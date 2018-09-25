UPI to feature retro Ford Bronco at SEMA show

LONG BEACH, Calif. – United Pacific Industries will feature a retro 1966 Ford Bronco in its Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) Show booth (#23175) located in Central Hall in Las Vegas, NV, October 30-November 2, 2018. The customized Ford Bronco will showcase 1966 to 1977 Bronco replica body panels as well as lighting produced by the company.

According to United Pacific Industries Director of Research and Development, David Odegard, “United Pacific Industries has specifically chosen Maxlider Brothers Customs to build this high-profile flagship Bronco for our company. Their knowledge of and passion for Ford Broncos is unmatched, so we knew they were the best people to build our SEMA booth vehicle.”

After building more than 500 classic Broncos, Maxlider Brothers Customs has the experience to know what is important to Bronco enthusiasts: proportions of tire size, lift kit and bolt on parts as well as a blue color because it is the most popular color choice. The United Pacific Bronco will be painted in the company’s corporate shade of blue with white accents on the fender flares and roof.

The United Pacific classic Ford Bronco will be equipped with a Ford Performance Coyote 5.0L engine and other modern conveniences including air conditioning, Bluetooth stereo, accurate electronic gauges and power running boards. Maxlider Brothers Customs has not overlooked any detail, including adjustable custom leather seats to accommodate taller drivers and passengers with ease. The 1966 Bronco in the United Pacific booth might look classic on the outside, but it features modern amenities necessary to make it comfortable to drive today.

United Pacific produces exact replica sheet metal for the 1966 to 1977 Ford Broncos so that enthusiasts can recreate their ideal classic Bronco, and this is the sheet metal used on the Bronco being built by Maxlider Brothers Customs. The company supplied everything necessary for the body, including the fender flares, door shells, windshield and window frames, front and rear bumpers, door jambs, tail light housing panels, rocker panels and more. United Pacific also supplied the billet aluminum tail light bezels and LED sequential tail lights for the build. In total, more than 60 products from United Pacific are used on the vehicle.

Parts on the vehicle include:

* Body: Sheet metal by United Pacific Industries with hand built tub by Maxlider Brothers Customs

* Engine: Ford Performance Coyote 5.0L Mustang engine

* Transmission: Heavy Duty 4R70W by Bowler Transmission and CompuShift electronic controller

* Transfer Case: Atlas 2 from Advance Adapters

* Chassis: Custom chassis by Maxlider Brothers Customs

* Suspension: Custom 4-link front, 3-link rear and long-arms by Black Beard Broncos with Fox coil-over shocks

* Axles and Differentials: Currie axle housings, Yukon Gear and Axle differentials & axles, Randy’s Driveshafts

* Brakes: Wilwood 4-wheel disc brakes

* Tires: 33×12.5×15-inch BF Goodrich KM2’s

* Interior: Custom leather seats and panels by Twin City Upholstery

* Cage: 4-point interior cage by Black Beard Broncos

* Coyote kit (brackets, cooling system, engine mounts, A/C, exhaust): BC Broncos

* Gauges: Classic Instruments cluster

* Lights and Lenses: United Pacific Industries

* Running boards: AMP Research powered running boards

* Steering gearbox: Steerco/AGR

* Steering column: Flaming River

* Fuel tank: Black Beard Broncos

* Console: ICON 4×4

* Wire harness, body lift and bushings, glass, door handles/components, mirrors, switches, seat belts, hardware kit, fender flares: Wildhorses 4×4

* Seals, bumpers: Bronco Graveyard

About United Pacific Industries

United Pacific Industries is a leading manufacturer of heavy duty truck and classic vehicle parts. With parts engineered with superior reliability to meet the demands of customers and automotive enthusiasts, United Pacific sets the standard for quality, design and innovation. More than 20,000 parts are available from United Pacific for big rigs and classic cars. For more information, call 866.327.5288 or visit UPauto.com. Follow United Pacific: @UPcarparts or Instagram: @unitedpacificlongbeach.

