2026 AACA Zenith Award winner goes to 1932 Packard 905 Twin Six

Hershey, Pennsylvania – The Antique Automobile Club of America’s (AACA) Zenith Award represents the pinnacle of achievement for outstanding and historically authentic antique automobile restoration. There’s only one “Best Restoration of the Year” and the Zenith Award is AACA’s highest honor.

1932 Packard 905 Twin Six, owned by Ross and Beth Myers of Boyertown, Pennsylvania Courtesy of ©Michael Furman

The 2026 Zenith Award was presented at AACA’s Grand Nationals which were held August 19-22, 2026, at The NB Center for American Automotive Heritage in Allentown, Pennsylvania. A 1932 Packard 905 Twin Six, owned by Ross and Beth Myers of Boyertown, Pennsylvania, was the recipient of the 2026 AACA Zenith Award.

Chief Judge Steve Moskowitz stated, “The Myers’ car is breathtaking and a legendary Classic Era automobile that pushes all the right buttons. It’s an exquisite restoration by Automotive Restorations in Lebanon, New Jersey, which is owned by famed antique auto restorer Steve Babinsky. The eight-man Zenith judging team was unanimous in selecting the Packard despite incredible competition.”

Courtesy of ©Ross Myers

Courtesy of ©Ross Myers

This was the 10th Anniversary of the Zenith competition, where eighteen critically acclaimed nominees…all prior 2026 AACA Nationals winners…were rigorously scrutinized to determine the best-of-the-best. The exceptional Myers’ Packard 905 Twin Six is one of just 54 coupe-roadsters built in 1932. Some five to eight remain.

“I can remember as a young man attending AACA’s Gettysburg Spring Meet in the early sixties when my father won his first National First Award with his 1923 Autocar. I vividly recall his joy in receiving such recognition. For his son to win the preeminent Zenith Award over sixty years later is a wonderful experience beyond words,” according to Ross Myers. Recognized as discriminating connoisseurs across a broad spectrum of the entire automotive hobby, the Myers are also winners of other automotive icon awards…like the Zenith…such as the Detroit Autorama Ridler Award.

The Zenith Award field spans AACA’s entire 25-year-old-and-older, authentic purview. The oldest antique in the 2026 competition was a 1902 St. Louis runabout, while the most recent was a 1977 Pontiac Grand Prix.

AACA’s 2027 Zenith Award competition will take place at its Grand Nationals at Charlotte Motor Speedway, North Carolina, on April 8-10. Demonstrating the highest quality of restoration and authenticity, all 10 existing Zenith Award winners will be invited to attend a special Anniversary Winners Reunion to celebrate this highest honor of antique automobile distinction.

About AACA: Founded in 1935, AACA is dedicated to the authentic antique automobile experience and recognizes any and all vehicles 25-years-old-or-older. It’s known as the most inclusive antique car club in the world. It honors cars, trucks and motorcycles produced in America and throughout the world. With more than 45,000 members, it is also one of the largest clubs of its kind. For more details about the AACA, please visit AACA.org.

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