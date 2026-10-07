Enforcement Fords: 1950-1959 Ford police cars

Starting in 1950, Ford began building cars outfitted with special equipment for dedicated use by law enforcement agencies. The list of special features grew over the years as cars were improved and needs changed. An extensively detailed account would virtually require a book; sometimes the choices given to police departments were actually a bit convoluted. As examples, some transmissions were not available on station wagons, and interior color choices depended upon body style (sedan or station wagon), and model (Mainline vs. Customline).

This 1949 Ford Custom was used by the Milwaukee Police Department. Ford had long been the number one choice for police cars across the country by this point. However, there was not a formal police package offered by Ford until 1950. Courtesy of Milwaukee Police Historical Society

Even before 1950, Fords were enormously popular choices for law enforcement personnel. The lower-cost models were commonly ordered by law enforcement agencies to meet budget constraints, and in the case of Fords from 1949 to 1959, that meant models such as the Custom (1949-1951, 1957-early 1958), Customline and Mainline (1952-1956) and the Custom 300 (1958-1959).

As the number of people owning and driving cars across America grew during the early part of the 20th Century, safety regulations were developed to maintain orderliness of traffic flow. Police departments adopted the automobile as early as 1909. State governments created department of public safety offices during the 1920s and 1930s to enforce the rules of the road. In the 1930s, the Ford V-8 was the preferred choice of criminals due to their ability to sustain long-term, high-speed escape. Police departments soon realized they had to have Ford cars in their fleets, or be outrun by the criminals. Ford became the number one choice for law enforcement agencies.

Fords, by at least as early as 1956, were advertised with the slogan, “It takes a Ford to catch a Ford.” In 1957, 98 percent of New York state police cars were Fords while the country as a whole averaged around 72 percent. As popular as the Ford was from the 1930s onward, however, there was no “police package” offered through 1949. That changed for 1950, when Ford’s fleet division became the first to market an organized police package consisting of heavy-duty suspension, heavy-duty cooling system, heavy-duty generator, the choice of a high-performance engine, etc. It helped FoMoCo maintain its lead in police vehicle sales despite the fact Chevrolet was number one in overall sales. The company’s 1950 Ford Police Cars brochure included reprints of letters of praise received from police chiefs from all over the country. Ford’s catalog declared, “From any angle, Fords are preferred for police work.”

The brochure for Ford’s new police cars in 1950 noted the “Preference for Ford Cars for police work is evidenced by one of the largest orders ever placed by any police department – the purchase of 430 Fords by the New York City Police Department!” It also listed the three engines available including the “Ford V-8 H.P. Special” exclusively for police use Courtesy of David Temple

1950

Ford police cars for 1950 could be equipped with the 95-hp, 226-cid inline six-cylinder or the 100-hp 239-cid V-8 available to civilians in 1949. However, a “V-8 H.P. Special” flathead displacing 255.4 cubic inches (achieved by a 1/4-in. longer stroke) was suggested as “ideal police car power.” It was rated at 110 hp at 3,600 rpm and a torque rating of 200 lb.-ft. at 2,000 rpm — 20 more than the 100-hp engine. A 10-in. clutch was standard issue for the H.P. Special; it was 1/2-in. wider than the standard version. Other police car features included standard 6.00x16 4-ply tires, or optional 6.70x15 4-ply tires, or 6-ply versions of the same size tires, as well as slightly wider brakes. A heavy-duty suspension that included “Hydra-Coil” front springs with built-in aircraft-type shock absorbers and “Para-Flex” rear springs with 13 leaves (versus the 7 leaves of the standard suspension) was an extra-cost option. Also optional were “24-hour duty” front and rear seats with new “non-sag” heavy-duty springs and thick foam rubber padding upholstered with vinyl in a choice of two colors. Other options available to law enforcement agencies were a heavy-duty clutch, generator and battery, and a heavy-duty rubber floor mat reinforced at the base of the accelerator. Cars could be optioned with a 4.10:1 axle ratio (standard with overdrive, 3.73:1 standard). An interesting option for either the inline-six or V-8 was an oil pan with a removable clean-out plate that allowed easy access to the oil pickup screen for cleaning. Incidentally, specialty equipment such as flashing red lights, two-way radio, etc., were added by each agency as needed upon delivery of the fleet. As for the two-way radios, Motorola was a major supplier.

The mildly restyled 1951 Fords still made available the 110-hp flathead for police departments, but referred to it as the “Interceptor.” Courtesy of David Temple

1951-1953

The 1951 Ford police brochure mentioned that its 95-, 100- and 110-hp engines had chrome-plated top rings, a feature not mentioned in the showroom brochure, nor was it noted in the 1950 police brochure, so this may have been a new feature for ’51. Definitely new was the Ford-O-Matic three-speed automatic transmission, which normally started action in second gear. The basic unit was designed for Ford by BorgWarner.

Ford Motor Co. released an all-new Y-block V-8 and a redesigned car in 1952, but the engine was only for Lincoln. Therefore, Ford police vehicles that year and the next retained the same V-8 engine selections for these model years. However, a new overhead-valve inline-six was released displacing 215 cubic inches. It was rated at 101 hp at 3,500 rpm.

Ford’s Interceptor V-8 was improved for 1952 and as a result, output was boosted to 125 hp. Courtesy of David Temple

The Milwaukee Police Department had its own ambulances. This is a 1953 Ford Ranch Wagon Courtesy of Milwaukee Police Historical Society

1954-1956

Finally in 1954, Ford police cars could be had with the Y-block in displacements of 239 (the same as the flathead) and 256 cubic inches (the latter was a Mercury engine). The 1955 Ford cars had a highly restyled body along with an enlarged Y-block — the 292 “Interceptor V-8” with “Trigger-Torque performance” producing 188 hp at 4,400 rpm — as a new option. Next up was the 162-hp 272-cid V-8 followed by the 120-hp inline-six enlarged slightly to 223 cubic inches. The Mercury engine was no longer a Ford police car option. Clutches for the manual transmission were 11, 10 and 9-1/2 in. in diameter (the larger the engine, the larger the clutch). The Ford-O-Matic remained an option. Heavy-duty brakes were standard with the Interceptor V-8 while heavy-duty front springs and heavy-duty shocks were standard, regardless of engine choice. Battery selections were composed of 100-, 110-, 120- and 136- amp-hour capacities. This was the final year for the six-volt electrical system in a Ford.

Ford’s replacement for the Flathead was the Y-block. The Interceptor version for 1954 produced 160 hp, a tremendous improvement over Ford’s previous V-8, which dated to 1932 Courtesy of David Temple

For the 1956 model year, Ford introduced its largest displacement Y-block for passenger cars, displacing 312 cu. in. and topped with a four-barrel carburetor; it was dubbed as the “Interceptor.” Additional engine choices were the 292 four-barrel “Special Police V-8;” the 272 two-barrel “Ford V-8;” and a 223 inline-six one-barrel “Ford I-6.” One ad for Ford police cars declared, “70% of state patrol cars were Fords” and “the Ford V-8 engine will pay off in your Ford just as it does in a Ford police car.”

Transmission choices remained the same. The manual transmission had various clutch sizes, depending upon engine choice. When attached to the six-cylinder, the clutch diameter was 9-1/2 in.; the Interceptor and 3-speed combo received an 11-1/2-in. clutch; the others had a 10-in. clutch.

The police car definitely benefited from the horsepower race of the era. It also benefited from the additional safety features offered by Ford’s “Lifeguard” features, comprised of a padded dash and seat belts as optional equipment, along with double-catch door locks and deep-dish steering wheel as standard equipment. Ford continued offering the “24-hour duty” seating in limited color choices. Additional features of the Interceptor-powered sedans included heavy-duty suspension with six-leaf variable-rate springs rather than the five for other police packages. Station wagons had seven. Various axle ratios were also offered, but these were the same as for standard passenger cars. Also, Ford switched to 12-volt electrical systems, an industry trend at that point. This was definitely a welcome change to all drivers, whether police or not, because of the ever larger engines with ever increasing compression ratios now as high as 8.4:1 in the most powerful Ford engines. Optional equipment mirrored that of the cars sold to the public.

All body styles offered in the economy lines were available with Ford’s law enforcement equipment. The two-door Ranch Wagon (illustrated) and the four-door Country Sedan were suggested as offering the utility required for such use. These models were equipped with the “stow-away” or fold-down rear seat, which made possible additional cargo space. This January 1955 photo shows a police 1955 Ranch Wagon, probably being used as an ambulance, at the scene of an accident in Miami Beach, Fla., with the Floridian Hotel in the background left Courtesy of Getty Images

Three 1955 Mainline two-door sedans were posed together for unknown purposes. What is apparent in this photograph is that all three cars had the optional outside sun visor and grille guard in addition to a left-side spotlight. The cars were a part of the fleet of the Milwaukee Police Department. Courtesy of Milwaukee Police Historical Society

The two-door sedan was a common choice for police in the ’50s. This 1956 Mainline, powered by a V-8 (note fender emblem), served the Milwaukee Police Department. The Mainline was the bottom tier in the Ford lineup for ’56 Courtesy of Milwaukee Police Historical Society

This unmarked 1956 Mainline two-door sedan of the Milwaukee Police Department was powered with the inline-six judging by the lack of an emblem on the forward portion of the front fender. All of its fleet of Fords appear to have had the accessory grille guard. Courtesy of David Temple

1957

Ford altered the hierarchy of its car line for 1957. The series were now the Custom, Custom 300, Fairlane and Fairlane 500. A Del Rio was added to the station wagon line. However, police cars still generally came from the economy lines (Custom and Custom 300).

Among the options offered for 1957 Ford passenger cars were the E- and F-code V-8s, which translated to a 270-hp dual-quad and 300-hp supercharged engine, respectively. Of the two, only the E-code engine, dubbed “Interceptor 312 Super V-8,” was listed in the police brochure. A single-carburetor 245-hp 312, labeled as the “Interceptor 312 V-8,” was the only other 312 listed in the brochure. (Did any law enforcement agency order an F-code engine? Perhaps a reader might have the answer.) The more economical 292 and 272 Y-blocks, as well as the “Mileage Maker” 144-cid inline-six, were additional choices for law enforcement.

This 1957 Custom 300 two-door sedan of the Milwaukee Police Department is shown towing a police boat. Note the unusual paddle-type roof lamp. It may or may not have rotated. The chrome-plated dome below it certainly would have reflected the light in all directions. Note the trailer towing mirrors. This car, like the ’55s and ’56s of the Milwaukee Police Department, is fitted with the accessory grille guard. Courtesy of Milwaukee Police Historical Society

Wheels for Ford police cars were now the safety-rim type, meaning a tire would stay on the wheel if it went flat when in motion. Tires for the 6-passenger Country Sedan, Ranch Wagon, Custom, and Custom 300 were 7.50x14 4-ply while the 9-passenger Country Sedan had 8.00x14 4-ply on a 1/2-in.-wider rim at 5-1/2 in. across.

Interiors were still limited in color choices. The Custom series came with gray nylon cloth on cushions and seat backs with silver-and-gray vinyl bolsters while the Custom 300 added choices in blue, green and gray. Patterns differed between these models, though. Interestingly, the station wagon models could be had with a substantially higher number of color options.

Ford’s two-four-barrel 312, rated at 270 hp, was a part of the “Interceptor” police package for 1957. Courtesy of David Temple

1958

The front cover of Ford’s 1958 Ford Police Cars and Emergency Vehicles catalog stated that “more Ford police cars are sold than all other makes combined.” The inside of the catalog went on to note the “proven” aspects of the 1958 Ford: “rapid acceleration and top performance,” “stamina and dependability,” plus “safety and comfort.” As in the past, any option offered to regular Ford customers could also be ordered for police vehicles, including air suspension (new that year) and air conditioning. As usual, limited state budgets generally precluded such items from being ordered for these cars, though.

Ford again changed its lineup, dropping the Custom, thus leaving the Custom 300 as the base model.

This 1958 Ford Custom 300 two-door sedan was originally a patrol car for the state of Texas. Approximately 325 of the type were ordered for the state. Note the lack of a roof light and the monotone white paint scheme, which are authentic to the car. Another interesting feature is a set of three toggle switches under the left side of the dash, which are on-off switches for the siren, the horn and the brake lamps. Turning off the brake lamps kept suspicious types who looked in their rearview mirror after passing a patrol car in the opposing lane from immediately realizing the patrolman was braking to turn around. This car is powered by the 352 Interceptor. Courtesy of David Temple

The Y-block was superseded as the top V-8 offering by the new FE series and was offered to the general public in displacements of 332 and 352 cubic in. These FE choices were comprised of the 240- and 265-hp 332 Interceptors, 300-hp 352 Police Interceptor and the 303-hp Police Interceptor 361 Special from the new Edsel line, but yet another FE-series engine. The 205-hp 292 Y-block was restricted to the Custom 300, and the 240-hp 332 Interceptor was restricted to the station wagon models. Dual exhausts were standard on the 352 and 361 Police Interceptors. The latter engine could not be had in a Ford by the general public.

On paper, at least, the 361 seemed to offer little performance improvement over the 352 — 3 more horsepower and 15 more lb.-ft. of torque. However, the 300-hp 352 available at the start of the model year was short-lived. Its 10.2:1 compression ratio was decreased to 9.6:1 and its solid lifters replaced with hydraulic units not long after the ’58s went on sale. Even despite this, the 300-hp rating was still advertised. At least one contemporary road test report strongly disagreed with Ford’s claim. Hot Rod magazine, in its April 1958 issue, said the revised 352’s output was closer to 200. So, the 361 with its 10.5:1 compression ratio surely would have been a significantly stronger performer than the revised 352.

Both Interceptor packages included heavy-duty springs and shocks; heavy-duty rear axle assembly with higher-capacity drive pinion bearings, axle shafts and wheel bearings; heavy-duty front and rear bonded brake linings with a larger 203-sq.-in. lining area and specially ribbed drums; extra-cooling-capacity radiator; and 65 amp-hour battery (when the automatic transmission was selected).

Like the typical passenger car, transmission availability depended upon the engine and model chosen. A three-speed manual with or without optional overdrive was offered for all. Clutches were now down to just two: a 9-1/2-in. clutch for six-cylinder-powered cars and an 11-in. for the V-8s. The Interceptor engines (the 352 and 361) could be ordered with any transmission including the “Ford-O-Matic,” or the new “Cruise-O-Matic.” The Ford-O-Matic was a two-speed unit that was water-cooled when paired with V-8s, but air-cooled when coupled to the 223-cid “Mileage-Maker Six.” Cruise-O-Matic provided three forward gears with a D1 range for “full-power getaways” and a D2 range for “sure-footed acceleration.”

As already noted, air suspension, marketed as “Ford-Air,” was an option. It added $156 to the price of a ’58 Ford, so it was not likely a feature of many police cars, which was a fortunate circumstance. Ford-Air proved to be unreliable and was discontinued by the end of the model year.

This 1959 Ranch Wagon served as an ambulance for the Milwaukee Police Department Courtesy of Milwaukee Police Historical Society

1959

There were some notable changes for 1959. The 332 was now available only with the two-barrel carburetor with output down to 225 hp due to a compression ratio decrease from 9.5:1 to 8.9:1. Additionally, the Edsel 361 was no longer included in a police package. As for the 352 Interceptor, it was now restricted to police use. Furthermore, Ford offered a new, simplified and lighter Ford-O-Matic two-speed transmission. This transmission (which was now water-cooled regardless of engine choice) had a three-element torque converter and compound planetary gear set with only one clutch assembly providing two forward speeds plus reverse. It was all enclosed within a cast-aluminum case rather than the former cast-iron case. Ford-O-Matic could be had with any police package except the Interceptor, unlike the prior model year. The Interceptor and the 332 Thunderbird Special V-8 could be ordered with the three-speed Cruise-O-Matic.

An unmarked two-toned 1959 Custom 300 two-door sedan was part of the police fleet of Milwaukee’s police department. Note the red-lens spotligh Courtesy of Milwaukee Police Historical Society

Brakes continued to have a larger area and varied in size; the Custom 300 and Fairlane had 180 sq. in. of lining area while station wagons had 191.

Ford maintained its number one status for police fleets across the country throughout the 1950s. The next decade continued that trend with more powerful engines and more features in police packages.

*Look for a future Old Cars article covering 1960-1970 Ford police cars.

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