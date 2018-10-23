Wayne Carini at CarCapsule SEMA booth

CarCapsule USA always has a great time at the “greatest automotive show on earth”, the annual Las Vegas SEMA Show (Specialty Equipment Market Association). Every year, they do their best to surpass the efforts of the last SEMA Show whether it’s a new product, new display, or new accessory. This year will be a memorable event. CarCapsule celebrity sponsor, Mr. Wayne Carini, not only will be making guest appearances and signing autographs, but CarCapsule will have the privilege of displaying Wayne’s very own Moal Hot Rod in a CarCapsule Signature Series ShowCase. Wayne commissioned Hot Rod Hall of Fame builder Steve Moal to build this ultimate Hot Rod, which is Wayne’s dream car come true.

Don’t miss this year’s SEMA Show Oct. 30th through Nov. 2nd, and please be sure to stop by Booth# 20137. For more information on CarCapsule go to www.carcapsule.com