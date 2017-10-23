Worldwide’s 2nd Annual Scottsdale Auction

Auburn, IN. – Worldwide Auctioneers is setting the stage for its second annual Scottsdale Auction on Wednesday, January 17th, 2018 with an imposing line up of early consignments. Offered for sale from over twenty-five years in exclusive Rolls-Royce Owners’ Club membership care is a 1966 Rolls-Royce Silver Cloud III Drophead Coupe with distinctive open coachwork by Mulliner Park Ward and documented provenance. Also confirmed for the sale is a striking 1938 Mercedes-Benz 320 Cabriolet A, a recipient of awards at both the Amelia Island and Pinehurst Concours, an ACD certified and award winning 1923 Duesenberg Model A Sport Touring with original chassis, body and engine and another ACD certified and ACD and CCCA award winning 1931 Cord L-29 Cabriolet, regarded as one of the finest available and also complete with original chassis, body and engine.

“We enjoyed a fantastic debut in Scottsdale this year and are altogether committed to building on that success in 2018 and continuing to offer our customers a world-class selection of cars, first-rate personal service and a dynamic and wholly expert alternative in the market next year and well into the future,” said Rod Egan, Principal and Auctioneer.

Consignments of significant cars or collections are invited and may be discussed with a Worldwide Specialist at 1.260.925.6789 or by emailing info@worldwideauctioneers.com.

The Scottsdale Auction will take place on the evening of Wednesday, January 17th, 2018 at 5pm, once again the first of the catalogue sales scheduled for Arizona Auction Week. Auction consignments can be previewed onsite daily at 6460 E. McDowell Road in Scottsdale from Sunday, January 14th up until the auction itself, with VIP & Bidder Reception scheduled from 3-5pm on Wednesday the 17th. The Scottsdale Auction is open to the public. Admission by catalogue is $100 to include VIP Reception and seating for one as available, or $35 for admission only with limited seating. Full details on bidder registration, admission and schedules are available online at worldwideauctioneers.com or by calling 1.260.925.6789, with ongoing news and consignment updates posted online and on Worldwide’s social media properties @worldwideauctioneers.

Along with the Scottsdale Auction, the company’s annual schedule comprises The Texas Classic Auction in Arlington in April, The Pacific Grove Auction, presented out on the Monterey Peninsula during Monterey Car Week in August and The Auburn Auction, held annually over Labor Day Weekend in Indiana, as well as stand-alone auctions of significant private collections.

Corporate Headquarters

907 Cardinal Court

Auburn, Indiana 46706

260.925.6789

800.990.6789

FAX 260.572.2272

worldwideauctioneers.com



Corporate Headquarters

Suite 2 – 305 1st Street NW

Airdrie, AB Canada T4B 1E2

713.876.4843

worldwideauctioneers.com

