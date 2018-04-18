Upcoming events at the Saratoga Automobile Museum

Change of plans!

SPRING HAS NOT YET SPRUNG, The Saratoga Automobile Museum will be postponing their first Cars and Coffee of the season!

Join them when the salt is off of the roads and the sun is shining!

The next Cars and Coffee will be on Saturday, May 5th, 2018 from 8am-10am.

Annual Spring Auto Show Collection Tour & Luncheon

Saturday, May 19, 2018

8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Join in a spirited road trip to Jim Taylor’s rare and extensive auto collection at his state-of-the-art facility in Gloversville, NY! Following a private tour, you will head to Lanzi’s on the Lake for a delicious lunch!

Reserve your tickets today as this event will sell out! $85 per person.

Spring Auto Show and Family Fun Day

Sunday, May 20, 2018

7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Saratoga Spa State Park will be the place for the annual Spring Auto Show and Family Fun Day. All cars, trucks and motorcycles are welcome. Enjoy tasty food, amazing automobiles, and exciting activities for the whole family.

As a featured display, we welcome the Antique Automobile Club of America to the show. The AACA vehicles will be judged by kids of the Hagerty Youth Judging Program.

ALL YEARS, MAKES & MODELS WELCOME!

Pre-Registration – $10.00

Top 20 Judges Choice awards

Best in Show

People’s Choice

Kid’s Choice

Hagerty Insurance Youth JudgingAward

Day of – $15.00

Car clubs, please arrive early and together for group parking!

Saratoga Automobile Museum

110 Avenue of the Pines

Saratoga Springs, NY 12866

http://www.saratogaautomuseum.org/