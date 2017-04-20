Vintage convertibles cruise into America’s Car Museum

TACOMA, Wash. _ America’s Car Museum (ACM) is blowing the top off its Summer Drive Series with a gathering of vintage convertibles on display in the Route 66 Gallery.

ACM’s Route 66 Gallery is known for featuring vintage American cars from the golden age of motoring – the ’50s and ’60s. To pay homage to the historic Route 66 – aka “The Mother Road” – the primary means of interstate transportation a half century ago, ACM will be rolling in an assortment of convertibles from the era.

“Route 66 plays an important role in the development of our nation throughout the 1900s,” said ACM CEO David Madeira. “We will feature a gathering of convertibles that traveled the famous road decades back. These vehicles will feel right at home as they tell the story of America through the lens of the automobile.”

The full list of vehicles in the upcoming display include:

1955 Packard Caribbean

1956 Ford Fairlane Sunliner

1957 Chevy Bel Air

1957 Ford Thunderbird

1960 Pontiac Bonneville

1962 Pontiac Catalina

1963 Ford Thunderbird

1968 Pontiac Firebird Sprint

For more information on the Summer Drive Series – Convertibles display and other current exhibits, visit americascarmuseum.org.