Antique & Old Car Show Calendar continued

NEBRASKA

Jun 1-3 NE, Hastings. Funfest In the Midwest at Motorsports Park Hastings. www.funfestevents.com

Jul 17-22 NE, Kearney. Cruise Night Weekend 2018. Brad Kernick 308-440-2941. www.cruisenitekearney.com

NEVADA

May 12 NV, Sun Valley. Battle Born MoPars 15th Annual Deer in the Headlights Show. Honey’s Casino – 5195 Sun Valley Blvd. Registration $20 (cash only) Rick Griffin at 775-746-1860 , www.battlebornmopars@ATT.NET

NEW HAMPSHIRE

NEW JERSEY

Mar 25 NJ, Woodstown. South Jersey Region. 47th Annual Swap Meet and Car Corral at Salem County Fairgrounds – 735 Harding Hwy (US Rt 40)Chuck Gibson 609-221-5435.19chevy57@comcast.net

Apr 8 NJ, Sterling. 52nd Watchung Mountain Chapter AACA Swap Meet & Flea Market. Long Hill Community Center – South Warren Avenue. 6:30am – 3pm. George at 908 403-7441

Apr 15 NJ, Pompton Lakes. 20th Annual Metro Petro Collectors Show. Pompton Lakes Elks Lodge – 15 Perrin Ave. 8am-1pm. 201-493-7172

Apr 28 NJ, Pompton Plains. Pequannock PBA Local 172 Classic Cars Show. PV Park. 10am-4pm. Registration $20 Rain date May 12

Apr 28 NJ, Roebling. 9th Annual Roebling Museum Car Show. Roebling Museum, 100 Second Ave. 9am to 3pm Registration $20.00, Admission $5.00 ( Includes Museum visit, under 12 Free) Bobbi (H) 215-752-0484, (C) 215-820-3276. or www.movinonkruzers.com. E-Mail movin’onkruzers@inbox.com

APR 28 NJ, Voorhees. 3rd Annual Voorhees Township Police Foundation Benefit Show. Carmike Cinemas Ritz 16, 900 Haddonfield Road. 10 am to 2 pm. Registration $20.Chuck Catalano at 856-904-4843 or catalano112@verizon.net for day of show information

May 4-6 NJ, Atlantic City. Motor Social at the Showboat Hotel. Showboat Hotel.Spectators free. www.motorsocialac.com, motorsocialac@gmail.com, 609-857-1213

May 6 NJ, Morristown. 67th Annual Antique Car Show & Flea Market. The Mennen Arena – 161 Hanover Ave. Gates open at 9am. Pre-register $10, day of show $20. Admission $3 donation. Registration – Vince DeLisi 908-803-1570, vincentdelisis@comcast.net, Show – Pete Cullen 973-650-2957,oldcarz57@aol.com , Flea Market – Joe DeFreitas 908-812-7485

May 27 NJ, North Haledon. Jersey Lakeland Region of Vintage Chevrolet Club of America’s 43rd Annual Motormana Car Show. 8am-4pm. Register by may 18 $15, 1931 & older $5, After all vehicles $20, Flea Market Pre-register by May 18 $20, At gate $30. info@showfield.com

Jun 24 NJ, Wayne. Tri-County Cruisers 25th Annual Car Show. Lot 475 Valley Road. 9am-4pm. Register by June 19 $10, day of show $15. 973-882-0288. cwegman@wegmanassociates.com

Jun 24 NJ, Jamesburg. Tri-County Fire Association’s 26th Annual Antique & Fire Truck Show/Parade. Registration @ 8:30am, parade @ 10:30am. Dave Burns dburns253@comcast.net, 732-606-7183, David Napier famousflame@yahoo.com , 732-995-4172

NEW MEXICO

Sep 23-28 NM, Santa Fe. 2nd Annual Southwest Passage. 860-364-0311, www.vintagerallies.com

NEW YORK

Mar 11 NY, Smithtown, Brush barn,Vanderbilt Cup Region AACA 40th Annual Flea Market, 9am – 2pm, Table $25 in advance, $30 day of; call Artie for info 631-754-0212

Apr 8 NY, Rochester. Western NY Ford V-8 Club. 41st Annual Indoor Automotive Flea Market. Total Sports Experience, 880 Elmgrove Rd., Rochester, NY 14624. 9 AM – 3 PM. Info: www.wnyrg.org or 585-637-8863. Vendor Spaces 585-786-2876.

Apr 8 NY, Farmingville. Super Swap Sunday Car Show & Swap Meet. Penny Saver Amphitheater at Bald Hill – 1 Ski Run Lane. 8am-5pm. Admission $9, under 12 FREE. 631-567-5898, www.longislancars.com

Apr 29 NY, Williston Park. Motor Park Memories. 730 Willis Ave. Walter Weingard 718-847-3507

May 18-20 NY, Dunkirk. Chautauqua Lake Region AACA. 50th Dunkirk Automotive Swap Market/Flea Market. claaca13@gmail.com , clraaca-dunkirk-flea-market.org

May 20 NY, Saratoga Springs. Saratoga Region AACA. Annual Saratoga Automobile Museum Car Show. Saratoga Springs State Park. Tom Walsh rockettwlsh@cs.com ,585-474-2406

May 26-27, NY, Norwich. 53rd Annual Antique Auto Show & Flea Market. Chenango County Fairgrounds, 168 East Main St. 8am-5pm. Rolling Antiquer’s Old Car Club, Norwich AACA. Pre-Show registration due May 1, 2018. Muscle Cars (2003 & Older): Dan 607-226-4919. Antique & Classic Cars (1993 & Older): Maurice 607-829-6268. Other contacts, forms and information: www.raocc.org.

Jun 3 NY, Liverpool. Oneida Lake Region. 65th Annual Show in the Shade. Clay Town Park 4821 Wetzel Rd. Fred Lucas fastfredlucas@verizon.net , Barbara E.R. Lucas 315-488-4363, barbara_lucaspr@verizon.net , www.olraaca.org

Jul 7-8 NY, Riverhead. American Truck Historical Society Long Island Chapter 17th Annual Antique, Classic & Working truck Show. Long Island Antique Power Association Show Grounds – 5951 Sound Ave. 10am – 5pm. Adults: $10.00 donation, veterans & children under 12 free. (631) 821-4845

Jul 8 NY, Woodbourne. Woodbourne Fire Dept. Car Show. Woodbourne Firemans Park. 12-3pm. Registration $10, Admission $5, under 12 FREE. Carl Smith 845-798-8788 or Tom Matthews 845-985-7162. www.anymakeanymodel.org

Jun 8-9 NY, Rhinebeck. Goodguys 26th East Coast Nationals. Dutchess County Fairgrounds. www.good-guys.com

Jul 8 NY, Liverpool. 21st Annual Antique-Classic and Working Truck Show. Longbranch Park. 9am-4pm. Pre-registration $8 day of show $10. Scott Smith 315-687-1165

Jul 18-22 NY, Hamburg. DIVCO Club of America Convention. Holiday Inn Express. www.divco.org or email John or Kurt at divco2018buffalo@gmail.com

Jul 21 NY, Collins Center. 6th Annual Car Show & Picnic. Collins Center Town Park, School Street and Collins Center Zoar Road.

Jul 22 PA, Houtzdale. Houtzdale Community Partnership Association Car Show. Hannah Street. 10am-4pm. Registration $10. (814)505-7876, melanie_709@yahoo.com

Aug 5 NY, Kenmore. 70th Reunion of the Playboy Automobile (Paddock Car Show) . Paddock Chevrolet – 3232 Delaware Ave. David Kaplan at: dkap48@gmail.com, Lee Singer at: scrap106@gmail.com

Aug 7-12 NY, Amherst. International Thunderbird Club (ITC) Convention. Hyatt Place Hotel – 5020 Main Street. Gerald (Bart) Bartasavich, gebart@ameritech.net http://www.intl-thunderbirdclub.com/event/25th-annual-itc-convention-august-7-12-2018/?instance_id=25

Aug 20-24 NY, Geneva. AACA Reliability Tour, sponsored by Gennesee Valley Antique Car Society Region AACA and Wayne Drumlins Region AACA. www.aaca.org

Aug 26 PA, Madera. Madera Voluntary Fire Company Car Show . Madera Fire Hall. 10am-4pm. Registration $10. (814)505-7876, melanie_709@yahoo.com

Sep 15 NY, Keene. 11th Annual Keene Mountain Hill Club Reunion. Marcy Field. First 25 sports cars registered will get exhibition runs up the old course. Free registration and admission. Michael Harrison 518-576-4464, hartson@kvvi.net

NORTH CAROLINA

Apr 5-7 NC, Charlotte. AACA Southeastern Spring Meet, sponsored by the Hornets Nest Region. http://www.aaca.org/images/meet_brochures/2018_Southeast_Spring_Brochure.pdf

Apr 27-29 NC, Raleigh. Goodguys 4th North Carolina Nationals. NC State Fairgrounds. www.good-guys.com

Apr 28 NC, Waxhaw. Marvin Ridge Band Booster’s 9th Annual Car Show. Marvin Ridge High School Parking Lot – 2825 Crane Road. 10am-2pm. Pre-register $15, $20 day of show, Admission FREE. Matthew Cortelli 704-564-5409, matt.cortelli@obg.com

Apr 28 NC, Randleman. AACA North Carolina Region Spring Meet – at Petty’s Garage, hosted by the General Greene Chapter. James Matthews Jmatthews674@gmail.com, Randy Stone 336-554-5863.

May 6 NC, Pinehurst. 5th Annual Pinehurst Concours d’Elegance. $40 advance/$50 day of event. www.pinehurstconcours.com

May 19 NC, Moorhead. 45th Annual Morehead City Chapter AACA Antique Auto Show. Katherine Davis Park. 8:30am – 3pm. Pre-registration $15; day of show $20.Charles Barnes daytonacoupe0@gmail.com

Oct 19-20 NC, Concord. Goodguys 26th Southeastern Nationals. Charlotte Motor Speedway.www.good-guys.com

October 19-21 NC, Henderson. Show, Shine, Shag & Dine and East Coast Drag Times Hall of Fame & Reunion weekend. 1978 and older car show and nostalgia drag car event. Historic downtown Henderson, 300 S. Garnett St., www.kerrlake-nc.com and eastcoastdragtimeshalloffame.com, 866-438-4565.

NORTH DAKOTA



Jun 23 ND, Medora. 41st Annual Car Show. Badlands Motel. 7am-3pm. Admission FREE, donations appreciated. Registration $10 advance, $15 day of show. Mark Schields 701-225-8149 medoracarshow@gmail.com www.medroacarshow.com

OHIO

Mar 16-18 OH, Cleveland. 2018 Summit Racing Equipment I-X Piston Powered Auto-Rama. I-X Center.pistonpowershow.com. Steve Legerski, slegerski@ixcenter.com or 216-265-2514.

Mar 24 24 OH, Jefferson. Swap Meet. Western Reserve Chapter, AACA. Ashtabula County Fairgrounds. Vendor space $15, admission $3. 440-997-7751.

Mar 25, OH, Lancaster. Lancaaster Spring Auto Parts Swap Meet. Fairfield County Fairgrounds-Vendor spaces $25, Admission $6.00 (740) 987-4011 (740) 243-6782

Apr 27-29 OH, Canfield. Dave 7 Ed’s Super Auto Events Swap Meet, Car Corral & Car Show. 7265 Columbiana Canfield Road. Car Show on Sunday only. Car Corral $25, Car Show $7, admission $7/day, $10/weekend pass. 330-477-8506, www.autoevents.com

May 6 OH, Parma Heights. 18th Annual Oldsmobile Dust-Off. Bakers Square Restaurant – 7001 West 130th. 10am-2pm. registration $5. Rich Hilko 330-225-0793, ohiooldsclub.com

May 6 OH, Cadiz. 3rd Annual Harrison Career Center FFA Tractor, Truck & Car Show. Harrison County Fairgrounds – 550 Grant Street. 10am-5pm. Admission: Donation. 330-440-5578 , HCCFFA@yahoo.com,www.Facebook.com/HCCFFA

May 18-20 OH, Columbus. The Chrysler Power Classic. National Trail Raceway

May 19 OH, Columbus. Armed Forces Day Car Show. Hilliard Memorial VFW Post 4931 – 2436 Walcutt Road. 11am – 3pm. Registration $!0. 614.266.4123, https://www.facebook.com/pages/Empty-Pockets-Cruisers/736240299835729?ref=hl.

May 25-27 OH, Springfield. Springfield Swap Meet & Car Show Spring Event. Clark County Fairgrounds. Fri. & Sat. 7am-6pm, Sun. 7am-3pm. 937-376-0111, fax 937-372-1171, www.ohioswapmeet.com.

Jun 3 OH, Middleton. 40th annual Top 40 ACE Car Show. Warren County Armco Park. Registration 8:00am-12:00pm. Charlie Rouster 513-422-6166 .

Jun 9 OH, Green. M.A.P.S. Air Museum Benefit 9th Annual Car Show. 2260 International Parkway. 9am-3pm. Pre-register $10, Day of show $15, Admission $8, children under 9 FREE. Betty Tober 440-589-9388

Jun 23 OH, Hilliard. Hilliard Historical Village Car Show. Weaver Park – Franklin County Fairgrounds. 11am-3pm. Registration $!0. 614.266.412, https://www.facebook.com/pages/Empty-Pockets-Cruisers/736240299835729?ref=hl.

Jul 5-7 OH, Dublin. 36th Annual Arthritis Foundation Classic Auto Show and Cruise In. Thursday-Legends Tour; Friday-Cruise In; Saturday-Classic Auto Show. 400 plus awards. Buick Best of Show. www.arthritis.org/autoshow; or call 614-362-7370

Jul 6-8 OH, Columbus. Goodguys 21st PPG Nationals. Ohio Expo Center. www.good-guys.com

Jul 20-22 OH, Canfield. Dave 7 Ed’s Super Auto Events Swap Meet, Car Corral & Car Show. 7265 Columbiana Canfield Road. Car Show on Sunday Only. Car Corral $25, Car Show $7, admission $7/day, $10/weekend pass. 330-477-8506, www.autoevents.com

Jul 21 OH, Deleware. 25th Annual Performance Classic Show. Downtown Delaware, (Formerly Blast from the Past) Pre-Registration: $20; Day of $25: 7:30am- 3pm. https://www.performanceclassiccarshow.com,740-369-9611.

Aug 5 OH, Boardman. Mahon Valley Olde Car Club’s Cars in the Park. Boardman Park. 9am-5pm. Registration $10, Admission FREE. http://www.mvocc.com, Denny White, 330-518-9338, Whited444@gmail.com OR deeaurora@aol.com

Aug 11 OH, Marysville. 4th Annual Marysville Charity Car Show. 8am to 4pm. 8am- 3pm. Pre-Registration $20 per vehicle through August 2, Day of Registration $30 http://www.unioncountyfoundation.org/MarysvilleCharityCarShow/ , 937-642-9618.

Sep 7-9 OH, Springfield. Springfield Swap Meet & Car Show FallEvent. Clark County Fairgrounds. Friday – Saturday 7am-6pm, and Sunday 7am-3pm. 937-376-0111, fax 937-372-1171, www.ohioswapmeet.com.

Sep 14-16 OH, Canfield. Dave 7 Ed’s Super Auto Events Swap Meet, Car Corral & Car Show. 7265 Columbiana Canfield Road. Car Show on Sunday only. Car Corral $25, Car Show $7, admission $7/day, $10/weekend pass. 330-477-8506, www.autoevents.com

Oct 20 OH, Hilliard. Trunk or Treat Car Show. Hilliard Presbyterian Church – 3600 Leap Road. 11am-3pm. Registration $!0. 614.266.4123, https://www.facebook.com/pages/Empty-Pockets-Cruisers/736240299835729?ref=hl.

Nov 9-10 OH, Springfield. Springfield Swap Meet & Car Show Winter Event. Clark County Fairgrounds. Friday 8am-5pm, and Saturday 8am-5pm. 937-376-0111, fax 937-372-1171, www.ohioswapmeet.com.

OKLAHOMA

Mar 15-18 OK, Norman. All Transportation Swap Meet. Cleveland County Fairgrounds, 615 E. Robinson. 9am-6pm. Spaces Pre-register before the Monday the week of the event $30, after $40. www.NormanSwapMeet.com or call 405-651-7927, NormanSwapMeet@aol.com, http://www.facebook.com/pages/Norman-SWAP-MEET-Rods-Boats-Bikes-Scooters-Classics-Parts-Tools/510189935681395

May 9-12 OK, Chickasha. Chickasha Auto Swap Meet. 712 East Choctaw Ave. Wed. 1pm -6pm, Thur. 7:30am-6pm, Fri. 7:30am-6pm, Sat. 7:30am-4pm

Jul 11-15 OK, Tulsa. Vintage Thunderbird Club International Convention. Tim Pundt 816-668-9760, tpundt@att.net

Oct 17-20 OK, Chickasha. 50th Annual Auto Chickasha Swap Meet. 712 East Choctaw Ave. Wed. 1pm -6pm, Thur. 7:30am-6pm, Fri. 7:30am-6pm, Sat. 7:30am-4pm

Oct 25-27 OK, Norman. All Transportation Swap Meet. Cleveland County Fairgrounds – 615 E. Robinson. 9am-6pm. Spaces pre-register before the Monday the week of the event $30, after $40. www.NormanSwapMeet.com or call 405-651-7927, NormanSwapMeet@aol.com, http://www.facebook.com/pages/Norman-SWAP-MEET-Rods-Boats-Bikes-Scooters-Classics-Parts-Tools/510189935681395

OREGON

Apr 22 OR, Corvallis. 52d Annual Antique Auto Swap Meet & 2nd Annual “Dust’em Off Car Show. Benton County Fairgrounds – 110 S.W. 53rd Street. Gates open at 7am. Admission $5 (16 and over) Registration $10, Vend Spaces $20. 541-926-3972, www.corvallishistoricautoclub.com.

May 19 OR, Bend. Trinity Lutheran 3rd Annual Car Show. 2550 NE Butler Market Road.10am-3pm. Register by May 12 $20, after $25. Wendy Meagher 541-647-1769, www.tlcscarshow.org

Jul 15 OR, Forest Grove. 46th Annual Forest Grove Concours d’Elegance. Pacific University.Admission: Adults $20 ($17 advance) Student 13-18 $7 ($5 advance),12 and under – Free. 503-357-2530 or 1-888-359-2530. www.ForestGroveConcours.org.

PENNSYLVANIA

Mar 8-10 PA, Philadelphia. AACA Annual Meeting –http://www.aaca.org/images/meet_brochures/2018_AACA_Annual_Meeting_seminar_listing_and_descriptions.pdf

Apr 18-22 PA, Carlisle. Spring Carlisle. Wed-Sat 7am-6pm, Sun 7am-3pm. Daily Wed.- Sat. $10 / Sun $7 / Event pass $30, kids under 12 free. www.carlisleevents.com

Apr 21 PA, Harrisburg. Capitol City Cruisers Annual Spring Car, Truck & Motorcycle Show. Crosspoint Church – 430 Colonial Road. 9am-1pm. $12.00 PRE-REGISTRATION / $15.00 DAY OF THE SHOW. Rod Murray 717-579-5440 or Charlie Roberts 717-805-1650

Apr 22 PA, Breinigsville. Trexlertown Model A & AA Only Car Show &Swap. 7723 Hamilton Blvd. 9am-3pm. Swap meet spots $10 Donation. 484-548-0632, lvmodelavlub@gmail.com

May 12 PA, Reading. Pep Boys Speed Shop Grand Re-Opening Car Show. Pep Boys Store #35 – 3401 Plaza Drive. 10am-4pm. 610-929-1504 or speedshop0025@pepboys.com

May 18-20 PA, Carlisle. Carlisle Import & Perfromance Nationals. Thu.-Sat. 7am-6pm, Sun. 7am-3pm. Fri.- Sat. $10 / Sun $7 / Event pass $15, kids 12 and under free. www.carlisleevents.com

May 20-24 PA, Strasburg. 17th Annual HCCA National Tour & Flea Market. Clarion Inn -1 Historic Drive. Flea Market at Railroad Museum of Pennsylvania. Tour check in Sunday at flea market 9am-3pm. Tour registration fee $265, Thursday eve banquet $25/person, Single day passenger registration $40, Flea Market pre-register before May 1 $10, $15 after. Jim Dix 607-562-3501, fax 607-562-3711, jdix@stny.rr.com

May 21-24 PA, Strasburg. 2018 BBC Brass Tour. Strasburg Clarion Inn. Flea Market May 20 at the Railroad Museum. Tour info Pat Gamble 717-383-0360, bbc2018ps@gmail.com, Flea Market/registration Jim Dix 607-562-3501 jdix6@stny.rr.com

May 27 PA, Bristol. 4th Annual Spring Into Summer Car Show. Nirvana Family Fitness- 1222 New Rodgers Road. 9am-3pm Registration $20.00. Bobbi (h) 215-752-0484, (C) 215-820-3276 or www.movinonkruzers.com movin’onkruzers@inbox.com

May 28 PA, Boalsburg. Allegheny Mt Region. Memorial Day Annual Auto Show. PA Military Museum. Scott Deno 814-571-9790, nsd1@psu.edu

May 31 – June 2 PA, Greensburg. AACA Annual Grand National, sponsored by the Western PA Region AACA.http://www.aaca.org/images/meet_brochures/2018_Grand_National_brochure.pdf

Jun 1-3 PA, Carlisle. Carlisle Ford Nationals. Fri.-Sat. 7am-6pm, Sun. 7am-12pm. Fri.- Sat. $10 / Sun $7 / Event pass $15, 12 and under free. www.carlisleevents.com

Jun 8-10 PA, Hershey. The Elegance at Hershey. The Hotel Hershey. www.TheEleganceAtHershey.com, 717-500-5191

Jun 9 PA, York Springs. Gettysburg Region AACA 43rd Annual Antique & Classic Auto Show & Truck Show. Latimore Valley Fair Grounds – 100 Latimore Valley Road. 7am-3pm.Ken Buohl 717-321-3189, kb1951@pa.net , Robert Schultz 717-766-457, bobshop13@verizon.net , www.GettysburgRegionAACA.com .

Jun 10 PA, Clearfield. Mel’s Car Show. Clearfield County Fairgrounds. 10am-4pm. Registration $10. (814)505-7876, melanie_709@yahoo.com

Jun 16 PA, Philadelphia. Philadelphia Concours d’Elegance. Simeone Automotive museum – 6825 Norwitch Dr. 10am-4pm. Admission $25, Students and under 12 FREE. www.coolcarsforkids.org.

Jul 8 PA, Doylestown. Run With the Angels. Moravian Tile Works – Rte. 313 & Cold Spring Creamer Road. Register by July 1st $15, Day of Show $20. Al Tursi 267-893-9796

Jul 11-14 PA, Gettysburg. AACA Eastern Spring Meet, sponsored by the Chesapeake Region AACA. http://www.aaca.org/images/meet_brochures/2018_Eastern_Spring_Meet_Brochure.pdf

Jun 16 PA, Philadelphia. Cool Cars for Kids 2nd Annual Philadelphia Concours d’Elegance. 10am – 4pm. $25 admission. Free for students and children under 18. www.coolcarsforkids.org. Preview Gala on June 15 6:30 – 10pm. Tickets $150

Jun 25-29 PA, Lock Haven. Eastern Divisional Tour – hosted by Bob Giles and Tom Roberts . www.aaca.org

Jul 1 PA, McAdoo. Anthracite Region AACA. 33rd Annual Car Show. Tri-County Little League Baseball Field. Joe Forish 570-929-2427,www.araaca.com

Jul 13-15 PA, Carlisle. Carlisle Chrysler Nationals. Fri-Sat 7am-6pm, Sun 7am-3pm. Fri.- Sat. $12 / Sun $7 / Event Pass $25, Thursday set up/load in day – $12, 12 and under free. www.carlisleevents.com

Jul 13-14 PA, Carlisle. Carlisle Hurst Nationals. Fri-Sat 7am-6pm. Fri.- Sat. $12 . Kids 12 and under free. www.carlisleevents.com

Jul 21 PA, Pine Grove. Buddy’s Log Cabin Family Restaurant Annual Car Show. 97 Tremont Rd. http://www.buddyslogcabin.com , 570-345-8253

Jul 23-28 PA, Pittsburgh. 48th Annual Corvair International Convention. www.corvairpittsburgh.com, www.corvair.org

Aug 3-5 PA, Carlisle. Carlisle Truck Nationals. Fri-Sat 7am-6pm, Sun 7am-3pm. Fri.- Sat. $12 / Sun $7 / Event pass $20, 12 and under free. www.carlisleevents.com

Aug 23-26 PA, Carlisle. Corvettes at Carlisle. Wed-Sat 7am-6pm, Sun 7am-3pm. Wed.- Sat. $15 / Sun $10 / Event pass $35, kids 12 and under free . www.carlisleevents.com

Aug 26 PA, Madera. Madera Voluntary Fire Company Car Show . Madera Fire Hall. 10am-4pm. Registration $10. (814)505-7876, melanie_709@yahoo.com

Sep 2 PA, Bristol. 5th Annual Nirvana Family Fitness Center Car Show. Nirvana Family Fitness – 1222 New Rodgers Road. 9am-3pm Bobbi: (h) 215-752-0484, (C) 215-820-3276 or www.movinonkruzers.com, movin’onkruzers@inbox.com

Sep 29 PA, Philadelphia. 2nd Annual PJP Marketplace Superstore Car Show. Shellys Plaza- 8960 Frankford Ave. 9am-3pm. Registration $20.00 Day Of Show Only. Bobbi (H) 215-752-0484, (C) 215-820-3276,movin’onmovinonkruzers.com ,Kruzers@inbox.com

Oct 3-7 PA, Carlisle. Fall Carlisle Wed-Sat 7am-6pm, Sun 7am-3pm. Wed.- Sat. $10 / Sun $7 / Event Pass $30, 12 and under free . www.carlisleevents.com

Oct 10-13 PA, Hershey. AACA Eastern Fall Meet, sponsored by the Hershey Region AACA. www.aaca.org

Oct 13 PA, Ivyland. 6th Annual “Tony’s Place Car Show. 1297 Greeley Ave. Registration $20.00. Bobbi (H) 215-752-0484, (C) 215-820-3276 or Joe Ameci (Office) 215-354-0875, movin’onkruzers@inbox.com, www.movinonkruzers.com

RHODE ISLAND

May 20-25 RI, Newport. 26th Annual New England 1000. 860-364-0311, www.vintagerallies.com

SOUTH CAROLINA

Apr 28 SC, Liberty. 9th Annual Wings & Wheels for Meals. Pickens County Airport tarmac. – 240 Airport Road. 10am-3pm. Registration $15.Kim Velentin 864-606-3745

May 26 SC, Sumter. Head Turnerz Car Club 7th Annual Spring Blast Classic Rides Car Show. Swan Lake Iris Gardens – 822 W. Liberty. 9am-3pm. Registration $20. Zach Shift 803-565-0425, Lisa Davey LDaveyRealtor@gmail.com

Oct 20 SC, Sumter. Head Turnerz Car Club 4th Annual VFW Car Show. Mariachi’s Mexican Restaurant – 1925 Gion St. 9am-3pm. Registration $20. Zach Shift 803-565-0425, Lisa Davey LDaveyRealtor@gmail.com

SOUTH DAKOTA

Sep 16-21 SD, Twin Falls. Revival AAA Glidden Tour. www.aaca.org

TENNESSEE

Mar 31 TN, Nashville. 47th Semi-Annual Music City Classic Collector Car Auction at DAA Murfreesboro. Call George Ebert 615-496-2277 www.southernclassicauctions.com

Apr 14 TN, Granville. Strolling Through the 1950’s: Let the Good Times Roll Antique Car Show. 10:00am to 4pm. Registration $10, 931-653-4151, granvilletn.com.

Apr 21, TN, Savannah. Cruz’n For a Cure. HCB Main Office – 235 Wayne Road. 7:30am-1pm. Registration $25 first/$10 second, Vend spot $25 donation. Kelly Dunn 731-926-7933

Apr 28 TN, Louisville. 7th Semi-Annual Louisville Spring Classic Collector Car Auction at Clark County Auto Auction. Call George Eber 615-496-2277 www.southernclassicauctions.com

May 11-12 TN, Nashville. Goodguys 12th Nashville Nationals. Nissan Stadium. www.good-guys.com

May 26 TN, Granville, TN. Granville Heritage Day Antique Car Show. 6800 Granville Hwy. 9am-3:30pm. Registration $15, second car $10, For Sale $15. Randall Clemons 615-444-2975, Granville 931-653-4511

Jun 2 TN, Winchester. 49th Annual Car Show & Flea Market. Franklin County School Parking Lot. 8am-3pm. Robert Reece 931-434-1323 or Robert Morris 931-607-9579.

TEXAS

Mar 9-11 TX, Fort Worth. Goodguys 8th Spring Lone Star Nationals. Texas Motor Speedway. www.good-guys.com

Apr 5-7 TX, Greenville. 19th Annual Greenville Swap Meet. Car Show & Car Corral. 903-454-8575. www.greenvilleswapmeet.com

Apr 13-14 TX, Round Rock. Capitol City Chapter of the Falcon Club of America’s 25th Anniversary Celebration and Falcon Club of Texas Regional. Hilton Garden In – 2310 N IH 35. Rusty Welty 409-498-3596

May 5-6 TX, Seabrook. 23rd Annual Keels & Wheels Concours d’Elegance. Lakewood Yacht Club. Bob Fuller 713-521-0105, www.keels-wheels.com

May 24-27 TX, Irving. 36th Annual Texas ’55-’57 Chevy Nationals, 4 days of Tri Five Chevy fun!, Poker Run, Drive In Movie featuring Two Lane Blacktop, Top 25 Car Show, drag racing, sightseeing tours, live bands and MORE! DFW Airport Marriott Hotel, www.LoneStarChevys.com

May 26 TX, Carrollton. All Ford Day Picnic. Sandy Lake Park. 10am-4pm. Registration $15. James 972-567-7301

Jul 13-14 TX, North of Dallas.The Allen Texas Classic Car Show & Auction. Premier Auction Group. 844-593-7355, www.classiccar.auction, premierauctiongroup.com

Sep 8 TX, Fairfield. 21st Annual Show of Wheels. Fairfield Courthouse Square. 8am-3pm. Register by September 1 $20, after $25. Chamber 903-389-5792, fairfieldtexaschamber.com

Sep 12-15 TX, Texas Panhale. AACA Central Divisional Tour, sponsored by Amarillo Region AACA . www.aaca.org

Sep 28-30 TX, Fort Worth. Goodguys 26th Summit Racing Lone Star Nationals. Texas Motor Speedway, Ft. www.good-guys.com

Oct 20 TX, Westlake. Westlake Classic Car Show. 2902 Sam School Road. 11am-4pm. registration $25. www.carshowpro.com

UTAH

VERMONT

Aug 10-12 VT, Waterbury 61st Annual Vermont Antique and Classic Car Meet, Farr’s Field, US Rt. 2. Admission $12 adults, kids 12 and under free. Information at cgeeb99@gmail.com or call Chris 802-249-0272.

VIRGINIA

Apr 29 VA, Charlottesville. Piedmont Region AACA. 44th Carfest. 970 Hilton Heights Rd (behind the Double Tree Hotel). John Baldino 434-981-4803.

Jun 2 VA, Leesburg. Leesburg 32nd Annual Classic Car Show. Downtown. 5-9pm. Kim Yeager 571-252-2080, classiccarshow@lcps.org

May 19-24, 2019 VA, White Sulphur Springs. 15th Annual Mountain Mille. 860-364-0311, www.vintagerallies.com

WASHINGTON

Jul 21 WA, Auburn. Car Show 4 Kids. Emerald Downs Parking Lot. https://www.facebook.com/CarShow4Kids, CarShow4Kids@comcast.net, Ed Britz 253-735-8974

Jul 27-29 WA, Puyallup. Goodguys 31st Pacific NW Nationals. WA State Fair Events Center, www.good-guys.com

Aug 4 WA, Granite Falls. Granite Falls Show ’n’ Shine. Downtown. 425-345-9970, shownshine@granitefallswa.com, http://granitefallswa.com/sns/

Aug 17-19 WA, Spokane. Goodguys 17th Great NW Nationals. Spokane County Fair & Expo Center. www.good-guys.com

Sep 21-22 WA, Chehalis. 53rd Annual Harvest Swap Meet. Southwest Washington Fairgrounds. 8am-5pm. 360-273-6961

WEST VIRGINA

May 6 WV, White Sulphur Springs. Greenbrier Concours d’Elegance. Greenbrier – America’s Resort. GreenbrierConcours.com , 877-935-0426

WISCONSIN

Mar 11 WI, Milwaukee.The Brew City Advertising Show. American Serb Hall, 5101 West Oklahoma Ave., SH: 10am-2pm. A: $5.00, Kids 6-12: $2, Preview Admission (7:30 am $20) Old to New Beer & other Advertising. Contact: Unique Events, (262) 366-1314 www.uniqueeventsshows.com

Apr 15 WI, Waukesha. Mike Dunn’s Milwaukee Miniature Motors Show. Waukesha Expo Center, Forum Building 1000 North view Road Waukesha, WI SH: 10am-2pm. A: $5.00, Kids 6-12: $2, Preview Admission (7:30 am $20) Model & Die Cast Cars, Misc. Toys. Contact: Unique Events, (262) 366-1314 www.uniqueeventsshows.com

Apr 27-29 WI, Jefferson. 41st Annual Spring Jefferson Automotive Swap Meet & Car Show at Jefferson Co. Fairgrounds. 608-244-8416, www.madisonclassics.com

May 20 WI, Cudahy. Wisconsin Early Mustangers 36th Annual All Ford Car Show Celebrating the first year 1968 Torino. Ewald’s Venus Ford – 2727 E. Layton Ave. 8am-3pm. Pre-register before May 1 $8, after $10. Tom 414-764-6726, Don@DJSChultz.net, www.wemustangers.com

May 28 WI, Neenah. Neenah Annual American Legion Memorial Day Car Show and Family Picnic. Lucky Dogz (Labor Temple) – N Green Bay Road. 9am-3pm. Vern 920-757-5751, vrieckmann@new.rr.com

May 31-Jun 3 WI, Wisconsin Dells. Dell’s Run. Chula Vista Resort. Pre-registration $40. Event Registration – Tom 4141-282-3577, Chula Vista Reservations – 888-601-7053, www.fierofanatics.com, www.fieros.us

Jun 2 WI, Oshkosh. 34th Annual All Pontiac & GMC Show. Bergstrom GM – 355 N. Washburn Ave. Registration 8am-noon $10, Dick Boneske 920-450-1040 bocoogto@charter.net or Larry Koeppen 920-235-5280 lkoeppen@new.rr.com

Jun 3 WI, West Salem. 5th Annual June Dairy Days Collector Car Show. 10:30am-3pm. junedairydays.com, Jon Hetland at 608-780-4125.

Jun 24 WI, Kenosha. 25th Annual Kenosha Car Club Car Show. Kenosha Moose Lodge 286. 10am-3pm. Registration $10. Tom Zoerner 262-8181-6150, www.kenoshacarclub.com

Jul 12-14 WI, Iola, 46th Annual Iola Car Show & Swap Meet. 715-445-4000, www.iolaoldcarshow.com Email: information@iolaoldcarshow.com

Aug 4-5 WI, Elkhorn. 33rd Annual Summer Elkhorn Automotive Swap Meet, Car Corral and Two Day Car Show. 608-244-8416 www.madisonclassics.com

Sep 3 WI, Neenah. Neenah American Legion Post 33 Annual Labor Day Car Show & Family Picnic. Lucky Dog’z (Labor Temple), N forth Green Bay Road. 9am-3pm. Registration $5. Vern 920-757-5751, erieckmann@new.rr.com

Sep 10 WI, Loyal. 12th Annual Loyal Car, Motorcycle & Tractor Show. City Park by Loyal American Legion. Registration $10 with max of three entries ($30) 715-255-8543 or Mike 715-937-4899

Sep 28-30 WI, Jefferson. 41st Annual Fall Jefferson Automotive Swap Meet & Car Show at Jefferson Co. Fairgrounds. 608-244-8416 www.madisonclassics.com

Oct 28 WI, Milwaukee. The Brew City Advertising Show. American Serb Hall, 5101 West Oklahoma Ave., SH: 10am-2pm. A: $5.00, Kids 6-12: $2, Preview Admission (7:30 am $20) Old to New Beer & other Advertising. Contact: Unique Events, (262) 366-1314 www.uniqueeventsshows.com

Nov 4 WI, Milwaukee. Scale Auto Hobby and Toy Swap Meet. American Serb Hall, 5101 West Oklahoma Ave., SH: 10am-2pm. A: $5.00, Kids 6-12: $2, Preview Admission (7:30 am $20) Model & Die Cast Cars, Misc. Toys. Contact: Unique Events, (262) 366-1314 www.uniqueeventsshows.com

WYOMING

TO INCLUDE YOUR EVENT LISTING E-MAIL: oldcars@krause.com

CANADA

May 5-6 Ontario, Canada – AACA Ontario Region’s 47th Annual Antique Automotive Flea Market – Lindsay Fairgrounds. Contact: Leon 705-760-6564, 705-743-8924, lbutterworth@cogeco.ca , Eric Donnelly 905-985-3309 , teric.don@sympatico.ca , www.facebook.com/aacaontario , www.aacaontario.ca

OTHER FOREIGN

