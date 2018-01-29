The most unlikely Corvette: Vietnam Veteran Tribute Truck

This 1946 Chevy hot rod truck looks like an old truck on the outside and it is, but with a little closer examination you will find something more. Hung on a custom hand-made 2×4 double frame is a C4 Corvette front suspension and a crate Corvette engine offering the driver a vintage look while enjoying the power and ride of a modern truck. The best of both worlds.

This Vietnam Veteran Tribute Truck has been campaigned in the northeast for the last two years. There are currently thousands of Vietnam Veteran signatures on the truck, but there is plenty of room for many more signatures from us Vietnam Veterans in the southeast.

The truck has been purchased by a company called: The Strongest Memory Wins Research Foundation, LLC and the truck will now live in Daytona Beach, FL. The debut of the truck to the southeast will be Thursday, February 15 during the Day of the Duels Car Show at the Drive-in Church in Daytona Beach Shores.

Vietnam Veterans from the area are invited to attend the car show and stop by the Vietnam Veteran Tribute Truck display area to sign the truck. Vietnam Veterans please come join thousands of your brothers and sisters to be recognized as the great warriors that you are by signing this one-of-a-kind tribute truck.

There is also a special area on the truck for the Gold Star family members to sign for their fallen loved one. Our fallen and their families are never forgotten.

If you are a post-war veteran and you know you are suffering from PTSD, please stop by the truck to be pointed in the right direction to gain the help that you need. The truck is a safe place for you and you will be welcomed there.

If you are a disabled Vietnam Veteran or you know of someone who is and you/they cannot mobilize out to the car show, The event organizers will bring the truck to you/them to sign. Just contact them through their website SignTheTruck.org or by calling 386.256.2118.

Pre-registration is still available until 2/2/2018 at www.driveinchurch.net/carshow