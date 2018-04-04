Worldwide Auctioneers to sell Hostetler’s Hudson Auto Museum Collection

Auburn, IN.- Worldwide Auctioneers confirmed that it has been awarded the contract from the town of Shipshewana, Indiana, to sell the Hostetler’s Hudson Auto Museum Collection, the world’s most complete collection of Hudson, Essex, Terraplane, Railton, and Dover cars and trucks. The decision to close the museum permanently and liquidate the nearly 60-car collection was made in January. The sale will take place on August 4, 2018 at 760 S. Van Buren St., Shipshewana, the site of the former museum itself.

“This is the one of the most impressive and impactful collections you’ll ever see – there are so many one-off and scarcely seen examples. We’re honored to have been entrusted with the sale of such a matchless collection”, said John Kruse, Principal of Worldwide Auctioneers.

Hostetler’s Hudson Auto Museum Collection was born of the late Eldon Hostetler’s life-long passion for the marque, the collection eventually encompassing dozens of beautifully restored cars, from the very first Hudson, a 1909 Model 20, to the last, a 1956 Hornet and outstanding examples from all the decades in between, with several unique versions and racing cars in the mix. Highlights include the one-off 1928 Murphy bodied Town Car, the 1917 Shaw Special originally built with its Duesenberg chassis and of course a 1951 Hornet Convertible.

Interested parties should contact John Kruse at +1.260.925.6789, email john@worldwideauctioneers.com or visit worldwideauctioneers.com

The Hostetler’s Hudson Auto Museum Auction Is scheduled for August 4, 2018 at 760 S. Van Buren St., Shipshewana, in northern Indiana.

