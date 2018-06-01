Win a Porsche at the North Carolin Museum of Art

Looking for a unique gift for dad? Treat him to a raffle ticket for Father’s Day, and he may be cruising in our Director’s Choice Porsche this summer! This specially designed 2018 Porsche 911 Carrera Cabriolet features exquisite details chosen by Director Larry Wheeler, who retires in November.

Valued at $125,000, it features:

Custom chalk color with graphite blue leather interior

PDK, 20-in. Carrera S wheels

Bose surround sound system

Tickets will be sold through June 24 or until sold out. Tickets are $100, and only 4,000 will be sold. Purchase raffle tickets online, in person at the Museum Box Office, or by calling (919) 715-5923. All proceeds support Museum exhibitions and programming.

