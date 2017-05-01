West Virginia Bill to Allow Titles to be Issued for Abandoned Vehicles Signed Into Law

Legislation (H.B. 2402) to create a special procedure for a person in possession of an abandoned antique vehicle to apply for and receive title to the vehicle was signed into law by Governor Jim Justice. Under the new law, the Division of Motor Vehicles will search for the owner of the vehicle and provide notice that an application has been filed for title to the vehicle. Antique motor vehicles are those vehicles manufactured more than 25-years before the current date.

The law also creates a fair procedure for an owner to reclaim the vehicle within 30 days of notice of an application for title to the vehicle and creates a misdemeanor and imposes fines for interfering with an owner’s attempt to reclaim a vehicle.

Thanks to those who participated in supporting this bill.