Worldwide’s Texas Classic saw impressive results

Auburn, IN – Worldwide Auctioneers presented its 17th annual Texas Classic Auction on Saturday April 21st, treating bidders to a striking line-up of low mileage modern exotics and largely original vintage American cars, including another exciting no reserve private collection. Over the course of the sale 93% of consignments found new homes, with a total sale of $4.3 million. “We were honored to have been entrusted with the sale of The Collection of Pamela & Eugene Knies as part of The Texas Classic Auction this year and we’re delighted to have out-performed both market and seller’s expectations and set a few more world auction records along the way,” said John Kruse, Managing Partner and Auctioneer.

High sale went to a numbers-matching 1965 Shelby GT350, one of only 562 produced, that hammered sold for $363,000, whilst a rare and very well-preserved 1959 Porsche 365A/1600 S Convertible D realized $209,000. Among the notable sales from the Collection of Pamela & Eugene Knies were an iconic 2002 BMW Z8 with just 4,232 miles from new that brought $200,200 and another extremely low-mileage and impeccably presented 2010 Rolls-Royce Drophead Phantom Coupe that sold for $225,500. A quirky 1980 AMC Pacer DL realized a whopping $28,600, whilst a 2006 Hummer H1 Alpha, one of just 729 built in the final year for the H1, with only 3,825 miles, went to a new home for an extraordinary $184,800. Full results are available online at worldwideauctioneers.com along with details of the rest of the 2018 schedule.

Next stop for the team at Worldwide Auctioneers is Shipshewana, Indiana, with the company selected to sell the Hostetler’s Hudson Auto Museum Collection, the world’s greatest and most complete collection of Hudson, Essex, Terraplane, Railton, and Dover cars and trucks. The Hostetler’s Hudson Auto Museum Auction is scheduled for Saturday August 4th, with 69 vehicles and museum memorabilia offered entirely without reserve. Worldwide will also present its annual Pacific Grove Auction out on the Monterey Peninsula on August 23rd at the start of Monterey Car week, in the glorious oceanside setting of the Pacific Grove Golf Links. Consignments of significant individual cars or collections are invited and may be discussed with a specialist at 1.260.925.6789 or 800.990.6789, or by email at consign@worldwideauctioneers.com

Worldwide’s annual schedule also includes The Scottsdale Auction in Arizona in January and The Auburn Auction, held annually over Labor Day Weekend in Indiana, as well as other stand-alone auctions of significant private collections.