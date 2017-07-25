WeatherTech International Challenge at Road America

ELKHART LAKE, Wis. – The WeatherTech International Challenge presented by HAWK performance vintage event with Brian Redman concluded at Road America after three days of vintage racing action, exhibitions, concours awards and activities for fans. The event has been heralded as one of the largest vintage racing events in the country, and according to famed driver and competition director, Dorsey Schroeder, it is “one of the most amazing events of its kind in the world.”

Granted, that is a substantial claim coming from a man who made his mark in Trans-Am competition many moons ago. Schroeder, 64, won the Trans-Am title in 1989 and was an integral part of the series in its final years of relevance. “This weekend is the perfect combination of a famous circuit, a gorgeous backdrop with the village of Elkhart Lake for the Friday and Saturday concourse d’elegance and beautiful mid-summer Wisconsin weather,” Schroeder added. “Plus we had a huge amount of cars for 2017 and a special feature race to pay tribute to the Chevy Camaro which made it even better.”

As Schroeder stated, the cars, mostly driven by gentlemen drivers who are undeniably passionate about their sport – were the main attraction. Over 460 entrants crowded the paddock. And unlike other events where spectators might be separated from stars who take the stage, crowds of car lovers milled through the paddock area, telling stories with owners and drivers and swapping insight with other enthusiasts. In all, another fabulous weekend of vintage racing is in the books at Road America and the results for the Sunday races are as follows:

Group 8 – Historic Production

Frank Beck, Scottsdale, Ariz., 72 Porsche 914

Craig Chima, Akron, Ohio, 62 Lotus Super 7

Steve Grundahl, Blue Mounds, Wis., 72 Porsche

Pre War

August Grasis, Weatherby Lake, Mo., 53 Allard

Rex Barrett, Roselle, Ill., 33 Ford Indy Special

Brad Tank, Winnetka, Ill., 50 MGTD

Group 3a – Vintage Sports Racers / Modifieds / USRRC

Tom Shelton, Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., 65 Lola

Jeff McKee, Del Ray Beach, Fla., 66 SPF GT 40

William Thumel, Virgina Beach, Va., 68 Lola

Group 5b – Formula Super Vee, Formula Continental

Jeff Miller, Elkhart Lake, Wis., 77 Lola

Joel Quadracci, Hartland, Wis., 10 Lola

Mark Colbert, Del Ray Beach, Fla., 79 Lola

Group 6 – Historic Big-Bore Production Sports Cars / Sedans / Trans Am

Jody O’Donnell, Carrolton, Texas, 69 Chevrolet Camaro

A.C. D’Augustine, Breckenridge, Colo., 65 Shelby

Mike Donohue, Norman, Okla., 63 Chevrolet Corvette

Group 7b – Masters GP Formula 1

Gregory Thorton, Essex UK, 82 Lotus

Chris Farrell, Australia, 82 March

James Hagan, Ireland, 83 Tyrell

Group 10 – Modern GT / Trans Am / IMSA GT / NASCAR

Colin Comer, Milwaukee, Wis., 95 Ford Mustang

Gunner Pfrang, Appleton, Wis., 07 Chevrolet Corvette

Randy Rupp, Eden Wis., 94 Ford Mustang

Group 1 – Historic Can-Am

Craig Bennett, Milford, Mich., 74 Shadow

Claude Malette, Timmins, Ontario, 71 Lola

Tony Garney, Buckley, Wash., 70 McLaren

Group 4 – Monoposto Classic Formula Cars

Tonis Kasemets, NA, 69 Brabham

Fletcher Belt, Bull Valley, Ill., 79 March

Joel Quadracci, Hartland, Wis., 67 Brabham

Group 12 – Chevrolet Camaro 50th Anniversary Feature Race

John Clements, L’Anse, Mich., 92 Chevrolet Camaro

Shannon Ivy, Rogers, Minn., 67 Chevrolet Camaro

Tim Cornelius, Waterford, Wis., 69 Chevrolet Camaro

Group 11 – Sports 2000 Feature Group

Fritz Seidel, Milwaukee, Wis., 04 Carbir

Joey Selmants, Akron, Ohio, 01 Fox Lola

John Fergus, Lewis Center, Ohio, 98 Carbir

Group 2 – Vintage Production

Alan Tosler, New York, 62 Lotus

Brian Davis, Germantown, Wis., 62 Elva

Justin Johnson, Plano, Texas, 69 Porsche

Group 7a – Formula 5000

Jeffrey Green, Peoria, Ill., 72 Lola

Phillip Lewis, Australia, 72 March

Bruce Leeson, Marina, Calif., 69 McLaren

Group 9 – Modern Formula One / Indy / Indy Lights

Brian French, Sheboygan, Wis., 97 Bennetton

James French, Sheboygan, Wis., 97 Jordan

Randy Johnson, Dallas, 07 Pescarolo

Group 5a – Monoposto F70

Kyle Buxton, Trabuco Canyon, Calif., 77 March

James King, Telluride, Colo., 72 McLaren

Nick Gojmeric, Rancho Mirage, Calif., 80 March

