Worldwide’s Pacific Grove Auction to offer pre-war classics

Auburn, Indiana – Worldwide Auctioneers is gearing up for its annual Pacific Grove Auction on the Monterey Peninsula, scheduled for Thursday, August 23rd, once again the first catalogue auction of Monterey Car Week. Among the early consignments is 1916 Locomobile Model 38 Collapsible Cabriolet, FIVA Preservation Award winner at the 2017 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, one of just two known examples with a fascinating history and wonderful presentation and patina. Also consigned is an exceptionally pure 1931 Duesenberg Model J Derhem Sport Convertible Sedan that retains its original chassis, engine, body and firewall. “This is a thrilling opportunity to acquire one of the finest surviving Model Js, with an enthralling and well-known history and limited owner roster,” said Rod Egan, Principal & Auctioneer. “We’re looking forward to welcoming customers and friends back out to Pacific Grove in August for another outstanding event in what is enthusiastically acknowledged to be one of the finest locations on the Monterey Peninsula.”

European sports cars slated for The Pacific Grove Auction include a 1972 Ferrari Dino 246GTS, offered from twelve years of single owner care, fully documented with Marcel Massini Report and a complete numbers-matching 1961 Jaguar E-Type Series I Roadster, an early production car from the inaugural model year, verified by Jaguar Daimler Heritage Trust certificate.

Consignments of high-quality individual motorcars or collections are still invited and can be discussed directly with any of Worldwide’s Specialists at 1.260.925.6789 or consign@worldwideauctioneers.com.

The Pacific Grove Auction will again be presented in the ocean side setting of the Pacific Grove Golf Links, adjacent to the famous 17 Mile Drive and perfectly positioned at the tip of the Peninsula for both Monterey and Pebble Beach. The sale starts at 5pm, on Thursday, August 23rd, 2018.

Along with The Pacific Grove Auction, Worldwide’s annual schedule includes The Scottsdale Auction in Arizona in January, The Texas Classic Auction in Arlington in April and The Auburn Auction, held during Labor Day Weekend in Indiana, as well as stand-alone auctions of significant private collections. Next stop for the Worldwide team is Shipshewana, Indiana, with the company selected to sell the Hostetler’s Hudson Auto Museum Collection, the world’s greatest and most complete collection of Hudson, Essex, Terraplane, Railton, and Dover cars and trucks. The Hostetler’s Hudson Auto Museum Auction is scheduled for Saturday August 4th, with 69 vehicles and museum memorabilia offered entirely without reserve. Visit worldwideauctioneers.com and Worldwide Auctioneers’ social media properties for ongoing consignment and event news or call 1.260.925.6789 or 800.990.6789.