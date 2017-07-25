WeatherTech International Challenge at Road America

ELKHART LAKE, Wis. – The WeatherTech International Challenge presented by HAWK performance vintage event with Brian Redman concluded at Road America after three days of vintage racing action, exhibitions, concours awards and activities for fans. The event has been heralded as one of the largest vintage racing events in the country, and according to famed driver and competition director, Dorsey Schroeder, it is “one of the most amazing events of its kind in the world.”
Granted, that is a substantial claim coming from a man who made his mark in Trans-Am competition many moons ago. Schroeder, 64, won the Trans-Am title in 1989 and was an integral part of the series in its final years of relevance. “This weekend is the perfect combination of a famous circuit, a gorgeous backdrop with the village of Elkhart Lake for the Friday and Saturday concourse d’elegance and beautiful mid-summer Wisconsin weather,” Schroeder added. “Plus we had a huge amount of cars for 2017 and a special feature race to pay tribute to the Chevy Camaro which made it even better.”
As Schroeder stated, the cars, mostly driven by gentlemen drivers who are undeniably passionate about their sport – were the main attraction. Over 460 entrants crowded the paddock. And unlike other events where spectators might be separated from stars who take the stage, crowds of car lovers milled through the paddock area, telling stories with owners and drivers and swapping insight with other enthusiasts. In all, another fabulous weekend of vintage racing is in the books at Road America and the results for the Sunday races are as follows:
Group 8 – Historic Production
- Frank Beck, Scottsdale, Ariz., 72 Porsche 914
- Craig Chima, Akron, Ohio, 62 Lotus Super 7
- Steve Grundahl, Blue Mounds, Wis., 72 Porsche
Pre War
- August Grasis, Weatherby Lake, Mo., 53 Allard
- Rex Barrett, Roselle, Ill., 33 Ford Indy Special
- Brad Tank, Winnetka, Ill., 50 MGTD
Group 3a – Vintage Sports Racers / Modifieds / USRRC
- Tom Shelton, Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., 65 Lola
- Jeff McKee, Del Ray Beach, Fla., 66 SPF GT 40
- William Thumel, Virgina Beach, Va., 68 Lola
Group 5b – Formula Super Vee, Formula Continental
- Jeff Miller, Elkhart Lake, Wis., 77 Lola
- Joel Quadracci, Hartland, Wis., 10 Lola
- Mark Colbert, Del Ray Beach, Fla., 79 Lola
Group 6 – Historic Big-Bore Production Sports Cars / Sedans / Trans Am
- Jody O’Donnell, Carrolton, Texas, 69 Chevrolet Camaro
- A.C. D’Augustine, Breckenridge, Colo., 65 Shelby
- Mike Donohue, Norman, Okla., 63 Chevrolet Corvette
Group 7b – Masters GP Formula 1
- Gregory Thorton, Essex UK, 82 Lotus
- Chris Farrell, Australia, 82 March
- James Hagan, Ireland, 83 Tyrell
Group 10 – Modern GT / Trans Am / IMSA GT / NASCAR
- Colin Comer, Milwaukee, Wis., 95 Ford Mustang
- Gunner Pfrang, Appleton, Wis., 07 Chevrolet Corvette
- Randy Rupp, Eden Wis., 94 Ford Mustang
Group 1 – Historic Can-Am
- Craig Bennett, Milford, Mich., 74 Shadow
- Claude Malette, Timmins, Ontario, 71 Lola
- Tony Garney, Buckley, Wash., 70 McLaren
Group 4 – Monoposto Classic Formula Cars
- Tonis Kasemets, NA, 69 Brabham
- Fletcher Belt, Bull Valley, Ill., 79 March
- Joel Quadracci, Hartland, Wis., 67 Brabham
Group 12 – Chevrolet Camaro 50th Anniversary Feature Race
- John Clements, L’Anse, Mich., 92 Chevrolet Camaro
- Shannon Ivy, Rogers, Minn., 67 Chevrolet Camaro
- Tim Cornelius, Waterford, Wis., 69 Chevrolet Camaro
Group 11 – Sports 2000 Feature Group
- Fritz Seidel, Milwaukee, Wis., 04 Carbir
- Joey Selmants, Akron, Ohio, 01 Fox Lola
- John Fergus, Lewis Center, Ohio, 98 Carbir
Group 2 – Vintage Production
- Alan Tosler, New York, 62 Lotus
- Brian Davis, Germantown, Wis., 62 Elva
- Justin Johnson, Plano, Texas, 69 Porsche
Group 7a – Formula 5000
- Jeffrey Green, Peoria, Ill., 72 Lola
- Phillip Lewis, Australia, 72 March
- Bruce Leeson, Marina, Calif., 69 McLaren
Group 9 – Modern Formula One / Indy / Indy Lights
- Brian French, Sheboygan, Wis., 97 Bennetton
- James French, Sheboygan, Wis., 97 Jordan
- Randy Johnson, Dallas, 07 Pescarolo
Group 5a – Monoposto F70
- Kyle Buxton, Trabuco Canyon, Calif., 77 March
- James King, Telluride, Colo., 72 McLaren
- Nick Gojmeric, Rancho Mirage, Calif., 80 March
