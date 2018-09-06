Worldwide’s 11th Annual Auburn Auction in review

Auburn, Indiana. – Worldwide Auctioneers’ 11th annual Labor Day Weekend sale, The Auburn Auction, delivered a 99% sell through rate on Saturday September 1st in the historic setting of The National Auto & Truck Museum’s L29 Cord Building, within the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Museum complex. The auction was once again an integral part of the long-running Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival. 114 cars and seven private collections went under the hammer, along with assorted memorabilia, with notable sales including Paul McCartney’s formerly owned 1965 Morris Mini Cooper S De Ville that found a new home for an impressive $236,500. One of just four customized Minis built for The Beatles and a wonderful bespoke “Swinging ‘60s” version of the high-performance Cooper ‘S’ with custom upgrades by Radford, it was offered for sale as part of the Godbey Family Collection.

High sale of the evening went to another outstanding car from The Godbey Family Collection, a street legal 2004 Ford GT Confirmation Prototype CP4 that brought $467,500, whilst a beautifully restored 1938 Packard Twelve 1607 Convertible Coupe from The John Wolsiefer Sr. Collection sold for $264,000. The Auburn Auction also featured 24 exceptional Pontiacs from The Jack and Donna Steele Pontiac Collection, with an extremely rare 1973 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am 455 Super Duty selling for $231,000, an award winning 1973 Pontiac Trans Am 455 Super Duty realizing $170,500 and an outstanding 1970 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am Ram Air IV bringing $165,000. Full results are available online at worldwideauctioneers.com

Next stop for the team at Worldwide is the Scottsdale Auction, scheduled for Wednesday, January 16th in Arizona. Consignments of significant cars and collections are now invited and can be discussed with a Worldwide specialist at 880.990.6789 or 1.260.925.6789, or by emailing sales@worldwideauctioneers.com. Along with this and The Auburn Auction, Worldwide’s annual schedule also includes The Texas Classic Auction in Arlington in April and The Pacific Grove Auction, presented out on the Monterey Peninsula during Monterey Car Week, as well as stand-alone auctions of significant private collections.

