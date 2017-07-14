Wilwood Engineering voluntary master cylinder recall

CAMARILLO, CA – Wilwood Engineering, Inc. of Camarillo, California has notified NHTSA of a defect in certain 7/8” bore Tandem Master Cylinders (with integral reservoir) and its intent to voluntarily rebuild or repair the affected parts. Wilwood® customers will be notified of this recall starting this month.

The voluntary recall is limited to the following part numbers:

260-9439

260-12900

261-13271 (with proportioning valve)

261-13272 (with proportioning valve)

These aftermarket master cylinders and kits are offered in different finishes indicated by a suffix (plain, black (“BK”) and ball burnished (“P”).

The part numbers above were distributed by Wilwood between January 2, 2006 and October 31, 2016. It is critical that affected customers contact Wilwood® if they are using a recalled certain 7/8” bore Tandem Master Cylinders (with integral reservoir) or know of someone who may have one of the recalled parts.

Consumer Contact:

Wilwood Customer Service

(805) 384-2270

7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. PST, Mon-Fri

customercare@wilwood.com

For full details of the recall please visit http://www.wilwood.com/Pdf/ Recalls/RDCONL-17E030-0986.pdf .

You can also visit the NHTSA website at safercar.gov.