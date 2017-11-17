Worldwide’s Scottsdale Auction to offer up Indy 500 racecars

Auburn, IN – Worldwide Auctioneers has confirmed that two renowned Indianapolis 500 Racecars will join the grid for its annual Scottsdale Auction at the start of Arizona Car Week on Wednesday, January 17th.

Offered for sale is “Smokey” Yunick’s first Indy 500 entry, a 1957 Kurtis Kraft 500G Indianapolis 500 Roadster, a 5th place finisher at the 1957 Indianapolis 500 with Andy Linden and driven at Indy in 1958 by racing legend Paul Goldsmith. “As an AACA Senior First Place Award winner with Racecar Certification and multiple appearances at feted events like the 2005 Goodwood Festival of Speed, the car is an out-and-out crowd pleaser with huge presence, offered in top operating and show condition,” said Rod Egan, Principal & Auctioneer.

Slated to cross the block alongside it is a 1969 AAR Eagle-Santa Ana Indianapolis 500 Racecar, one of four examples built by Dan Gurney’s All American Racers, the sole Eagle-Santa Ana sold new to a customer. Driven by Joe Leonard to 6th Place at 1969 Indianapolis 500 and retained by Mr. Yunick for over thirty years it was restored in the 2000’s by experts including A.J. Watson and has enjoyed numerous appearances, including the 2008 Goodwood Festival of Speed.

The Scottsdale Auction will take place on the evening of Wednesday, January 17th, 2018 at 5pm, once again the first of the catalogue sales scheduled for Arizona Auction Week. Auction consignments can be previewed onsite daily at 6460 E. McDowell Road in Scottsdale from Sunday, January 14th up until the auction itself, with VIP & Bidder Reception scheduled from 3-5pm on Wednesday the 17th. The Scottsdale Auction is open to the public. Admission by catalogue is $100 to include VIP Reception and seating for one as available, or $35 for admission only with limited seating. Full details on bidder registration, admission and schedules are available online at worldwideauctioneers.com or by calling 1.260.925.6789, with ongoing news and consignment updates posted online and on Worldwide’s social media properties @worldwideauctioneers.

Ongoing consignment details for The Scottsdale Auction are available online at worldwideauctioneers.com. Consignments of significant cars or collections are still invited and may be discussed with a Worldwide Specialist at 1.260.925.6789 or by emailing info@worldwideauctioneers.com.

Along with the Scottsdale Auction, the company’s annual schedule comprises The Texas Classic Auction in Arlington in April, The Pacific Grove Auction, presented out on the Monterey Peninsula during Monterey Car Week in August and The Auburn Auction, held annually over Labor Day Weekend in Indiana, as well as stand-alone auctions of significant private collections.

