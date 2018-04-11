Virginia Governor enacts bill exempting antique vehicles from exhaust requirements

Good News! Governor Ralph Northam signed into law legislation (S.B. 586) excluding antique motor vehicles, defined as motor vehicles 25 years old or older, from the requirement that such vehicles be equipped with an exhaust system in good working order to prevent excessive or unusual levels of noise. Current law only excludes antique motor vehicles manufactured prior to 1950 from such requirements and only allows an exhaust system originally installed by the manufacturer or an equivalent.

