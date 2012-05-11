Old Cars Weekly is your resource for locating classic car shows in your area and throughout the U.S. Our comprehensive calendar of antique car shows, events and swap meets covers local, state and national events that you won’t want to miss.

To submit your old car show or old car related event write to Old Cars Weekly at: 700 E. State St., Iola, WI 54990, c/o Old Cars Show Calendar, or send us an email at oldcars@krause.com.

EVENTS



ALABAMA

Mar 22-24 AL, Mobile. AACA Winter Meet, sponsored by the Deep South Region AACA. http://www.aaca.org/images/meet_brochures/2018_Winter_Meet_Brochure.pdf

Apr 21 AL, Huntsville. North Alabama Chapter of the Studebaker’s Club Orphan Car Show. Huntsville/Madison County Senior Center – 2200 Drake Ave. 10am-2pm. Vendors $10, Registration $10, admission free. Dale Williams at 256-348-1923 or 52champregal@gmail.com

May 19 AL, Opelika. 44th Annual East Alabama Old Car Club Show at USA Town Center, 1220 Fox Run Ave., I-85 Exit 62, 8am- 3:30 pm CDT, Info: eastalabamaoldcarclub@gmail.com Johnny Capps (334) 742-0326 (voice only) or Larry Rodgers (334) 332-6026 (voice or text).

back to top

ALASKA

back to top

ARIZONA

Apr 19-21 AZ. Tucson. AACA Western Spring Meet 2018. Hilton Tucson East. Register by March 30 – Roy Ireland 520-591-1140, rovireland802@gmail.com, www.tucsonaaca.org

Mar 16-18 AZ, Scottsdale. Goodguys 9th Spring Nationals. WestWorld of Scottsdale. www.good-guys.com

Mar 24 AZ, Scottsdale. 31st Annual All Oldsmobile Show. Rack’s’ Roll McDonald’s – 9140 E. Indian Bend Road. 9am-1pm. Register by March 19 $20 first $10 second, after $25 first, $15 second. www.azoldsclub.com, Art Soucek 480-632-1843, mr442ols@cox.net, Jens Bruhaug 480-888-5686, Jim Schultz 928-636-2405, rocketranch@cableone.net

Nov 16-18 AZ. Goodguys 21st Southwest Nationals. WestWorld of Scottsdale. www.good-guys.com

back to top

ARKANSAS

May 5 AR, Conway. V Dub Showtime & Classy Classics Wheels in Motion – Rolling thru History! Conway Expo Center – 2506 East Oak Street. 10am-2:30pm. Preregister $25 or register day of show $35. Doug & Garnet Quimby 501-920-8206 or VDubShowtime@comcast.net

May 12 AR, Mountain Home. Classic Chevy Club of North Arkansas 11th Annual Spring Cruise-In. East Side of Wal-Mart – 40 Plaza Way. 11am-2pm. $5 donation per vehicle. Jim 878-0610, www.classicchevyclubofnoar.com

Jun 12-16 AR, Morrilton. 60th Annual Petit Jean Show 2018. Museum of Automobiles grounds. RV spaces $50, Admission free. www.motaa.com

Sep 2 AR, Morrilton. 16th Annual MidSouth Econolpne Meet. Museum of Automobiles grounds. Steve Noland 501-278-7531

Sep 7-8 AR, Eureka Springs. 48th Annual Eureka Springs Antique Automobile Festival at eh Great Passion Play. Registration $20. Admission free 479-253-8737, www.antiqueautofest.com

Sep 20-23 AR, Morrilton. 20th Annual Petit Jean Fall Swap Meet. Museum of Automobiles grounds. 8am-5pm. $40 vend spaces. Admission free. www.museumofautos.com

TO INCLUDE YOUR EVENT LISTING E-MAIL: oldcars@krause.com

Back to top



CALIFORNIA

Mar 10 CA, Chatsworth. Saturday Social. 9525 De Soto Ave. 8-11am. http://www.calcarcover.com, (818) 998-2100 or (800) 423-5525

Mar 24 CA, El Segundo. Girls in the Garage. Automotive Driving Museum, 610 Airport Street. www.theadm.org, 310-909-0950

Mar 24-25 CA, Pleasanton. Goodguys 36th All American Get-Together

Alameda County Fairgrounds. www.good-guys.com

Mar 25 CA, Northridge. 33rd Annual Classic Studebaker Car Show. Bob’s Big Boy, 8876 Corbin Ave. Howard Brown 818-606-1267, www.studebakersla.com

Apr 6-8 CA, San Diego. La Jolla Concours d’Elegance. La Jolla Cove. www.lajollaconcours.com

Apr 6-8 CA, Del Mar. Goodguys 18th Meguiar’s Del Mar Nationals

Del Mar Fairgrounds. www.good-guys.com

Apr 7-8 CA, La Jolla. 14th Annual La Jolla Concours d’Elegance. 619-233-5008, www.lajollaconcours.com

Apr 14 CA, El Segundo. Muscle Car Show. Automotive Driving Museum, 610 Airport Street. www.theadm.org, 310-909-0950

Apr 14 CA, Chino. Corn Feed Run Car Show & Cruise. Civic Center,13220 Central Ave. 8am-3pm. Pre-register by April 7 $25, after $30. Walt Pocock 909-591-4162, cornfeedrun@aol.com

Apr 28 CA, El Segundo. Malaise Daze Car Show. 8am. Automotive Driving Museum – 610 LaAirport Street. Registration $16. Bryan Davis at (559) 347-8153, MalaiseMotors.com, https://malaisemotors.com/product/malaise-motors-car-show-vehicle-entry-fee/

Apr 28 CA, Chatsworth. Saturday Social. 9525 De Soto Ave. 8-11am. http://www.calcarcover.com, (818) 998-2100 or (800) 423-5525

Apr 29 CA, Half Moon Bay. 28th Festival of Magnificent Machines. Half Moon Airport. Register by April 15th $40/$50 after, admission $25 in advance/$30 at gate adults 18-64, Ages 11-17 & 65+ in advance $15/at the gate $20, Under 10 free.Purchase tickets here, 650-726-2328, http://www.miramarevents.com/dreammachines, registration and tickets: https://dreammachines.eventbrite.com

May 4-5 CA, Clovis. 20th Annual Ponitiac-Buick-Oldsmobile-Cadillac-GMC Show. Bicentennial Park. Simulaneously, the 33rd Annual Olds Club of America SouthWest Zone Meet will be hosted . Starts Friday 6pm with a BBQ dinner at Homewood Suites hotel in Clovis, CA. Saturday 8am-3pm. On Saturday 6:30pm Oldsmobile Club only Zone dinner and awards at Andiamo Ristorante Italiano in Clovis, CA . www.PontiacsofCentralCalifornia.org,Oldsmobile Club Zone www.NorCalOlds.com

May 5 CA, Torrance. Edelbrock 13th Annual Car Show. Edelbrock’s Distribution Center, 510 Madrid Ave., Torrance pre-register online at www.EdelbrockCarShow.com .

1-310-781-2222 , www.EdelbrockCarShow.com

May 6 CA, Woodland Hills. Mustang & Ford Show. 5800 Topanga Canyon Blvd. 9am-4pm. Register before April 23 $35, after $40. No judging $10. Debbie Anderson 661-295-5255, debrastarr@att.net

May 6 CA, Ventura. 2018 SBHS Fiesta Car Show. St. Bonaventure High School. 10am-3pm. register by April 27 $20. after $25. Dawn dnorkewicz@saintbonaventure.com, Derek dluna@saintbonaventure.com

May 12 CA, Lakewood. 5th Annual Classics & Hot Rods Show. Walmart Supercenter – 2770 Carson St. 9am-3pm. Register by May 1st $30/after $40, Vend Booth $75/After $85, Food Truck $130/After $140. Elliot Schnee 714-317-7719, elliot@1shopauto.com, schneeams@yahoo.com

May 14-18 CA, Rohnert Park. Chrysler 300 International , Inc. 48th Annual Spring Meet. http://www.chrysler300club.com/ , Sam 510-482-4420×222, scohen@energy-solution.com or Larry 510-794-7911, LarryWJett@gmail.com

May 19 CA, Yucca Valley. Route 62 Cruisers Car Show. Jack in the Box – 57930 Palms Hwy. 9am-3pm. Register by April 12 $30, after $35. Jack Dick 760-401-3376 or Jeff Gibbons 760-401-2190

May 19 CA, El Segundo. Bombs Magazine Car Show. Automotive Driving Museum – 610 Airport Street. www.theadm.org, 310-909-0950

May 19 CA, Canoga Park. Cruising’ Tunes & Model Show. Change Park High School, 6850 Topanga Blvd. 9am-3pm. Pre-register $25 (CPHS Alumni $20), day of show $30 (CPHS Alumni $25). Jerry Ann Callahan 818-448-3148, cphsalumniaassoc@gmail.com, cruizintunes@gmail.com

May 20 CA, Santa Barbara. Santa Barbara’s State Street Nationals Premier Car Show. Downtown Santa Barbara. 9am-4pm. pre-register $47, Day of Show $55. 805-455-2712, info@sbcarshow.com

May 20 CA, Petaluma. 44th Annual Petaluma Swap Meet. Petaluma Fairgrounds. Gates open at 5am. Swap spaces $30. Dave Peterson at 707-527-9183 or e-mail, 1davepete@comcast.net.

May 26 CA, Chatsworth. Saturday Social. 9525 De Soto Ave. 8-11am. http://www.calcarcover.com, (818) 998-2100 or (800) 423-5525

May 26 CA, El Segundo. Woodies Picnic & Car Show. Automotive Driving Museum – 610 Airport Street. www.theadm.org, 310-909-0950

Jun 2 CA, Lincoln. 12th Annual Downtown Lincoln Classic Car Show. Downtown Lincoln. Register by May 15 $20, after $30. 10am – 3pm. Boy Scout breakfast 7-10am. Rich Ragan 916-408-1950, Mike Carved 707-849-2834, www.rodsnrelics.net

Jun 2-3 CA, Pleasanton. Goodguys 25th Summer Get-Together Alameda County Fairgrounds. www.good-guys.com

June 2-3 CA, Huntington Beach. 33rd annual Huntington Beach Concours d’Elegance family car show. Huntington Beach Central Park directly behind the HB Library at 7111 Talbert Ave. Call (714) 375-8414 or visit www.hbconcours.org

Jun 8-9 CA, Santa Rosa. Peggy Sue’s Car Show & Cruise. Sonoma County Fairgrounds – 1350 Bennett Valley Road. Fri. 3-7pm, Sat. 8am-4pm, cruise 4-5pm Downtown Brookfield & 4th, Downtown Cruise 5:30-8:30pm. https://www.cruiseforpeggysue.com/

Jun 9 CA, El Segundo. British Car Show. Automotive Driving Museum – 610 Airport Street. www.theadm.org, 310-909-0950

Jul 8 CA, El Segundo. SEMA Collector Car Cruise-In. Automotive Driving Museum – 610 Airport Street. www.theadm.org, 310-909-0950

Jul 9-13 CA, Rohnert Park. Pierces by the Pacific. Bob Jacobsen 650-967-9310, bobjacobsen@sbcglobal.net

Jul 14 CA, Chatsworth. Saturday Social. 9525 De Soto Ave. 8-11am. http://www.calcarcover.com, (818) 998-2100 or (800) 423-5525

Jul 14 CA, El Segundo. Aircooled VW & Vintage Scooter Rally. Automotive Driving Museum 610 Airport Street. www.theadm.org, 310-909-0950

Jul 21, ME, South Paris. 40th Annual Founder’s Day & Classic Car Exhibit. Hamlin Memorial Library & Museum, 16 Hannibal Hamlin Drive. 9am-5pm. $10 admission. http://www.hamlin.lib.me.us/founders_day.html. hamlinstaff@hamlin.lib.me.us or (207) 743-2980.

Jul 21 Ca, Long Beach. 64th Annual Long Beach Model T Club Vintage and Classic Parts Exchange. Log Beach City College Veteran’s Stadium – 5000 Lew Davis St. Opens at 7am. Spots $40-$100. Admission free, free Parking, Jeff Hood 562-597-5936 lbmtc.com moemechanic@aol.com

Jul 21 CA, El Segundo. Customs Block Party. Automotive Driving Museum – 610 Airport Street. www.theadm.org, 310-909-0950

Jul 22 CA, Santa Rosa. Annual Auto Parts Swap Meet & Car Show. DSanta Rosa Veterans Memorial Building Parking Lot. 6am-1pm. Swap spaces 1/$25, 2/$40, 3/$55, Car registration $15, Car for sale registration $15, Admissio. Tony Varela 707-328-1095, yeah_baby@comcast.net, Larry Williams 707-569-0214

Jul 28 CA, Yuba City. St. Andrew Presbyterian’s 3rd annual Sun Ray Car Show. 1390 Franklin Road. 8am-1pm. Pre- register $20, Day of show $25. http://standrewpcusa.org/carshow, Tom Wiseman, 530-990-0020, tommwiseman@gmail.com

Aug 19 CA, Chatsworth. 53rd Annua Swap Meet & Classic Car Show. Rancho San Antonio Boys Home – 21000 Plummer Street. 6am-1pm. Vendor spaces (20′ x 20′) $30 each / 2 spaces $50. Jim Lank 818-367-4757, jimclank@gmail.com

Aug 24-26 CA, Pleasanton. Goodguys 32nd West Coast Nationals. Alameda County Fairgrounds. www.good-guys.com

Aug 25 CA, El Segundo. Gassers 5 RevFest. 610 Lairport St. 10am-2pm. Pre-Register $15, day of show $25, www.theadm.org/gassers5, www.theadm.org, 310-909-0950

Sep 8 CA, Chatsworth. Saturday Social. 9525 De Soto Ave. 8-11am. http://www.calcarcover.com, (818) 998-2100 or (800) 423-5525

Sep 8 CA, El Segundo. Corvair Cruise-In. Automotive Driving Museum – 610 Airport Street. www.theadm.org, 310-909-0950

Oct 13-14 CA, Madera. 2018 Valley Nationals. Madera Fairgrounds – 1850 Cleveland Avenue. Oct. 13: 8am– 4pm (Event), Oct. 14: 8am–1pm (Reliability Run) Pre-register $35, day of show $40. Admission $8, Military with ID $5, kids under 12 free. Swap space $20 call Ron (209) 996 – 9792, ron@bigturlockswap.com, Vendor registration $100/$200/$250 email Whitney Frank whitney@hotrodcoalition.com

Oct 20 CA, Chatsworth. Saturday Social. 9525 De Soto Ave. 8-11am. http://www.calcarcover.com, (818) 998-2100 or (800) 423-5525

Nov 10-11 CA, Pleasanton. Goodguys 29th Fuelcurve.com Autumn Get-Together. Alameda County Fairgrounds. www.good-guys.com

back to top

COLORADO

May 20 CO, Florence. Florence Car Show. Main Street. 9am-3pm. 719-671-8168, 719-659-2053, https://www.facebook.com/FlorenceCarShow, info@florencecoloradocarshow.com, www.florencecoloradocarshow.com

Sep 7-9 CO, Loveland. Goodguys 21st Colorado Nationals. The Ranch Events Complex. www.good-guys.com

back to top

CONNECTICUT

Apr 21 CT, New Britain. Vintage Motorcar Series Antique Car Show and Concours d’Elegance. Admission $10, Seniors 65 and over $8, Under 12 FREE. markj@klingberg.org, www.Klingbergmotorcarseries.org

Apr 29 CT, Berlin 27th Annual Summer Knights benefit car show, Berlin Fairgrounds, 410 Beckley Rd 9am-3-pm Show cars $10 Spectators only $5, summerknights.net John Jarush 860-670-8532

April 29 CT, Haddam Neck. 44th Annual Belltown Antique Engine & Tractor Show. NEW LOCATION – Danaher Field at Haddam Neck (near Fairgrounds). SH: 8am-3pm. Admission: $4. Contact Peter Christianson 860-267-8394. Info at www.belltownantiquecarclub.org

May 20 CT, Litchfield. The Biggest Little Car Show in Litchfield. Litchfield Inn/Tavern Off The Green, RT 202, 9am-3pm. 860-797-1563

May 20 CT, Sommers. 3rd Annual Supreme Auto Service Center Charity Car Show. Pleasant View Cafe. Starts 10am. Kristie Pettit, supremeautoct@gmail.com, 860-882-9041, www.supremeautosc.com/charity-car-show

Jun 9 CT, Plainville. 7th Annual Fly-in & Car Show. Robertson Airport – 62 Johnson Ave. Vend booths $50. Peggy Lee (Vendors) 860-351-5021, Scott Saunders 860-747-8837, Steve Emmendorfer 860-747-9839, www.plainvillewingsandwheels.com

Jul 14 CT, Lebanon. Lyman Memorial High School Athletic Department’s 2nd Annual Car & Truck Show. Lyman Memorial High School – 917 Exeter Road. 10am – 3pm. Registration $10, Parking $2. Vend spaces $20. Mark Morelo 860- 633-6981, morello@svcglobal.net

Jun 24 CT, Bridegwater. Housatonic Valley Region Chapter AACA 44th Annual Antique & Classic Auto Show. Bridgewater County Fairgrounds. 9am-2:30pm. Registration $10 , Admission $5, under 12 FREE. hvraaca@gmail.com, Facebook: HVRAACA

TO INCLUDE YOUR EVENT LISTING E-MAIL: oldcars@krause.com





back to top

DELAWARE

Jun 17 DE, Newark. 5th Annual Brookside Spring Car 7 Truck Show. 390 East Chestnut Hill Road. 11am-4pm. Registration $15. https://www.facebook.com/events/1933751203579951/

TO INCLUDE YOUR EVENT LISTING E-MAIL: oldcars@krause.com

back to top

DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA

back to top





FLORIDA



Mar 7-10 FL, Panama City Beach. Emerald Coast Cruizin. www.emeraldcoastcruizin.com

Mar 9-11 FL, Amelia Island, Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance. Amelia Ritz-Carlton Golf Club of Amelia Island.

Mar 10 FL, Wesley Chapel. 7th Annual Car Show at QuailRun RV Resort. Quail Run RV Resort, 6946 Old Pasco Road. 11am- pm. http://www.cars.quailrunrv.com/Cruise_In_Flyer.pdf, http://www.cars.quailrunrv.com, Vince – 813-973-0999

Mar 11 FL, Englewood. Lemon Bay Region. 31st Annual Classic Car Show. Elks Lodge # 2378, 401 N. Indiana Ave. Ernie 941-475-0393, Carol 941-475-0033

Mar 17 FL, Palatka. Crestwood’s 6th Annual Car & Truck Show. 501 W. Palm Ave. 10am-2pm. Registration $10 Kami Duncan 386-328-1472 ext 143, KDuncan@sterling-health.com

Mar 17 FL, Verlo Beach. 41st Verlo Beach Antique Car Show. Riverside Park. 10am – 4pm. Pre-Register $20, day of show $25. Fred Kiesel at 772-770-6339, http://local.aaca.org/indianriver

Mar 24 FL, Naples. Naples-Marco Region. Classic Car Show. Downtown Naples at Naples Depot Museum. Gary Doner 239-860-2726, gdoner4822@comcast.net

April 1 FL, Bushnell. Sumter Swap Meet. Sumter County Fairgrounds – 7620 S.R. 471. 8am-3pm. Joann 727-848-7171, 727-534-7433, http://www.floridaswapmeets.com

Apr 7 FL, Odessa. 7th Annual All-American Heritage Picnic & Cruise-In. 12820 Gibson Lane. Joanne@OldWheel.com

May 6 FL, Bushnell. Sumter Swap Meet. Sumter County Fairgrounds. Admission: Adults $5, 14 and under free. 727-848-7171 or 727-534-7433, www.floridaswapmeets.com, craigpearson_6@msn.com

Jun 3 FL, Bushnell. Sumter Swap Meet. Sumter County Fairgrounds. Admission: Adults $5, 14 and under free. 727-848-7171 or 727-534-7433, www.floridaswapmeets.com, craigpearson_6@msn.com

Sep 2 FL, Bushnell. Sumter Swap Meet. Sumter County Fairgrounds. Admission: Adults $5, 14 and under free. 727-848-7171 or 727-534-7433, www.floridaswapmeets.com, craigpearson_6@msn.com

Oct 7 FL, Bushnell. Sumter Swap Meet. Sumter County Fairgrounds. Admission: Adults $5, 14 and under free. 727-848-7171 or 727-534-7433, www.floridaswapmeets.com, craigpearson_6@msn.com

Nov 4 FL, Bushnell. Sumter Swap Meet. Sumter County Fairgrounds. Admission: Adults $5, 14 and under free. 727-848-7171 or 727-534-7433, www.floridaswapmeets.com, craigpearson_6@msn.com

Nov 7-10 FL, Panama City Beach. Emerald Coast Cruizin. www.emeraldcoastcruizin.com

Nov 10-11 FL, Palm Harbor. The Cigar City Concours. Innsbruck Golf & Spa Resort. Submit vehicle display request by September 10th to www.cigarcityconcours.com

Dec 2 FL, Bushnell. Sumter Swap Meet. Sumter County Fairgrounds. Admission: Adults $5, 14 and under free. 727-848-7171 or 727-534-7433, www.floridaswapmeets.com, craigpearson_6@msn.com

Apr 13, 2019 FL, Tampa Bay. 1st Annual Gasparilla Concours d’Elegance. 813-714-1019, http://www.GasparillaConcours.com

back to top

GEORGIA

Mar 10-11 GA, Hiram. Poplar Springs Baptist Church Annual Ca Show & Fish Fry. Poplar Springs Baptist Church – 2056 Hiram Douglasville Hwy. 11am-3pm. 770-943-6789, mparmer@psbchurch.net

Mar 24 GA, Mason. 22nd Annual Cherry Blossom Mustang & All Ford Show. Bibb County School District Education Complex – 2011 Riverside Drive. 8am-4:30pm. Register by March 16 $20, day of show $25.www.Flagcitymustangclub.com, 478.365.1305 or ponycorral@cox.net.

Apr 13-14 GA, Moultrie. Summer Auto Swap Meet, Spence Field. Kelley Automotive Events, Dustin Kelley 229-686-1771. www.summerswapmeet.com

Apr 14 GA, Marietta. Georgia Street Rod Association 24th Annual Swap Meet & Flea Market. Cobb County Fairgrounds – 2245 Callaway Road. 8am-3pm. Swap spaces $30, Car Corral $10, admission $5, women and children under 12 free. Wayne Herubin 770-517-6701, www.gsra.com

Apr 28 GA, Carrollton. Mt. Zion Eagle Band Car Show.http://southeastwheelsevents.ning.com/events/event/show?id=5072275%3AEvent%3A1076454&xgi=167oWMzj7kyYyG&xg_source=msg_invite_event

May 12 GA, Rockmart. 3rd Annual Yellow Jacket Car Show. 990 Cartersville Hwy. 8:30-2pm. Register before May 1st $15, after $25. Rockmart HS, attn. Track Thompson – 990 Cartersville Hwy., Rockmart, GA 30153, tthompson@polk.k12.ga.us

Jul 12-14 GA, Hiwassee. Georgia Mountain Moonshine Cruiz-In, http://www.gammoonshinecruizin.com

HAWAII

TO INCLUDE YOUR EVENT LISTING E-MAIL: oldcars@krause.com

back to top

IDAHO

TO INCLUDE YOUR EVENT LISTING E-MAIL: oldcars@krause.com

back to top

ILLINOIS

Mar 11 IL, Peotone. Chicagoland Petroleum & Advertising Show. Will County Fairgrounds. 8am-1pm. Admission $5, Kids under 12 free. 815-436-4733 or visit www.gasguys1.com

Mar 18 IL, Countryside. The Countryside Collector’s Classic Toy Show. Local 150 Union Hall. 6200 Joliet Road,SH: 10am-2pm. A: $6, Kids 6-12: $2, Preview admission (7:30 am $20) model & die cast cars, misc. toys. Contact: Unique Events, 262-366-1314 www.uniqueeventsshows.com

Mar 18 IL, Whaeton. Chicago’s 22nd Annual All British Car Swap Meet and Autojumble. DuPage County Fairgrounds. 8am-2pm. Jim Evans 630-858-8192, Victor L’Heureaux 815-893-6535, www.britishcarswap.info

Mar 25 IL, Marion. Collector Auto & Truck Swap Meet. Williamson County Fairgrounds. Spaces $20, Car Corral $10, free parking. Ron Kiser pontiac@egyptianpontiac.com, 618-687-2235, Richard Hope 618-944-1426

Mar 31 IL, Pekin. 34th Annual Invitation Auto Show and Swap Meet. Avanti’s Dome – Events & Sports Center of pekin – 3401 Griffin Ave. 7am-3:30pm. Admission $5 donation, 12 under free. www.earlyfordv8peoria.com, Show Steve Swingle 309-202-2374, stude37@yahoo.com, Jerry Haven 309-367-2981, jshaven@mtco.com, Swap Alan Doubet 309-645-6013, adoubet@att.net

Apr 8 IL, St. Charles. AACA Illinois Region Auto Parts Swap Meet. Don McQue Chevrolet – 2015 E. Main Street (Route 64- North Ave.) 8am-1pm. $5 donation, swap spaces $20 illinoisregion.aaca.com, Chris Schurrer 815-344-3775, hpdog259962@gmail.com

May 20 IL, Bourbonnais. 9th Annual Benefit Car Show. 1400 Locke Dr. 9-11am. Registration $20. Jim Baron at jmb1257@sbcglobal.net

May 28 IL, Palestine. 37th Annual Memorial Day Car Show. Leaverton Park. 9am-3pm. Registration $15. Jesse Hock 618-553-0688, www.robinsoncarclub.com, Facebook: Crawford County Collectables Car Club

Jun 10 IL, Peotone. 46th Petone Swap Meet. Will County Fairgrounds. 6:30am-3pm. $5 admission, under 15 free. www.peotoneswapmeet.com, 630-200-0755.

Jun 30 IL, Wilmington. Cars For A Cause/Wilmington Rotary Car Show. Downtown Wilmington on North Water Street. Gas open at 5pm. show 6-8pm. Online registration $15 donation, at the game $20, admission free. Renee 815-476-2729, Register at rotaryofwilmington.com

Aug 10-12 IL, St. Charles. 26th Annual Indian Uprising All Pontiac Weekend. Pheasant Run Resort – 4051 East Main Street. Fri, Arena parking 1pm, Sat. 8am-4pm, Cruise 4-9 pm, Sun. 8am-3pm. www.Ken Arendt 773-766-7514, Paul Weinstein 847-812-3782, Ken Smith 630-853-03483, www.TheIndianUprising.com

Aug 13-14 IL, Pheasant Run. 28th Annual Indian Uprising All Pontiac Weekend. Friday – early arrival for arena parking 1pm Saturday 8am-4pm Cruise-In 4-9, Sunday 8am-3pm, awards 3pm, Sunday registration closes at 11am. Ken Arendt 773-766-7514 / Paul Weinstein 847-812-3782, registration chairman: Ken Smith 630-853-3483

Sep 9 IL, St. Charles. 2018 Fierorama. Pottawatamie Park. 12-5pm. Club members FREE, Non-members $10. www.fierofocus.com

Sep 30 IL, Wheaton. 72nd Illinois Plastic Kit & Toy Show. DuPage County Fairgrounds – 2015 W. Manchester Road. 9am – 2pm. Admission Adults $5, under 12 $2. 630-969-1847

Oct 21 IL, Countryside. The Countryside Collector’s Classic Toy Show. Local 150 Union Hall. 6200 Joliet Road, SH: 10am-2pm. A: $6, Kids 6-12: $2, Preview Admission (7:30 am $20) Model & Die Cast Cars, Misc. Toys. Contact: Unique Events, 262-366-1314 www.uniqueeventsshows.com

Oct 21-26 IL, Metropolis. Founders Tour, sponsored by S. Illinois Region & Ohio Valley Chapter. www.aaca.org

Dec 2 IL,Tiney Park. The Annual Tinley Park Holiday Toy Show. Tinley Park High School, 6111 W. 175th St., SH: 10am-2pm. A: $6, Kids 6-12: $2, Preview Admission (7:30 am $20) Model & Die Cast Cars, Misc. Toys. Contact: Unique Events, 262-366-1314 www.uniqueeventsshows.com

back to top

INDIANA

Mar 25 IN, Indianapolis. freeman’s Super Sunday Swap Meet. Indiana State Fairgrounds, 1202 E 38th St, Indianapolis, IN 46205. 317-296-0336. www.freemanssupersunday.com

Apr 21 IN, Goshen. Hooley Classic Car Auction. Elkhart County Fairgrounds, 9 a.m. Start time.hooleycarauction@gmail.com. 1-800-860-8118. www.bartelandcompany.com Facebook: Hooley Classic Car Auctions

Apr 28 IN, South Lafayette. Harrison High School Car and Bike Club Show. Oerlikon Fairfield south parking lot – 2400 Sagamore Pkwy. 9am-2pm. Registration $15.http://harrisoncarandbikeclub11.myevent.com/

May 11-12 IN, Auburn. AACA Central Spring Meet. www.aaca.org

May 26 IN, Sharpsville. Summer Place “A Real 50s Town” 16th Annual Car Show. Summer Place – 4190 M. St. Rd. 19. 9am – 3pm. Registration $15, Admission $5, under 12 free. 765-963-5943 , www.asummerplace.org

Jun 2 IN, Zionsville. CruZionsville. https://www.cruzionsville.com/

Jun 17 IN, Noblesville. Central Indiana Vintage Vehicles Fathers’ Day 2018 Car Show. Forest Park. 9am-3pm. Register by June 10 – $7, after $10. www.civv.club

Aug 11 IN, Southbend. Inaugural Concours d’Elegance at Copshaholm. Copshaholm Mansion – West Washington Street Historic District. 10am-4pm. To submit a car for application, visit: www.concoursatcopshaholm.org/vehicleselection/. The submission deadline is April 15, 2018

back to top

IOWA

Apr 21 IA, Hudson. Cedar Valley Garage Tour. Cedar Valley Garage Tour. 238 Waterloo Road. Admission $10. 319-234-8976 or volgarino@mail.com , www.cvgaragetour.com , cvgaragetour@gmail.com

May 6 IA, Monticello. 34th Annual Spring Auto Parts Meet & Car Corral. Fairgrounds Parking Lot – 700 North Maple Street. 7:30am-1pm. Galen Muller 319-465-5119, www.autoswapmeet.net

Jun 3 IA, Des Moines. Central Iowa British and European Autofest. Picker Knows Antiques – 1208 Grand Ave. 9am-3pm. Pre-registration $10, $15 day of show. Scott Slaughter 515-288-0081 or toddnscott@q.com

Jun 29-Jul 1 IA, Des Moines. Goodguys 27th Speedway Motors Heartland Nationals. Iowa State Fairgrounds. www.good-guys.com

Jul 19-21 IA, Cedar Rapids. BCA Heartland Regional Show. Cedar Rapids Marriott Hotel. iowahawkeyebuickclub.com, Bill Gorman at bbgorman35@gmail.com

back to top



KANSAS

Apr 21 KS, Newton. 15th Annual Wheat State Antique Truck Show, 9am-3pm at Newell’s Truck Stop, I-135/US50 exit 31. Free entry/admission, trucks of any sort, and cars, racers, tractors. Scott 316-288-3443, dmarkshiffett@gmail.com, www.athskansas.org.

May 4-6 KS, Lawrence. 55th Annual Swap Meet. Kansas Oldest and Largest. 4H fairgrounds, 2120 Harper. Noon 4th-noon 6th, public free, parking $5, trailer $10, vendor $40 advance, $50 gate. no firearms sales. Jack/Delores 785-843-2222, http://www.lawrenceregionaaca.com

May 5 KS, Baxter Springs. Cowtown Spring Fling Classic Car Show, Craft Fair & BBQ. Jeff McCandless 620-674-2310

May 5-7 KS, Lawrence. Lawrence Region AACA. 55th Annual Swap Meet. 4H Fairgrounds. Jack/Delores Todd 785-843-2222.

Jun 2 KS, Olathe. 9th Annual Pontiac Tribute Day. 12051 Bass free registration and admission. 9amregistration. Richard Woody: sailor64@embarqmail.com or Gary Ruffin: (913)709-4908. Facebook: KCARROWHEADS

Jun 2 KS, Olathe. Olathe Foundation 9th Annual Benefit Auto Show. Olathe High School. Registration begins at 8:30am, show at 10:30am. Registration $20 donation, students with highs chool/college id $10. www.olathepolicefoundation.com, olathepolicefoundation@yahoo.com.

Jun 17 KS, Wichita. Sedgwick County Zoo Father’s Day Car Show. 5555 Zoo Blvd. 8:30am-4pm. Register before June 1 $25, after $30. https://www.scz.org/visitor_tickets-signature_zoo_events.php

Jun 25-28 KS, Oakland Park. Annual International Car Meet. 303-233-2987, office@rivowners.org, www.rivoenres.org, ray@rivowners.org

back to top

KENTUCKY

Mar 10-11 KY, Louisville. Kyana Region AACA Giant Indoor Swap Meet. Kentucky Exposition Center Pavillion, West Wing, West Hall & Broadbent Arena. Perry Probst 502-619-2917,kyanaswapmeet@gmail.commedia.com; Chester Robertson 502-619-2916

Oct 12-14 KY, Lexington. Goodguys 1st Kentucky Nationals. Kentucky Horse Park. www.good-guys.com



LOUISIANA

Mar 10 LA, Lake Charles. 5th Annual Cars for Christ Car, Truck & Bike Show. St. Luke-Simpson-UMC, 1500 Country Club Rd. 9am-3pm. Joe Bowers 337-474-3501, joe@bowers.net



back to top

MAINE

Jul 21, ME, South Paris. 40th Annual Founder’s Day & Classic Car Exhibit. Hamlin Memorial Library & Museum, 16 Hannibal Hamlin Drive. 9am-5pm. $10 admission. http://www.hamlin.lib.me.us/founders_day.html. hamlinstaff@hamlin.lib.me.us or (207) 743-2980.

back to top

MARYLAND

Apr 29 MD, Sykesville. Dream Machines Car Club of Carroll County 16th Annual Car Show. Princess Shopping Center – 1207 Liberty Road. 10am-3pm. Pre-register $12, Day of show $15. www.facebook.com/DMCCCARSHOWS, Shannon 443-623-4046

Mar 10 MD, West Friendship. Annual Collector Car Swap Meet & Car Corral. Howard County Fairgrounds, 2210 Fairgrounds Road. 7am-3pm. http://www.chesapeakeaaca.org, Vendor registration: Tom Young 443-744-6338 or tbirdtoms60@verizon.net

Mar 23-24 MD, Westminster. Sugarloaf Mountain Region AACA 48th Annual indoor/outdoor parts swap meet. Carroll County Agriculture Center, 706 Agriculture Center Dr. Doors open at 8am. Admission $2. Jack Gallagher at 301-674-5431 or e-mail smraaca@aol.com

Apr 28 MD, Sykesville. Despot Club of MD & Mid-Atlantic Region Plymouth Owners Club Spring Fling Car Meet. Baldwin’s Station – 7618 Main Street. 10:30am-3p.m. www.baldwinstation.com, desotoclubmd@gmail.com, kyfowler46@gmail.com

Jun 2 MD, Jarrettsville. 28th Orphan Car Show Tour. 9:30 am registration Unitized Methodist Church, 1733 Jarrettsville Rd., 10:30 am tour begins, 4:30 pm Friendly Farm Restaurant – 17434 Foreston Rd, Uppereco, MD tour ends. Reservations by may 25th $10. 540-364-1770 before tour, 703-986-8785 during tour (cell), tourdirector@orphancartour.org, www.orphancartour.org

Aug 18 MD, Middletown. 8th Annual Middletown Volunteer Fire Company Auxilary Car, Truck, Tractor & Motorcycle Show. Middletown Carnival Grounds. Alexa 301-514-4479

back to top

MASSACHUSETTS

Apr 22 MA, Fitchburg. New England Chapter of the Edsel Owners Club, Spring Meet. at Fitchburg Airport, 7:00 A.M. – 12:00 P.M. Meet at 11:00. Peter D. LaChapelle at pdl9@excite.com or Bob Ellsworth at edselweb@comcast.net

Jun 29-Jul1 MA, Worcester Park. 6th Annual Cars of Summer. Green Hill Park. Fri 9am to 8pm, Sat 9am to 6pm, Sunday 9am to 4pm. Admission $10 and kids under 12 yrs old admitted free with adult admission. Buy a three day spectator pass for only $25 if you purchase before June 1. www.carsofsummer.com , 508-832-7007

Jul 28 MA, Shrewsbury. Volks-Fair 2018. Hubert Candy Mansion – 574 Hartford Turnpike (Rt. 20). 9am-2pm. Registration $15, Admission free. Jason 603- 475-1543, www.the-bug-club.com, Facebook: thebugclub1, nhbugclub@hotmail.com

back to top

MICHIGAN

Mar 18 MI, Macomb. Eastside A’s 48th Annual Swap Meet. Russ Milne Ford – 24777 Hall Road. 8am-2pm. Tables $18, Admission $3. William Callahan 586-206-6653 or Brian Stone 586-260-1884

Apr 21 MI, Midland. Northwood University Otis Wilson Car Show. Northwood University Campus. Registration begins at 9am. Registration $15 donation. Tanner Buckle 248-804-0540, buckbeet@northwood.edu

April 22 MI, Monroe. Monroe’s Spring Swap Meet. Monroe County Fairgrounds – 3775 S. Custer Rd, Monroe, MI 48161. Inside Expo spots 10’x10’ $45, inside Merchant building 8’x8’ $35, outdoor spots 12’x30’ $35, and car corral for $15. After March 1 add $5 per spot. 7am-3pm. Admission $6, 12 and under free. Nick 419-579-4845 or Sue 419-579-6815 www.monroeautoswapmeet.com.

May 6 MI, Mendon. 55th Annual Dust Off Old Car Show. Cars must be 25+ years old. Admission $3, Under 12 FREE. 8am-3pm. 269-615-9686, c.a.r.clubdustoff@gmail.com

May 19 MI, Kalamazoo. The Kalamazoo Antique & Collectible Toy Show. Kalamazoo Fairgrounds. 2900 Lake Street. SH: 9am-2pm A: $7. Preview Admission (Fri 4 pm $30). Antique & Collectible Toys. Contact: Unique Events, (262) 366-1314 www.uniqueeventsshows.com

Jun 2 MI, Rochester Hills. CARS Inc. Open House and Classic Car Show. CARS Inc. – 2600 Bond Street. 8:30am-3pm. 248-853-8900, www.carsinc.com

Jun 8-13 MI, Davison (start). Mighty Mac & Back Tour 2018. Tour of cities in Central and Northern Michigan. Register before late April $45 for driver and one passenger, after $55. www.backtothebricks.org, Pete Cimbala (810) 241-8593 , corvairkid1963@lentel.com

Jun 15 MI, Spring Lake. Spring Lake Heritage Festival Car Show. Harvest Bible Chapel – 225 East Exchange Street. 5-9pm. Registration $10, Booth space $50. Nancy Glueck 616-638-1505, Mary Chittenden 616-846-7167, djracing@att.net

Jul 14 MI, Standish. Model A’s & Model T’s 7th Annual Car Show. Standish Historical Depot & Welcome Center, NE Corner or M-61 & US 23. 10am-4pm. Register before July 7 $5, after $10. Curt Hillman 989-846-2771, ModelATShow@gmail.com or 989-718-3021, info@standishdepot.org

Jun 23-24 MI, Flint. Sloan Museum Auto Fair. Crossroads Village & Huckleberry Railroad. http://sloanautofair.com/

Jul 27-29 MI, Plymouth. 40th Annual Concours d’Elegance of America. At the Inn at St. John’s. 248-643-8645, http://concoursusa.org/

Jul 28 MI, Rochester. OPC Classic & Muscle Car Show. 650 Letica Drive. 9am-noon. Registration free but must pre-register. 248-656-1403 Ext. 0 or email Jeremy at jridky@opcseniorcenter.org

Nov 24 MI, Kalamazoo. The Kalamazoo Antique & Collectible Toy Show. Kalamazoo Fairgrounds. 2900 Lake Street. SH: 9am-2pm A: $7. Preview Admission (Fri 4 pm $30). Antique & collectible toys. Contact: Unique Events (262) 366-1314 www.uniqueeventsshows.com

back to top

MINNESOTA

Mar 24-25 MN, Duluth. 50th Annual Arrowhead Autobody Moorhead Madness. Duluth Entertainment Convention Center (DECC) – 350 Harbor Drive. Sat. 10am-10pm, Sun 10am- 5pm. Admission : Adults $12, Children 6-12 $5, 5 and under free. motorheadmadnessmn.com, Facebook: motorheadmadnessmn

Apr 14-15 MN, St. Paul. 62nd Annual GSTA Rod & Custom Spectacular. Minnesota State Fairgrounds Coliseum. Sat. 9am-8pm, Sun. 9am-6pm. Admission $12 Adults, $5 ages 12-15, Under 12 free. www.gstarod-custom.com

May 6 MN. St. Paul. 42nd Northland Antique, Doll , Toy & Advertising Show. Progress Center, MN State Fairgrounds. 9am-3pm. Bob Mannella 763-560-4290

May 6 MN, St. Paul. 31st Annual Gopher State Chapter Buick Club of America Spring Extravaganza Car Show & Swap Meet. Minnesota State Fairgrounds. 651-770-8096. www.gopherstatebuick.org

May 26 MN, Worthington. Spumier Classics & Museum Classic Car Show & Shine. 322 Oxford Street. 507-360-9557, www.spomerclassics.com

Jun 3 MN, St Paul. 36th All G.M. Car/Truck Show & Swap Meet. Mn. State Fairgrounds. 8am – 2 pm. Admission $5, under 12 free. Show car & 2 people $15, $10 before 5/15/18. 15×20 swap space $15, $10 before 5/15/18. Car for sale area $20. Gates open for swap vendors at 6am. Contact Milo Falk 952-545-0134, or e-mail me at milouise86@icloud.com.

Jun 10 MN, Farmington. 28th Annual Model T Ford Reunion. Dakota County Fairgrounds. Tour on Sat/Show/ Swap Sun. 8am-3pm. free admission car & driver, swap and show admission $3. Jim Kaufhold 612 590 5885, www.facebook.com/ModelTReunion

Aug 8-11 MN, New London. New London to New Brighton Antique Car Run. Pretours Aug 8-10, Grand Tour Aug 11. www.antiquecarrun.org

Aug 10-11 MN, Park Rapids. Run tot he Rapids Car Show. Reg.Fri.& Sat. Bench racing Fri.4 until ???? Show& Shine Sat.8-1.$25 preregistration until July 15th.Contact Dave@218 252 0468,Fred@218 732 0252,Jim@ 218 237 8638.

Sep 16 MN, Minneapolis. Wheels of Italy 2018. Lake Calhoun Executive Center – 3033 Excelsior Blvd. 10am-4pm

back to top

MISSISSIPPI

Nov 5-9 MS, Natchez. Sentimental Tour, sponsored by Louisiana Region (Progressive Tour). www.aaca.org

TO INCLUDE YOUR EVENT LISTING E-MAIL: oldcars@krause.com

back to top

MISSOURI

May 6 MO, St. Louis. Model T Ford Club of Greater St. Louis’ 50th Annual Swap Meet and Car Sale. Gateway Motorsports Park. 6:00 AM – 4:00 PM. Register before April 8, 2018 – Car corral $25.00, swap spaces $43.00 (after April 8 $35 and $55), premium spaces extra. Free admission! Buyer parking $5.00 per vehicle. www.stlmodeltclub.org.

Jun 16 MO, High Ridge. Saint Anthony of Padua Second Annual Car Show. 3009 High Ridge Blvd. 9am-3pm. Registration $20. Penny 314-221-0029, penny.challans@gmail.com, Danny Wall 314-581-5605, walldanny@ymail.com

Oct 13 MO, Branson. 4th Annual Center Stage Classic Rumble. Center Stage Grill & Bar – 1810 Hwy. 76. 417-320-6079, www.centerstageclassicrumble.net, info@centerstage.com

back to top

MONTANA

Apr 27-28 MT, Great Falls. Montana Pioneer & Classic Auto Club Skunkwagon Chapter. Livestock Pavilion at Montana ExpoPark. Fri. Noon – 6pm., Sat. 8am-5pm. Admission $3. Mary 406-761-1643

Jun 15-17 MT, Hamilton. Montana Pioneer and Classic Car Club. Bitterroot River Inn – 139 Plaza Drive. Joann Hosko (H) 406-363-1509, (C) 406-360-2664, joann.hosko@gmail.com

Jul 5-8 MT, Great Falls. 57th International Antique Auto Meet. Visit museums and tour Fort Benton. John Rummel 406-788-4891, johnrummel53@gmail.com

Sep 7-9 MT, Helena. Montana Pioneer & Classic Car Club’s Fall Tour. Wes Tintinger 406-431-6447, Sharon Burrows ccclocks@msn.com, Darrell Beckstrom 406-439-3821, mtbecksrom@gmail.com

For NEBRASKA – WYOMING, CANADA, FOREIGN CLICK HERE