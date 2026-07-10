11 rides to watch at Mecum’s upcoming Harrisburg Sale
Mecum is holding their 2026 Harrisburg auction July 22-25 at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex. Here are a few vehicles to keep an eye on.
Mecum is holding their 2026 Harrisburg auction July 22-25 at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex. Here are eleven unique rides that are worthy of keeping an eye on.
1956 Packard Caribbean Hardtop
Lot S204 // Saturday, July 25th// Harrisburg 2026
- No. 122 of only 263 produced
- 374 CI V-8 engine
- Batwing air intake
- Finished in Tricolor Dover White/Naples Orange/Corsican Black
- New White, Black and Vermillion leather upholstery
- Factory air conditioning
- Power windows
- 4-way power seat
- Power steering
- Power brakes
1968 Dodge Hemi Charger R/T
Lot S123 // Saturday, July 25th// Harrisburg 2026
- 1 of only 264 Hemi Charger R/Ts produced in 1968 with the TorqueFlite transmission
- Original sheet metal
- 426/425 HP Hemi V-8 engine
- TorqueFlite 3-speed automatic transmission
- 3.23 ratio Sure Grip rear end
- Matador Red with a White vinyl top and bumblebee stripe
- White and Red interior with vinyl bucket seats
- Power brakes
- Hideaway headlights
- Hood-mounted turn signals
- Dual exhaust
- Built at the Hamtramck, Michigan assembly plant
1968 Shelby GT500KR Convertible
Lot S160 // Saturday, July 25th// Harrisburg 2026
- Shelby no. 02583
- Barn find
- 1 of only 518 GT500KR convertibles produced
- 1 of only 182 finished in factory Wimbledon White paint
- Sold new on August 3, 1968 as part of a "Summer Sales Contest" at Nagle Ford, Inc. in Rochester, NY
- 428 CI Cobra Jet V-8 engine
- Functional Ram Air induction system
- 4-speed close-ratio manual transmission
- Power-operated Black convertible top
- GT equipment group
1968 Pontiac LeMans Custom Convertible
Lot S201 // Saturday, July 25th// Harrisburg 2026
- Comprehensive Pro Touring GTO replica ground-up 6-year build
- BluePrint 427/624 HP V-8 engine
- Custom headers and dual exhaust
- Edelbrock fuel injection
- Tremec 5-speed manual transmission
- Fabricated 9-inch rear end
- Wilwood 4-piston disc brakes
- Fully designed 2x4 chassis by Rolling Chassis and Chris Alston's Chassisworks
- Chip Foose Design Nitrous F202 aluminum wheels, 19-inch fronts and 20-inch rears
- Michel Pilot Sport 4S tires, 325/30ZR19 fronts and 345/30ZR20 rears
- Custom-mixed Martin Senour New Roma Red Pearl paint and House of Kolor F20 Red Flake
- Customized hand-fabricated sheetmetal hood scoops, rear spoiler, and front valence
- Shaved door handles with custom door latch release system with keyless entry
- Custom metal 3-inch body skirt
- Custom electric hide-away headlights
- Custom sound system
- Vintage Air
1970 Dodge Charger Custom
Lot S167 // Saturday, July 25th// Harrisburg 2026
- 3-year custom build known as “Sinister” by Wolfpack Rides
- 1969 Daytona-style rear wing and nose cone
- 572 CI Hemi V-8 engine by Indy Cylinder Heads
- ProCharger F-3 supercharger running approximately 7 PSI on E85
- Approximately 1,100 rear-wheel horsepower
- Rossler Turbo 400 automatic transmission with air-shifter and transbrake
- RPM auto shift or manual reverse shift
- 10-inch torque converter
- 2,200 RPM stall speed
- Dana 60 rear end with Strange axles
1975 Buick Century Free Spirit Pace Car Edition
Lot F168 // Friday, July 24th// Harrisburg 2026
- 1 of approximately 1,800 produced
- Frame-off restoration
- 1-owner vehicle
- 350 CI V-8 engine
- High-performance camshaft
- Automatic transmission
- Horseshoe shifter
- White/Red/Blue Indianapolis 500 pace car styled livery
- Hurst Hatch T-Tops
- Rebuilt Vintage Air
- Tilt steering column
- Rebuilt AM/FM 8-track stereo with bluetooth
1980 Porsche 930 Turbo Gemballa Version II
Lot S161 // Saturday, July 25th// Harrisburg 2026
- Highly original unrestored condition as built by Gemballa in the mid-1980s, including the Pirelli P7 tires
- The first of nine Gemballa Version IIs produced, this is the only Coupe example and was used in Gemballa's period advertising and brochures
- Version II featured a unique Gemballa front spoiler bumper with ventilation slits and integrated lamp and directional units, updated side sills, and rear bumper
- Custom Black and White leather interior
- Custom Recaro Idealsitz C seats with Gemballa logo and custom piping
- Floor mats with custom piping in White leather
- Imported and brought into EPA compliance by Classic Motors, the AMG North American compliance division that later became Midwest Eurosport
- Binder with copies of documents included
- Euro-spec, the metric odometer reads 71,654 kilometers
2002 Dodge Viper GTS Final Edition
Lot S198 // Saturday, July 25th// Harrisburg 2026
- Final Edition no. 14 of 360 produced
- Odometer reads 11,114 miles
- Highly original condition
- 8.0L V-10 engine
- Tremec 6-speed manual transmission
- Limited-slip differential
- BBS alloy wheels
- Final Edition specific Viper Red exterior with Stone White racing stripes
- Hennessey Venom Aero body package
- Factory Final Edition livery and badging
- Black interior with leather bucket seats
- Numbered dash plaque
2002 Chevrolet Camaro GMMG Dick Harrell Edition Widebody
Lot F111 // Friday, July 24th// Harrisburg 2026
- Dick Harrell Edition no. 9
- 1 of only 30 Dick Harrell Widebody supercars produced
- The only one produced with Forgeline 18x11 front and 18x12 rear wheels
- Odometer reads 146 miles
- 5.7L LS6 V-8 engine
- 6-speed manual transmission with Hurst short-throw shifter
- Bright Rally Red paint with Dick Harrell Edition decals
- Ebony interior with bucket seats
- Dick Harrell dash plaque
- GMMG numbered door jamb plate
- Special Dick Harrell key fobs and floor mats
- Chambered exhaust system
- Corvette Z06 front brakes
- 1.5-inch Eibach lowering springs
- Koni adjustable shocks
- Cowl Hood
- 3-piece rear spoiler
- 6-point roll cage
- Books and manuals
- Berger Chevrolet Letter of Authenticity
2005 Ford Mustang Convertible
Lot S188 // Saturday, July 25th// Harrisburg 2026
- No. 43 of 60 Yankees Editions produced
- 4.0L V-6 engine
- Automatic transmission
- White with Yankees pinstripes and logos
- Hood signed by various Yankees players
1964 Morgan Plus 4 Roadster
Lot F88 // Friday, July 24th// Harrisburg 20
- Owned since 1990 by Michael Lang, visionary and producer of the Woodstock music festivals
- 2.1L Inline 4-cylinder engine
- 4-speed manual transmission
- Cream exterior
- Red interior
- Wood dash trim
- Ash wood frame
- Steel ladder chassis
- Luggage rack
- Knock-off wire wheels
- Rear-mount spare tire
Event Information
July 22-25, 2026
Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex
2300 North Cameron Street
Harrisburg, PA 17110
Where to Watch
- ESPN+
- Re-airs on ROKU and Prime Video
- Live Block Cam on YouTube
Ever wonder what your classic ride is worth? Old Cars Price Guide is now online! Check it out and join to get the unbiased and real-world pricing on classic cars. You get pricing anytime, anyplace on your phone, tablet or computer.
We know you love old cars, but do you collect anything else? Ever wonder about the baseball cards in a box in the basement or Grandma’s old coins in a jar? Do you love history or spin vinyl? Head on over to Collect.com and see what you are missing. Collect.com is the who, what, when and where of the collecting world! https://www.collect.com/