Vicari Auction’s 6th Annual Cruisin’ Nocona Auction

NOCONA, TX. – The Vicari Auction Company is rolling back in to Nocona, Texas to host its 6th annual Cruisin’ Nocona Collector Car Auction. 400 classic and muscle cars are expected to cross the auction block during the May 4-5 auction held in downtown Nocona, TX.

Cruisin’ Nocona is in its 6th year, Vicari Auction and the Nocona Chamber of Commerce are expecting their largest event to date. The Cruisin’ event officially kicks off to a start on Thursday, May 3rd at 10:00 am with its well received Classic Car Cruise rolling through the North Texas countryside. A display of classic cars in downtown Nocona will follow the cruise, and a parade of cars will be held at 5:00 pm Thursday evening and following the parade a Burn-out contest will be held at the VFW Hall.

Bidders will have the opportunity to buy some great classics in Nocona this May including Pete Horton’s New Year New Gear Sale. That’s right you have the opportunity of a life time to purchase a vehicle from Horton’s Classic Car Museum which is known all around the world. Horton is offering 27 lots at this upcoming auction. (So, he can buy some new ones)

Vicari Auction opens its gates in Nocona Friday & Saturday at 8:30 am. Pre-registration is highly recommended for bidders and consignors, although you may register at the site upon arrival. On-site financing is available from Keesler Federal Credit Union. Admission is $10.00 and children under 10 are free with a paid adult.

Area hotels and information is available at www.vicariauction.com. Cruisin’ Nocona late cruise registration begins on site at 8:30 am Thursday morning. To register for the Cruisin’ Nocona Car Cruise or Car Show; call 940-825-3526; or visit www.nocona.org

Vicari Auction is also hosting their annual VIP party, Friday May 4, 2018 with The Time Machine Band. The Fish Fry starts at 6:30 pm and the band starts at 7:00 pm. The Party will be held at the Veranda Inn in Nocona, TX. Please come out and celebrate our 6th Cruisin’ Nocona auction.

During the Saturday Auction there will be a classic car show that will display a variety of antique vehicles on Saturday, May 5, 2018 near the Horton Classic Car Museum. Participants will enjoy entertainment including great food, vendors, and live bands.

Finally, enjoy the Champagne Brunch and Style Show at Daddy Sam’s Saloon in downtown Nocona. Contact the Chamber of Commerce for Reservations 940-825-3526

EVENT CALENDAR

Vicari’s Cruisin’ Nocona Auction 2018

Dates: May 3-5, 2018

Event Location: Downtown Nocona, TX

Auction Location: 210 West Walnut – Nocona, TX 76255

Auction Check-In: Thursday (5/3) 9:00 am to 6:00 pm

Auction Preview: Friday & Saturday: Gates Open 8:30 am

Car Cruise – Thursday May 3th

Late registration – Begins at 9:00 am

Cruise – Begins at 10:00 am

Parade of Classic Cars – 5:00 pm

Burn out contest after the parade at the VFW

Auction: Friday (5/4) – Begins at 10:00 am

Saturday (5/5) – Begins at 10:00 am

About Vicari Auction

The Vicari Auction Company hosts fast-paced, high energy auctions in the southern US, offering an entertaining destination to car collectors, enthusiasts and travelers. Vicar Auction strives to have each of our customers feel a part of the family. Vicari Auction is the featured auction company in the TV series Bidding Wars on the NBC Sports Network and has also been filmed for Velocity’s Fast and Loud series with Richard Rawlings as well as CNBC’s Car Chasers with Jeff Allen. For more information, bidder registration or automobile consignment, contact Vicari Auction at 1900 Destrehan Ave., Harvey, LA 70058; call 504.264.2277; or visit www.vicariauction.com.