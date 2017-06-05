Vintage race cars readying for the ‘Grand Ascent’ hill climb

HERSHEY, PA – While the automobile has spawned many competitive events, one of earliest motoring challenges was the hill climb. The concept is simple: cars race up a hill as fast as they can against the clock and each other. Pennsylvania has always been a hot bed for hill climb racing and the Hershey area is no exception. In the heyday of the historic Hershey Hill Climb there were as many as 10,000 spectators lining the course to witness the feats of the courageous cars and drivers.

The Elegance at Hershey has brought back the historic hill climb with a weekend where they endeavor to recreate the look and feel of the early days of the sport. Modeled, in part, on the previous Hershey climbs and the famed Goodwood Festival of Speed, mostly pre-war cars sanctioned by the Vintage Sports Car Club of America (VSCCA) entertain guests for a weekend of speed exhibitions. The hill climb packs plenty of excitement in less than 1 mile and 200 feet of rise. There’s a good chance you’ll even see some celebrities racing up the hill as well, including Wayne Carini from Chasing Classic Cars. New for this year is the ability to track racers times on your smart phone!

The Elegance at Hershey provides grandstands at the start and near the finish line, along with a trail up the hill where spectators can watch and enjoy the cars during runs on Friday, June 9, and Saturday, June 10. There will be a food court and vendors stationed at the start of the course for the guests as well. Tickets can be purchased on location and are $10 per day. Parking for this event is off Boat House Road (Route 39 and about 100 yards west of Hershey Park Drive/Giant Center).

Bucket List Alert!!

On both Friday and Saturday from noon to 1 p.m., guests can experience the fun of a race car by purchasing charity rides in the actual cars racing! Based upon the miles of smiles this has become one of the most popular features during the weekend. A $50 VIP ride ticket will treat you to the thrilling experience of hearing and feeling tires squealing and engines in full song (albeit at slower speeds than during the competition) as these vintage cars traverse the storied hill course behind the Hotel Hershey. The cars are piloted by our experienced and qualified drivers. There are a limited amount of rides available, so purchase yours as soon as you arrive if you want to be sure to cross this one off your bucket list!

Don’t forget the other big events happening during The Elegance weekend! Participate in the newest event, Cars & Coffee, which is a tradition among car lovers, offering enthusiasts an opportunity to show and discuss vehicles in a casual atmosphere. Coffee, doughnuts and car talk included (Saturday, June 10 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.). The Concours d’Elegance, modeled after the grandest concours hosted in Europe and America, is the ultimate garden party featuring 75 of the world’s most exquisite collector cars, displayed in and around the impeccably manicured European style gardens of the Hotel Hershey (Sunday, June 11 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.).

The Elegance at Hershey has raised more than $850,000 for these three charities: Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF), AACA Library & Research Center and AACA Museum.

For more information about The Elegance at Hershey and to purchase tickets for the events, visit TheEleganceAtHershey.com.

About The Elegance at Hershey

The Elegance at Hershey, a 501 (C) (3) organization based in Hershey, PA, was established in 2010. In its first 6 years, The Elegance at Hershey has donated more than $850,000 to its three charities, JDRF (Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation), the AACA Library & Research Center and the AACA Museum. Contributions are facilitated by significant sponsor support. Together with a great team of volunteers and donors, The Elegance is excited to move forward with the 2017 event. The event will be held on June 9-11, 2017. Visit TheEleganceAtHershey.com for more information.