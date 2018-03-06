Worldwide Auctioneers’ Texas Classic Auction

Auburn, IN. – Worldwide Auctioneers has confirmed that its 17th annual Texas auction will include a No Reserve collection of motorcars, expertly assembled over many years by well-known Texas collector and franchised dealer, Eugene Knies. The Collection of Pamela and Eugene Knies comprises 78 cars, featuring high line exotics and a myriad of low mileage motorcars, spanning the decades. “It is unusual to come across such a striking collection of low mileage and largely original vintage American cars and modern exotics, distinctive for their condition and the obvious care that has been expended on them”, said John Kruse, Principal & Auctioneer. “Mr. Knies was a knowledgeable and passionate collector and we are happy to be in position to offer this outstanding Collection in Texas next month, entirely without reserve”. The Texas Classic Auction is scheduled for Saturday April 21st at the Arlington Convention Center in the Dallas metroplex, close to the Dallas Cowboys AT&T Stadium and Globe Life Park, home of the Texas Rangers. The sale will once again run in conjunction with the Concours d’Elegance of Texas, now in its sixth year.

Highlights from The Pamela and Eugene Knies Collection range from street rods such as a 1932 Ford Boydster and 1957 Chevrolet Cameo 3100, to a 1977 Pontiac Bonneville Brougham Coupe (5478 miles), 1990 Chevrolet Camaro IROC-Z (541 miles), 2002 BMW Z8 (3673 miles) and a great selection of other extremely low mileage modern exotics including a 2015 Bentley Continental GT Speed Convertible, 2011 Ferrari California, 2011 Mercedes-Benz G55 AMG and 2010 Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead. Visitors to this year’s Texas Classic Auction can also look forward to a terrific offering of some of the very best pre-and post- war automobiles, American and European sports cars and classics and select muscle cars. Visit worldwideauctioneers.com for ongoing consignment and event news. Consignments are still invited and can be discussed with any of Worldwide’s Motorcar Specialists at 1.260.925.6789, or initiated online at worldwide-auctioneers.com.

The Texas Classic Auction starts at 11am on Saturday April 21st, with preview days on April 19th and 20th from 9am – 6pm. The sale is open to the public, with admission by catalogue at $75.00, or $30 for general admission with limited seating. Children of 12 and under are admitted free if accompanied by an adult. The sale will once again run in conjunction with the Concours d’Elegance of Texas, with a full schedule of concours events slated for Friday April 20th through Sunday April 22nd. The Arlington Convention Center is situated between the Dallas Metroplex and Fort Worth, 10 minutes from major airports. Host hotel for the weekend is the Sheraton Hotel Arlington, just steps away from both auction and concours activities. Further information on bidder registration, admission and all the weekend schedules are available online at worldwideauctioneers.com or by calling 800.990.6789 or 1.260.925.6789. Full details on the Concours d’Elegance of Texas are available at concoursoftexas.org

Along with The Texas Classic Auction, Worldwide Auctioneers’ annual schedule comprises The Scottsdale Auction in Arizona in January, The Pacific Grove Auction, presented out on the Monterey Peninsula during Monterey Car Week in August and The Auburn Auction, held annually over Labor Day Weekend in Indiana, as well as stand-alone auctions of significant private collections.