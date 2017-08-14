Worldwide Auctioneers Pacific Grove Auction August 17th

Auburn, IN. – One of the most famous and decorated Corvette L88 racers in history will go under the hammer at Worldwide Auctioneers Pacific Grove Auction on August 17th, and all set to drive the celebrated 1968 L88-Sunray-DX racecar across the block is ex Crew Chief Ronnie Watson, one of the last surviving original members of the Sunray-DX team.

For a brief but brilliant period during the late 1960s, Tulsa, Oklahoma’s Sunray-DX petroleum company fielded one of America’s best and most successful racing teams, one that brought its products and the L-88 Corvette to international prominence. In just 16 months, Sunray-DX cars raced with great success at the pinnacle of 1960s motor racing at Daytona, Sebring, Watkins Glen, Riverside, and in SCCA. “This, the Number 2 car, built by Don Yenko with factory L-88 engine, was one of the most successful and highly documented of them all and it’s entirely fitting that someone so intrinsically connected with this great racer should be driving it across the stage in Pacific Grove.” said John Kruse, Principal & Auctioneer.

Worldwide’s Monterey Car Week debut includes a selection over 70 world-class cars, including a stunning 1939 Alfa Romeo 6C 2500 Sport Berlinetta, a rare and beautifully restored coach-built example from the immediate pre-war period, with outstanding performance as well as exceptional looks. Also lined up to go under the hammer is another rare and remarkably well-documented 1937 Delahaye 135 M Coupe with Coachwork by Dubos Frères, complete with spectacular bureau-style “rollback” roof. “The Lieutenant’s Speedster” is also slated for the sale, a thrilling find in today’s collector car market, having never been offered for public sale. This 1958 Porsche 356A Speedster comes with a fascinating history – just one owner from new, a recently-minted Lieutenant in the United States Air Force stationed in Germany who purchased the car direct from Porsche in Stuttgart. This Ruby Red Speedster was bought shortly before the Lieutenant’s pending reassignment to the United States. Through multiple postings over the following decades with the USAF, it was a beloved member of his family until his eventual passing in 2016 at age 87. Documentation accompanying this exceptionally pure Speedster is simply incredible and all housed within a military-issued box for safekeeping.

Racing enthusiasts can also look forward to an exciting selection of European racecars, including a wonderfully preserved example of early post-war French Grand Prix history, an unrestored 1948 Simca-Gordini Grand Prix Monoposto, raced in top level European and Argentine events and a stunning one of a kind early production 1940 BMW 328 Roadster with Coachwork by Touring, offered for sale completely without reserve

Worldwide will present The Pacific Grove Auction at 5pm on Thursday, August 17th, 2017 at the Pacific Grove Golf Links, adjacent to the famous 17 Mile Drive and perfectly positioned at the tip of the Peninsula for visitors of both Monterey and Pebble Beach. The auction is open to the public. Admission with catalogue is $100, or general spectator admission $35. Pacific Grove residents are offered free admission with ID. Vehicles can be previewed Tuesday & Wednesday August 15 & 16, 9am-4pm and Thursday August 17, 9am-4pm.

