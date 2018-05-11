Volunteer of the Year announced at ACD Automobile Museum annual dinner

(AUBURN) – Like an engine that has many components, the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum could not open its doors every day without key people that work together. The support that the Museum receives from volunteers goes beyond community service. Extensive training is provided and specific personalities are placed where they can best display their talents.

More than eighty volunteers span from the Pit Crew that work on the automobiles in the Collection Conservation Center, to the Mailing Crew, and the Frontline Crew which includes: Gallery Hosts, Docents, and Admissions, Museum Store, and Phone personnel. All provide a welcoming atmosphere to the Museum, and there is one that stood out among them this year. On May 10, at the Annual Meeting and Dinner in Willennar Hall, Sue Bauermeister was announced as the 2017 Volunteer of the Year.

Sue has been a volunteer since 1992 and has helped out in many different areas, including being the Volunteer Coordinator from 1994-1997. Dedicating over 400 hours of service last year working in admissions, she welcomes visitors to the museum as well as answering the phone. During the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival during Labor Day weekend, Sue becomes Miss Informed, and is highly active with other Museum events. As Volunteer President, she assists the Volunteer Coordinator and makes sure the volunteer meetings run smooth. This past year Sue donated beautiful, hand-knitted hats to sell in the Museum Store.

If you are interested in volunteering and displaying your talent at the National Historic Landmark, email call (260) 925-1444 or info@automobilemuseum.org.

