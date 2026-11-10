Going with the flow: 1938 Dodge Airflow tanker truck

This Airflow RX-70 is on display at The Henry Ford. Note the 1939-’40 World’s Fair license plates. This truck was displayed at the fair held in New York City. Courtesy of David Temple

The 1938 Dodge Airflow RX-70 tank truck shown here is quite rare, and with the passage of several decades since it was built, the vast majority of its kind is now gone. It doesn’t help that the Airflow truck was a particularly uncommon sight when new. Additionally, time has erased some information about them. For instance, total production reports vary: some sources report 261 such trucks, another quotes 265 trucks, while others state 303. Additional speculation says the total could have been 267.

Regardless of how many were built, the history of the Airflow truck is directly related to the Airflow passenger car. Chrysler’s 1934-’37 and De Soto’s1934-’36 Airflow have been maligned as a sales disaster, much like Ford Motor Co.’s 1958-’60 Edsel. The short version of the story told is that the Airflow’s aerodynamic styling was largely rejected by the public, hence the model sold in low numbers. While this succinct version of the story is essentially true, there is more to it than a car with a front end most thought to be ugly. The facts omitted by this brief account include that the Airflow was a well-engineered car, its design was a first in the use of aerodynamic design to increase speed based on wind tunnel testing, and owners who had purchased an Airflow were enthusiastic about it. While the initial resistance to the styling faded somewhat over about a year’s time, and it was actually well-accepted in Europe, none of this was enough to make a large enough impact on sales — which were conducted during the tumultuous Great Depression.

Despite the disappointing sales of the new Airflow, Chrysler Corp. President Walter P. Chrysler thought he had justification to continue offering it. In a December 1934 meeting with Chrysler and De Soto officials, Mr. Chrysler was asked if the Airflow would be continued. He firmly declared it would stay in production and defended his decision by noting, “Nearly 100,000,000 miles of travel, the comments of over 24,000 owners, and tens of thousands of other people who have seen and ridden in the Airflow Chryslers and De Sotos in the last eight months offer an emphatic answer to the question: Will the Airflow design be continued in these two lines of cars in 1935? They certainly will.”

While Mr. Chrysler expressed his enthusiasm for the Airflow, Plymouth and Dodge canceled their plan to produce their respective versions of the car. However, Dodge did adapt the frontal styling of the Airflow to a heavy-duty truck. Meanwhile, its light-duty trucks maintained conventional styling, more like the Dodge passenger cars, throughout this period.

The restoration of this 1938 Airflow RX-70 was completed in about one year, an amazing achievement considering how deteriorated the vehicle was. Courtesy of David Temple

Dodge gets an Airflow

The origin of the idea for an Airflow truck has been attributed to a customer who bought an Airflow passenger car. As the story goes, he was so pleased with its design he proposed to someone within Chrysler Corp. that its front end be adapted to the fleet of tanker trucks he possessed. However, according to the July 25, 1938, issue of Automobile Topics, the idea originated with the Texas Company (Texaco). Its management thought a fresh look was needed for the company’s trucks. Maybe both stories are true. Certainly they were built to compete with the heavy-duty trucks produced by Diamond T, Fargo, International and Mack. Regardless of the impetus for the Airflow heavy-duty trucks, production of it began at the Dodge truck plant in December 1934 as a 1935 model, and they were built on special order. Users of these specialty built Dodges included Phillips Petroleum, Socony-Vaccum Oil Co. (became Exxon), Standard Oil and, of course, Texaco.

The first batch of Dodge Airflow trucks, the series K-52 built through January 1935, was ordered by Standard Oil of New Jersey and California with the “ESSO” logo. In fact, most Airflow trucks had tanker bodies usually built by either Gar Wood Industries or Heil Co., but some were completed as ice cream and beer trucks (at least two were built for Schlitz Brewing Co.). There may have been a few other variants as well. Reportedly, 29 were built for Standard Oil, but this figure does not have a solid basis. This total simply came as the result using the beginning and ending serial numbers issued for these trucks which, on the surface, makes sense. However, this is reportedly not a reliable method of determining the total production of the K-52, nor subsequent variants.

Commercial Car Journal allotted a small spot consisting of a photo and caption to note the new Airflow truck. It stated, “We don’t know what you’ll think, but ye editorial slaves think this Standard Oil tank job proves the Dodge Airflow front end is a natural for trucks.” The Airflow’s sleek front end had finally found its niche on the truck as it contributed to an impressive-looking vehicle.

For the 1935 and 1936 calendar years, Dodge received an additional order for K-52s. Possibly as many as 112 units were built from January 1935 to December 1936, but again, there is no way to know with certainty the actual production total.

When acquired by The Henry Ford around October 1984, this ultra-rare 1938 Dodge Airflow fuel truck was in rough condition. The restoration of it commenced two years later. Courtesy of Dan Bower

Courtesy of Dan Bower

The series LM-70 and LM-71 versions were built from May 1937 to January 1938. Their respective wheelbases of 188 and 205 in. was reportedly their only significant difference from the earlier Airflow trucks. Again, based upon the beginning and ending serial numbers, up to 50 could hypothetically have been built.

Finally, the last of the Dodge Airflow trucks emerged — the series RX-70 and the RX-71 — which were built from December 1937 through February 1940. The RX-70 had a wheelbase of 188 in. while the RX-71 had a span of 205 in. Further differentiating the RX-70 was a drum-type parking brake at the rear of the gear box.

Though they were unconventionally spectacular in terms of styling, these Dodge four-ton-capacity trucks were largely conventional in a mechanical sense. The RX Series was powered with a 100-hp, 331-cid L-head inline-six connected to a five-speed manual transmission. Braking was hydraulic with an external vacuum booster cylinder linked to the brake pedal. The chassis was the same type used for other Dodge heavy-duty trucks of four-ton capacity.

Caught in the wind

Our subject vehicle, a 1938 model (though some sources state it is a 1939), was specially built to be exhibited at the 1939-’40 New York World’s Fair. It is one of three restored RX-70s in existence, though there are seven others known to exist. A 1938 model is in the National Auto & Truck Museum in Auburn, Ind., while a 1940, one of the last built, resides in New Zealand at the Bill Richardson Transport World Museum. (At least two 1935 K-52s still exist, too. One is in the BC Vintage Truck Museum in Cloverdale, B.C., Canada, and another was under restoration as of December 2023, according to a post on the AACA forum.)

The featured example is a part of the collection of The Henry Ford (aka Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation and Greenfield Village) in Dearborn, Mich., and is displayed in the “Driving America” section.

This RX-70’s history is reasonably well documented. After being completed late in the 1938 model year, it was displayed at the New York World’s Fair in its striking red color with Texaco livery. It then went into service. Texaco sold the Airflow to Archer Petroleum of Chicago in 1950. Later, it was repurposed for fire fighting, ultimately being used by two different township fire departments. The first was at Pines Township, Ind., and the next at the Springfield Township, Ind., fire department. Its history picks up again when it was found stored in a barn in Michigan City, Ind., in October 1973. That was when Donald Crane of Bridgeport, Mich., purchased the rare vehicle. A newspaper article titled, “Perils of a Chrysler Nut and a 1939 Airflow Truck,” published in the Dec. 2, 1973, Saginaw News, reported, “You don’t come by a Chrysler [sic, Dodge] Airflow truck very easily, and Crane, something of an expert on antique Chrysler cars, didn’t even know Chrysler produced such a vehicle.”

Crane found an ad for the rare truck in an antique car publication late one evening and called about it the next day. “I had made up my mind I wanted it and the only deterrent would be the price,” he told the newspaper. The owner said he “was asking $2,500, but if I wanted it, I could have it at half price.” After a 225-mile, four-hour drive, Crane arrived at the address where the Airflow truck was located. Upon inspecting the title, it showed “1933” for the model year. The seller said that his insurance would not cover a 1933 model vehicle, so the year “was changed to 1939.” The serial number on the title matched the vehicle. However, Crane said, “I didn’t buy his story, but I did buy the truck.” The deal included the seller getting the truck running.

At some point, perhaps the mid to late 1950s, this 1938 Dodge Airflow fuel truck was converted to perform fire fighting duties. How many years it served in this capacity is not known. Courtesy of Dan Bower

Three weeks later, Crane arrived to get his gem, but he found it stuck in the mud. It would not start, and after some unsuccessful efforts to get it moving, another plan was made to haul the Airflow on a 20-ft. flatbed truck. Unfortunately, Crane found he had not rented a 20-ft. bed truck, but rather an 18-ft. one, when the Airflow did not fit on it, even after removing the front bumper. The rental agency said if Crane had asked for a 20-footer, he would have been told the rental company did not have any that long! Finally, Crane paid a towing company to bring the Airflow to his home. Soon thereafter, Crane was contacted by someone in Colorado who had read about his Airflow truck to tell him about another such vehicle for sale with “O’Hare Field” on its sides. What transpired afterwards in regard to that truck is not known.

The restoration of our featured Dodge fuel truck began in late 1986. Its bulk alone made the process all the more challenging. The RX-70 has a height of 8 ft., a width of 7 ft., 10 in., an overall length of 26 ft., 8 in., and a wheelbase spanning 188 in. Courtesy of Dan Bower

A museum-quality restoration

Years later, Crane determined he was not ever going to get his prized Airflow truck restored. So, in October 1984, almost 11 years to the day after he bought it, the truck was sold to The Henry Ford and placed in storage. Then, in September 1986, a restoration business (which was closed about a decade ago) was contacted by The Henry Ford’s curator at that time, Randy Mason, about restoring the rare truck. A deal was made, and incredibly, the former Texaco fuel truck was ready for display about one year later. This would imply the restoration was relatively easy, but it definitely was not. There were some parts that needed to be found or fabricated, because they were either missing or were too badly deteriorated to restore. Those parts ultimately were determined to not be available. Fortuitously, another Airflow RX-70 located in Ohio came to the attention of the owner of the restoration company. The owner of the other RX-70 was persuaded to loan the needed parts to use as a guide in making replicas. For example, a new hood ornament had to be cast. Also, the running lights on top of the cab (all missing) had to have the metal portions holding the lenses made, as well as the lenses themselves. The latter were originally glass units, but the replicas were made of plastic from a rubberized type of mold. Recreating them in glass would have been prohibitively expensive. The pair of windshields was one of the easy items to replace, as they are simply flat glass. Requiring much more work was getting all the instrumentation restored to function and appear as it did in 1938.

The 331-cid six-cylinder produced 100 hp. Courtesy of Dan Bower

There were also the many hours of effort expended in getting the exterior to its original appearance. The Henry Ford does not want a restoration that appears better than new, but rather wants its vehicles to appear as they did when manufactured, meaning orange peel in the paint, for example. This was one of the more difficult aspects of the restoration, because a panel sometimes turned out too good, or not good enough, thus requiring a repeat of the work. In the end, the Airflow truck had its 1938 appearance rather than being over-restored.

The signage was yet another challenging matter. Using original photos of the truck helped in scaling the original size of the “TEXACO” lettering and door sign. The letters are 18 in. high and are of porcelain attached to special brackets welded to the body. They stick out roughly an inch from the tank body, thus giving them a three-dimensional effect. The same is true of the sign on each door.

While the restoration firm was not tasked with getting the Airflow’s engine running, the staff realized if it could be made to run, moving the vehicle as needed around the shop would be much simplified. The engine was found to turn over easily, and after a couple of days work, it started and ran well. A feature was added that made for a nicer display of the truck. A six-volt electrical system tied to the truck’s many lights placed where the pumping hoses originally were stored was installed. An electrical socket can be plugged into a 110-V electrical source to turn on the lights.

In only three months, the restoration efforts were showing major progress.

The truck was so far advanced with its curved body structure and grille that it made the truck unique. Those Airflow trucks in their day were eye-catchers with their aerodynamic look. Their proportions appeared right. Even today, the few remaining are a spectacular sight. Yet, the Airflow cars with the same general styling were not nearly as appreciated in their day. Proof, perhaps, in the old adage that beauty lies in the eye of the beholder.

This vintage photo shows 10 Texaco RX-70s at an unknown location. Perhaps our featured example was among them Courtesy of David Temple

The featured 1938 Dodge RX-70 tanker truck is part of the collection of The Henry Ford in Dearborn, Mich. To learn if it will be on display during your visit, contact The Henry Ford through www.thehenryford.org.

If you like stories like these and other classic car features, check out Old Cars magazine. CLICK HERE to subscribe.

Sign up for our weekly e-newsletter and stay up to date with Old Cars news and features - CLICK HERE