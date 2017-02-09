What’s going on at the SAM

Matinee at the Museum

Saturday, February 11, 2017

1:00pm 3:00pm

Join SAM for a special screening of The Love Bug at the Saratoga Automobile Museum. Fun for the whole family!

Free with Admission

NY International Auto Show Bus Trip

Monday, April 17, 2017

Please join SAM for their 4th annual bus trip to NYC for the NY International Auto Show, held at the Jacob Javits Convention Center.

Transportation will be provided by Upstate Transportation of Saratoga.

MEMBER TICKET $75

NON MEMBER TICKET $85

Contact: lindsey.collins@saratogaautomuseum.org for more information

Rolling Bones Exhibit

Now through March 24th, 2017

California may be the home of hot-rodding, but automobile lovers and collectors worldwide know that some of the world’s finest hot rods are constructed across the USA in Ken Schmidt and Keith Cornell’s Rolling Bones Hot Rod Shop in Greenfield Center, NY.

You don’t want to miss these one of kind hot rods now on exhibit at the Saratoga Auto Museum.

Saratoga Auto Auction

SEPTEMBER 22 & 23, 2017

The Saratoga Auto Auction will be held live on the stage at SPAC. You’ll be able to enjoy the auction from the amphitheater or register as a buyer and get even closer to the action. Held the third weekend of September this event will bring together over 200 vehicles being auctioned over a two day event.

If you have a car you would like to sell at the Saratoga Auto Auction, please click the link below to complete the consignment application or contact:

Auction Director, Jeff Whiteside @ 518.587.1935 x 22 or jeff.whiteside@saratogaautomuseum.org

