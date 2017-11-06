Cadillac wins Best of Show at Hilton Head

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. – The coveted ‘Best of Show’ and ‘People’s Choice’ honors were awarded at the closing event of the 16th annual Hilton Head Island Motoring Festival & Concours d’Elegance, held at the Port Royal Golf Club on Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.

The top honor at Sunday’s Concours d’Elegance, ‘Best of Show,’ was awarded to a 1934 Cadillac Victoria Convertible Coupe owned by Steven Plunkett of London, ON Canada.

Attendees at the event chose a 1953 Chevrolet 3100 Good Humor Ice Cream Truck as their ‘People’s Choice’ winner. The car is owned by Barry and Deborah Fodor of Ashland City, TN.

Another top honor presented at the close of the annual event was the Paul Doerring Founders Award, established to honor Paul Doerring, one of the key contributing founders of the event. The award went to a 1967 Ferrari 275 GTS/4 NART Spyder from the Rare Wheels Collection in Windermere, FL.

This annual gathering of collectors, enthusiasts and visitors who simply appreciate the design, technology and beauty of memorable automobiles, boats and motorcycles, is one of the fastest growing automotive lifestyle events in the country. Carolyn Vanagel, the Festival’s President, noted, “We again reached our maximum of exhibitors this year and encourage owners to submit as early as possible for next year’s event. The world-class hospitality and facilities of our venue, The Port Royal Golf Club, along with an amazing schedule of events that included the events at the Hilton Head Island Airport, events with publishing greats Keith Martin (Sports Car Market) and Dutch Mandel (Autoweek) and new events like the Satisfy Your Thirst After Party featuring live music from Cranford Hollow have resulted in an even higher quality show field than in past years, and this year’s winners truly point to our growth and success.”

More than 500 vehicles made their way to the Hilton Head Island, South Carolina low country this weekend to participate in the 16th annual Festival. Numerous automotive icons were in attendance including Ben Ebel (Chairman, Michelin’s Global Challenge Design Program), Michael Furman (automotive photographer), Ralph Gilles (Head of Design, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V.), racer Boris Said, Jay Ward (Creative Director of the “Cars” Franchise, Pixar Animation Studios) and Automotive Hall-of-Famer Ed Welburn (GM’s Former Global Design Chief). Renowned contributors to the automotive collector hobby Ken Gross and Robert S. Jepson, Jr. of Savannah, GA were recognized as the 2017 Pinnacle and Honored Collectors.

The 17th annual Hilton Head Island Motoring Festival & Concours d’Elegance is scheduled for October 26 – November 4, 2018. For more information on the Hilton Head Island Motoring Festival & Concours d’Elegance, visit the official website at www.HHIMotoringFestival.com.

