Vermont bill to provide single plate for pleasure cars introduced

Vermont legislation (H. 16) was introduced to provide that motor vehicles registered as pleasure cars may display only a single plate on the rear of the vehicle. Under Vermont law “pleasure cars” are defined as most all power propelled vehicles, except for many work vehicles including farm tractors, vehicles running only upon stationary rails or tracks, motorized highway building equipment, road making appliances, snowmobiles, or tracked vehicles or electric personal assistive mobility devices. The bill will be considered by the House Transportation Committee.

You Can Shape the Course of This Proposal!

Request support for this legislation by using the following SAN website link for an overview and lawmaker contact.