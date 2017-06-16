Vicari’s 7th Annual New Orleans Auction

NEW ORLEANS, LA. – The Vicari Auction Company is returning to the Big Easy for its’ 7th annual New Orleans Collector Car Auction on July 8th, 2017. Up to 150 classics are expected to cross the auction block during the July auction held at Mardi Gras World in New Orleans.

Bidder’s will have the opportunity to buy some great classics in New Orleans this July including a 5 time NCRS Regional Top Flight Award Winner and Performance Verification Award Winner 1967 Chevrolet Corvette, a 1955 Chevrolet Bel Air which received 3 Awards in the 2016 Tri-Five in Bowling Green and a 1958 Chevrolet Impala; all three vehicles have been meticulously restored. Other notable cars include a 1960 AMC Rambler Ambassador that was formerly part of the Sterling McCall Old Car Museum and a 1969 Ford Mach 1 that includes a Marti Report and build sheet. The list goes on with a range of very nice vehicles to entice even the novice looking for their “Dream Car”.

Louisiana Cruisin’ Inc.’s Louisiana Tour 2017 trails in ahead of the auction with a two day scenic tour starting in Natchitoches, LA on July 6 ending NOLA Motorsports on the 7th. Following the tour Vicari Auction will kick off it’s 7th annual auction which begins at 9:00 am with automotive memorabilia followed by classic & muscle automobiles. Vehicle check-in will be on Friday, July 7th at 9 a.m. at Mardi Gras World. Pre-registration is highly recommended for bidders and consignors, although you may register at the site upon arrival. On-site financing is available from Keesler Federal Credit Union. A car show will be held in the Mardi Gras Float Den from 8:00 am to 4:30 pm. Admission is $10.00 and children under 10 are free with a paid adult. Area hotels and more information is available at www.vicariauction.com.

Vicari’s New Orleans Collector Car Auction 2017