From horses to horsepower: Hobby change leads to 1941 Plymouth pickup

Courtesy of Dave Doucette

Vintage car owners usually have a story or two about how they became the current caretaker of a decades-old car or truck. Maybe they had one like it in high school, or they patrolled the neighborhood from the back seat of their parents’ similar car. Maybe it was inherited from a great aunt.

For Mike Culotta, of Seminole, Fla., the 1941 Plymouth PT-125 pickup that resides in his garage is there because of his son Tyler’s years-ago conversion from horses to horsepower.

“We had several (horses) and then he became more interested in old cars,” Mike says. “We’d gone to several car shows and he liked the old stuff.”

A friend who was trying to find a home for a 1950 Plymouth business coupe reached out to Mike to see if he might be interested in the car. Mike jumped at the chance and brought it home, where his son Tyler fell in love with it. And, here’s the first twist to the story: It turns out that Mike and Tyler had seen the same car a couple of years earlier at a St. Petersburg show, and that Plymouth cemented Tyler’s love of old cars.

This 1941 Plymouth truck is well accessorized with Plymouth and aftermarket accessories. Also note the Plymouth shield at the center of the grille. Courtesy of Dave Doucette

Annual treks to Daytona Beach for the Turkey Rod Run exposed father and son to a ’41 Plymouth pickup owner and their shared truck love began. Prowling the internet initially delivered near misses before they found their own Plymouth pickup in 2010. The truck was in good condition and was immediately put to use.

“We take it everywhere, we drive it,” Mike says. “We enjoy taking it places.” That includes cross-state journeys most Thanksgiving weekends to the Turkey Rod Run, where they usually park with another ’41 Plymouth pickup owner. Given the rarity of Plymouth pickups, that might be one of the few occasions where you’ll see more than one.

Why did Plymouth offer a pickup in the late 1930s? The answer is essentially the same reason as to why GMC introduced a light-duty pickup at that time. At General Motors, Pontiac, Buick and Oldsmobile dealers wanted a light-duty pickup to sell — important if there wasn’t a nearby Chevrolet dealer. At Chrysler Corp., trucks were needed by Chrysler/Plymouth/De Soto dealers that weren’t complemented by a nearby Dodge dealer.

Although Plymouth and Dodge trucks shared chassis and sheet metal, they did have different engines. This is the 82.5-hp 201.3-cid six-cylinder; Dodges had a 217.8-cid six-cylinder with a couple more horsepower. Courtesy of Dave Doucette

Essentially a rebadged Dodge pickup, the 1937 Plymouth truck sold relatively well — almost 11,000 units that year. By the Plymouth truck’s final prewar sales year — 1941 — slightly more than 6,000 trucks left dealerships. In contrast, dealers that carried the 1941 Dodge version sold almost 80,000 trucks.

The ’37 and ’38 Plymouth pickup trucks shared the Dodge small truck powertrains and bodies. The 1939 Plymouth truck’s new styling (shared with Dodges) included a moderately larger cab and bed. Mounting the spare tire under the truck was also new that year. By the 1941 model, the updates included relocating the headlamps to the fenders and new grilles. Color offerings were the same as those available for passenger cars, but most trucks were two-tone with black fenders and color on the body. Some solid black trucks were sold.

True to a prewar truck’s utilitarian nature, there is little comfort to be found inside the Plymouth truck’s cab. Courtesy of Dave Doucette

Instrumentation includes gauges for the temperature, oil pressure, fuel and amps. Courtesy of Dave Doucette

With the beginning of World War II, Plymouth trucks disappeared as Chrysler Corp. joined the war effort, cranking out more than 400,000 military vehicles of all sizes.

Like the earlier versions, the 1941 Plymouth trucks were utilitarian in nature with bare-bones interiors sporting few frills — just plain interior door panels and painted steel dashboards with bench seats. True to the nature of a truck, an array of heavy-duty upgrades were available for commercial versions. Otherwise, accessory offerings included a right-hand taillamp, interior dome lamp, chrome cowl and parking lamps, chrome windshield frame, front grille guard, dual horns, exterior sun visor, inside rearview mirror and spare tire lock. Those accessories could be ordered as a group for an additional $32, which doesn’t sound expensive, but the truck’s base price was $625, making the accessory group a 5 percent addition to the price.

Mike’s truck includes the right-hand taillamp, interior dome lamp, chrome cowl lamps, sun visor, heater and inside rearview mirror. The truck also has a dealer-installed AM radio, which still works.

All early Plymouth pickups were powered by an inline six-cylinder. By 1941, power came from a 201.3-cid L-head six rated at 82.5 hp with 160 lb.-ft. of torque. (By comparison, Dodge trucks had an 85-hp 217.8-cid six-cylinder.) A single Carter downdraft carburetor mixed fuel and air. A three-speed manual transmission was standard.

Plymouth scripts adorn the hood sides; Dodge scripts would be located in the same position on a truck from that maker. Courtesy of Dave Doucette

Plymouth vehicles featured hood ornaments with sailing ships in a nod to the Mayflower Pilgrims landing at Plymouth Rock. Courtesy of Dave Doucette

The Plymouth underpinnings are based on the Dodge light-use truck line. The chassis is a conventional ladder-type frame with a solid-beam front axle, elliptic leaf springs and hydraulic lever-type shocks. The rear suspension uses the same design. Hydraulic internally expanding drum brakes are mounted on all four corners. The truck’s 16-in. pressed-steel wheels were usually 4 in. wide, although 4.25- and 4.5-in.-wide wheels were available when wider tires were specified. Standard tires were 6.00-16 (with wider sizes optional). The wheels also featured lengthened ventilation slots and spring clips to attach hubcaps.

Mike’s truck is still equipped with original-type inner tube tires, which can present a challenge in today’s tubeless-tire world. He says finding someone at a tire store with old-school skills to properly install inner tubes is rare.

Plymouth truck hubcaps were shared with the cars in 1941. Courtesy of Dave Doucette

Another issue with owning a prewar Plymouth pickup is sourcing repair or replacement parts. Even though many parts are shared between Plymouth and Dodge trucks, that doesn’t mean it’s simple to find critical parts. While some owners of vintage vehicles have a variety of replacement parts providers available, with some items still stocked at local auto parts stores, the owners of the few remaining Plymouth trucks often face a scavenger hunt when searching for certain pieces.

For example, the six-volt coil for Mike’s truck went bad, and finding a replacement took a bit of hunting, especially since this particular coil mounts onto the firewall and has to be a certain shape. The coil mounts perpendicular through the firewall, so that when the ignition key is inserted inside the cab, the tip of the key touches the contact on the coil and activates the electric current to start the truck when the key is turned.

“An old car store in the Northeast guided me to a guy who specializes in them,” Mike says. “It’s not the easiest thing to find... and not the cheapest.”

For many enthusiasts, exploring sources for parts is an exciting challenge that comes with owning a decades-old vehicle. That journey, too, often authors another story to tell about the joy of owning an old truck. But, Mike says, those occasional stories often confirm what observers think.

“People who see it are floored that it still runs,” he says, “And that it’s still six-volt.”

The 1941 Plymouth pickup truck has a wooden floor, as was typical of trucks of the era. Courtesy of Dave Doucette

Tyler (left) and Mike Culotta with the 1941 Plymouth pickup. Its purchase was spurred by Tyler’s interest in old vehicles. Courtesy of Dave Doucette

Were it not for the unique tailgate, a rear view of this 1941 Plymouth truck might confuse it with its Dodge truck sibling. Courtesy of Dave Doucette

If you like stories like these and other classic car features, check out Old Cars magazine. CLICK HERE to subscribe.

Sign up for our weekly e-newsletter and stay up to date with Old Cars news and features - CLICK HERE