector car auction and car show. 100 years of automotive history will be on display and the event is unlike anything else in the region, plus it’s affordable family fun. Adult tickets are $10 per day, kids 12 and under are free and complete details are available at www.CarlisleEvents.com.

Carlisle Events is a partner or producer of 12 annual collector car and truck events. Events are held at the Carlisle PA Fairgrounds (Carlisle, PA), Allentown Fairgrounds (Allentown, PA) and the SUN ‘n FUN Campus (Lakeland, FL). The season schedule includes five automotive swap meets of varying size, four auctions, as well as individual specialty shows featuring Hurst branded machines, Corvettes, Fords, GMs, Chryslers, trucks, imports, tuners and performance sport compacts. Founded in 1974 by friends Bill Miller and Chip Miller, events hosted at Carlisle attract more than a half a million enthusiasts annually from all corners of the globe. More information is available via www.CarlisleEvents.com or www.CarlisleAuctions.com.