Vietnam veteran honors the fallen at the 2017 Carlisle Truck Nationals

The tribute includes names of those lost since 2001 in Iraq and Afghanistan and will be displayed at the 2017 Carlisle Truck Nationals August 4-6 at the Carlisle, PA Fairgrounds.

CARLISLE, PA – The Vietnam War stands out in our country’s history due to how its service members were looked at upon their return stateside. In some cases, those who served are still trying to find their place. The difficulties that come with serving, especially on the front lines can only be known by those who have been there, but one local central Pennsylvania man is hoping that those who have been lost in the current Iraq and Afghanistan conflicts will never been forgotten.

Tim Wright is a retired Army veteran who lives in nearby Shippensburg, Pennsylvania and served in Vietnam. He vividly recalls how he was treated when he came home from Vietnam and has built the Mid-Atlantic Wall of Fallen Heroes so that today’s heroes are never forgotten. This idea came in part from a similar creation by a man named Fred Nunemacher of Millersburg, Pennsylvania. Fred’s wall includes just the names of Pennsylvania’s fallen from Iraq and is called the Wall of Fallen Heroes.

What makes Tim Wright’s wall different is that it covers the Mid-Atlantic region (Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey) as well as Washington D.C. and currently includes 827 names. This wall has made its rounds in all seven locations, including a big bike rally, Rolling Thunder, which takes place in D.C.

Given that the Carlisle Truck Nationals (August 4-6 at the Carlisle PA Fairgrounds) celebrates all things truck, family and even the military, having Tim Wright at Carlisle with this amazing wall on the back of his truck was a no-brainer. In addition to this wall, Tim Wright also has notes and information on every service member deemed K.I.A. in south Asia. This information was gleaned from media outlets including the Military Times and Associated Press.

Event Manager Ed Scholly noted that “when this opportunity presented itself for our event, I didn’t think twice about having Tim at Carlisle.” Scholly continued by saying, “I’m a veteran, I have friends and family that are veterans so honoring those who gave more by showcasing Tim Wright’s truck and wall at this year’s Carlisle Truck Nationals is a welcome addition to this event.”

Complete event information, including links to register for the Carlisle Truck Nationals, Big Rig Show and Shine or to simply purchase spectator tickets and passes can be found at www.CarlisleEvents.com or by calling 717-243-7855.

Carlisle Events is a partner or producer of 12 annual collector car and truck events. Events are held at the Carlisle PA Fairgrounds (Carlisle, PA), Allentown Fairgrounds (Allentown, PA) and the SUN ‘n FUN Campus (Lakeland, FL). The season schedule includes five automotive swap meets of varying size, four auctions, as well as individual specialty shows featuring Hurst branded machines, Corvettes, Fords, GMs, Chryslers, trucks, imports, tuners and performance sport compacts. Founded in 1974 by friends Bill Miller and Chip Miller, events hosted at Carlisle attract more than a half a million enthusiasts annually from all corners of the globe. More information is available via www.CarlisleEvents.com or www.CarlisleAuctions.com.