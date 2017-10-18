The Williams-Clyne Gateway Exhibit Gallery now complete with Corvettes

Hershey, PA.- The Williams-Clyne Gateway Exhibit Gallery announced earlier this summer is now complete and started receiving visitors this past week during Hershey Meet Week.

This vintage automobile showroom is adorned with three Top Flight Corvettes from the National Corvette Restorer’s Society (NCRS). Current vehicles include 1953, 1956 and 1962 Corvettes, along with period dealership advertising and sales materials. Exhibit cases highlight additional historic Corvette materials and information on the NCRS and its highly-regarded judging process. All three cars have strong provenance and credentials. The 1953 is a prestigious double Duntov Award Winner and has passed a difficult Performance Verification test. It is also a Top flight Award winner. It is one of only two cars to have received two Duntov Awards. The 1956 on display has 44,000 original miles but has been meticulously disassembled, cleaned, rebuilt and refinished. There were only 93 built with this exterior and interior color combination. The 1962 Corvette is a fuel injected “Big Brake” Corvette.

NCRS Judging Standard in Flight judging: Cars are to be judged to the standard of vehicle appearance, and as equipped, at the time and point of final assembly by the Chevrolet Motor Division of General Motors Corporation. Presentation for judging is to be in the condition normally associated with that of a Corvette which has undergone the then-current standard Chevrolet Dealer New Car Preparation for delivery to a purchaser, exclusive of any dealer or purchaser inspired additions, deletions or changes. NCRS judging is related to vehicles from 1999 and older.

Performance Verification (PV) award entails that the car passes a 137 item test including a ten-mile road test. No item can fail. The owner has 15 minutes to repair the first failure. Not completing the first repair within 15 minutes or a second failed item results in failing the PV test. The purpose of the test is to determine if the car entered is correctly equipped and able to function and perform as designed, intended and expected when new.

To earn a NCRS-Zora Arkus Duntov-Mark-Of-Excellence Award the car must achieve a Flight Judging score of 97% at a Regional event, pass the PV test described above and then achieve a second 97% in Flight Judging at a National Convention. The NCRS Judging system is a rigorous 4500 point system judged on originality and condition of each line item; e.g., tires – 30 points originality and 30 points condition.

The exhibit was guest curated by NCRS Archives Director, Mr. Bill Sangrey. This first selection of vehicles will be on view throughout October and November then will be rotated out for a new assortment for December and January, A final change will take place in February for through the conclusion of the exhibit. Visitors can look forward to seeing a 1963 split-window Corvette 327, a 1965 Corvette with a 396 cubic inch big block engine among several others in the months ahead.

“The National Corvette Restorers Society (NCRS) is very honored to be the first automobile club invited to display its marque, in our case the Corvette, in the newly constructed dealership display area at the AACA Museum, Inc. Our display will start with first generation Corvettes, 1953-1962, then rotate periodically as we work our way up through the subsequent generations. In addition to representative vehicles, we will also display typical dealership literature associated with the generation of Corvettes on display.” Stated Mike Ingham,NCRS President.

“This space was designed to allow us the ability to partner with various clubs within the automotive community, to commemorate automotive milestones or anniversaries in a specially dedicated gallery.” Stated Jeffrey Bliemeister, Executive Director of AACA Museum, Inc. “We’ve already had several clubs approach us to work together on future exhibits.” continued Bliemeister. “Working with many marque-specific clubs and similar groups provides a deeper connection with the greater car community and a wider variety of vehicles that we have access to for these featured exhibits.”

Exhibits Graphics Interiors were the creators of the façade and other renovations in this space. They also assisted us previously in 2016 with the Route 66 Exhibit Gallery. We’re fortunate to have such a wonderful resource right here locally in Hummelstown, PA.

The next exhibit partner will be the International Thunderbird Club (ITC) in the fall of 2018. In between these exhibits, space will be used for our Summer 2018 exhibit “The Road to safer Cars” being guest curated by Roger White, Smithsonian, National Museum of American History part of our ground-breaking, museum-wide summer 2018 exhibit. The AACa Museum welcomes interest from other clubs who are interested in guest curating collections here for years to come.

The AACA Museum, Inc. works hard to provide an ever-changing landscape of unique vehicles for our visitors to enjoy. Visit AACAMuseum.org for the most current information on featured exhibits and events.

About National Corvette Restorers Society (NCRS)



NCRS is a non-profit hobby group formed in 1974 and open to all persons interested in the restoration, preservation, history, and enjoyment of the Corvettes produced by the Chevrolet Motors Division of General Motors Corporation. NCRS is not affiliated with Chevrolet or General Motors. Today NCRS has somewhere between 13,000 and 14,000 members, most here in the U.S. They have 47 local Chapters, again mostly here in the U.S. but also in Canada, the UK, the Netherlands, Australia, and New Zealand. NCRS currently publishes judging manuals for Corvettes ranging from 1953 to 1999. These manuals are the basis on which NCRS evaluates the originality of Corvettes submitted for judging. The manuals are also used by restorers to help guide their work. For more information on NCRS, visit https://www.ncrs.org/

About AACA Museum, Inc.

The AACA Museum, Inc., a Smithsonian Affiliate, displays beautifully restored automobiles, buses and motorcycles in unique life-like scenes representing the 1890s – 1980s in a cross-country journey from New York to San Francisco. This Museum, a 501(c) (3) non-profit organization, is known to be one of the largest automotive museums. Special exhibits change several times a year and focus on a variety of eras and types of vehicles. The AACA Museum is home to the Cammack Tucker Collection; the World’s largest and most prestigious permanent collection of Tucker Automobiles and related artifacts. The Museum is in South Hanover Township, located just off Route 39, one mile west of Hersheypark Drive, Hershey, Pennsylvania. Regular admission $12, seniors age 61 and older $11, juniors age 4-12 $9, children age 3 and under, AACA Museum, Inc. Members and AACA Members are FREE. The Museum is open daily from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM. For further information, please call717-566-7100 or visit www.AACAMuseum.org.