Update on the Rhode Island Year of Manufacture Plate Bill

UPDATE: Rhode Island bill to require state to issue year of manufacture license plates Introduced

In 2014, legislation to allow the Division of Motor Vehicles to issue replica year of manufacture plates for antique vehicles was enacted into law. This year, a bill (H.B. 5068) has been introduced to require that the state issue or approve year of manufacture license plates for vehicles more than 25-years old, subject to certain conditions.

