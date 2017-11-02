Veterans and active military free on Nov. 11 at AACA Museum

Hershey, PA – Help celebrate and honor all veterans and active military as the AACA Museum, Inc., in Hershey salutes them for their bravery. Active duty military personnel receive complimentary admission with military ID year-round at the Museum. Veterans can visit the Museum for FREE on Saturday, November 11th.

There will be a few special military vehicles on display in honor of Veteran’s Day. A 1942 Ford Jeep GPW (general purpose design Willys). The demand for jeeps in World War II was so great, Ford and Willys were contracted to mass produce these Jeeps for military use. Production for these vehicles ended in 1945 at the end of the war. Also see a 1951 Nash Ambassador military parade vehicle.



The Museum will have exhibits of interest to all visitors including:

– The red, white, and blue rides featured in the National Corvette Restorers Society exhibit

– The 1933 Graham Blue Streak 8 Sedan is currently featured in the Historic Vehicle Association (HVA) vehicle display.

– “The Dynamic Duo” – AACA “Most Awarded” & “Most Traveled” vehicles

– A Prototype DeLorean is on display

– “Getting the Job Done – Vehicles that Earned Their Keep” exhibit preview (full exhibit begins November 18)

