‘Wheels at Work’ exhibit opens Nov. 10 at Saratoga Auto Museum

OPENING RECEPTION

Friday, November 10, 2017

6:00pm – 8:00 pm

The Saratoga Automobile museum’s highly anticipated “Wheels at Work” exhibit will formally open Friday, November 10th at 6 pm. The two-hour program will include brief interviews with the owners of a number of the unique vehicles along with a reception including beer, wine and passed hors d’oeuvres.

The new exhibit, housed in SAM’s main Golub Gallery, looks at work vehicles of all types. Starting with a horse-drawn Grand Union tea wagon, the exhibit features such iconic vehicles as a Model ‘A” U.S. Mail truck, a Jeep with multiple attachments that once belonged to the producer of the Milton Berle TV show, a Checker cab from New York City and a completely outfitted 1957 International Civil Defense truck.

Two other truck included in the exhibit are a 1940 GMC tow truck restored by History Channel personality Steve Hale and the Grasso’s Italian Ices truck that has been a part of summer in Saratoga for decades. But the emotional epicenter of the exhibit is a Jeep Cherokee that was flattened in the September 11, 2001 attack on New York’s Twin Towers. On loan from the New York State Museum’s vast collection, the Jeep represents the day’s vast suffering. While the driver, Lt. David Lim, survived, his canine partner was killed in the tragic collapse.

Tickets for the exhibit opening are $10 for museum members and $20 for non-members and can be reserved by contacting Heidi Shull at the Saratoga Automobile Museum during business hours. The number is 518-587-1935.

The Saratoga Automobile Museum is a 501c3

110 Ave of the Pines, Saratoga Springs, NY

518-587-1935 | saratogaautomuseum.org