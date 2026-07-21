Italian coachbuilt 1953 Cadillac ‘Elegante’ one-off concept car headlines Kruse Auctions’ 56th Annual Auburn Auction & Show

953 Cadillac ‘Elegante’ One-Off Concept Car with coachwork by Carrozzeria Motto of Turin Courtesy of Kruse Auctions

Auburn, Indiana - Consignments are rolling in for Kruse Auctions’ flagship Auburn Fall event, the 56th Annual Auburn Auction & Show, scheduled to run over Labor Day Weekend in Indiana. In a three-day sale that offers a host of singular motorcars, one of this year’s rarest consignments is a remarkable 1953 Cadillac ‘Elegante’ One-Off Concept Car with coachwork by Carrozzeria Motto of Turin. Exhibited at the International Automobile Show in New York in 1955 and proclaimed a style leader and the star of the show in a related New York Times article, this futuristic, airplane-inspired concept is a perfect marriage of Italian coachwork and American V8 power. Recipient of the People’s Choice Award at the 2014 Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance and offered publicly for the first time since being built, it presents an exceedingly rare opportunity to acquire one of the more ambitious coachbuilt Cadillacs ever created.

Originally the brainchild of New York commercial artist Harry Birdsall and contractor Joe Mascari, plans for the car’s build were finessed by Albrecht Von Goertz, who would later go on to design the legendary 1956 BMW 507 Roadster and greatly influence the styling of the 1970 Datsun 240Z. Employing the wheelbase chassis and running gear of a 1953 Cadillac Series 62 Convertible, the final design was sleek and sophisticated, with construction entrusted to respected coachbuilder, Carrozzeria Rocco Motto of Turin. Aluminum-bodied and finished in white mother-of-pearl paint, dazzling 14-karat gold plated trim, handmade Lucite steering wheel and truly impressive retractable hardtop, the Elegante has been comprehensively and correctly restored by the son of the original designer and owner, Harry Birdsall, and is offered with known ownership from new.

1932 Packard Twin Six Dual Cowl Sport Phaeton Courtesy of Kruse Auctions

The 56th Annual Auburn Auction & Show will run from September 2-5, featuring a curated selection of outstanding cars of all marques and eras, and an offering of high-quality memorabilia. Other significant early consignments include an exceptional, comprehensively restored 1932 Packard Twin Six Dual Cowl Sport Phaeton, the resident of multiple prolific collectors including Don Williams, Leo Gephart, and the Denmark-based Frederikson Collection. Offered from long-term ownership is a highly original, preservation class 1956 AC Ace Roadster, a high-performance, lightweight, race-bred roadster that retains its original engine. Representing the best of the best muscle cars is a numbers-matching 1971 Dodge Challenger 'Hemi' R/T, 1 of a mere 10 factory N96 “shaker” hood examples and 1 of just 5 built for the export market. Also slated for the sale is an adventurous, sporting and luxurious 1928 Isotta Fraschini 8A SS Dual Cowl Phaeton, listed in the Isotta Fraschini Register, 1 of just 950 Isotta Fraschini 8A chassis produced in total.

1956 AC Ace Roadster Courtesy of Kruse Auctions

1971 Dodge Challenger 'Hemi' R/T Courtesy of Kruse Auctions

1928 Isotta Fraschini 8A SS Dual Cowl Phaeton Courtesy of Kruse Auctions

Consignments are still invited and can be discussed with a Specialist at +1.260.927.0000 or info@kruseauctions.com. Details on consignments, bidder registration and the full event schedule are available at kruseauctions.com.

ABOUT KRUSE AUCTIONS - Kruse Auctions is a family owned and oriented collector car auction business with Midwest values and global reach, dedicated to facilitating the sale and acquisition of great motorcars. The legacy of auctioneering in the Kruse family started in1952 in Auburn, Indiana, the birthplace of the collector car auction industry in America. Over the decades, some of the most significant cars in the world have changed hands there, and Kruse Auctions continues the tradition today.

Still headquartered in Auburn and led by John Kruse, a lifelong auctioneer and motorcar specialist who grew up in the family business, Kruse Auctions represents significant collector automobiles with commitment and passion. Relationships within the global collector car community drive meaningful outcomes for clients. From rare, pre-war automobiles, to American and European classics and iconic sports and supercars, Kruse Auctions achieves landmark results that reflect both market strength and buyer confidence.

As well as specializing in the sale and acquisition of collector automobiles at auction, Kruse Auctions offers specialist appraisal, collection consultancy, private sales and estate planning services. Its annual auction schedule includes the Auburn Spring Auction in April and the Auburn Auction, staged over Labor Day Weekend in conjunction with the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival. Kruse Auctions also presents stand-alone sales of significant private collections and scheduled online and sealed bid auctions. The company’s dedicated collector car facility encompasses more than 200,000 square feet, including a fully equipped live auction arena and secure, climate-controlled indoor space for hundreds of motorcars.

If you like stories like these and other classic car features, check out Old Cars magazine. CLICK HERE to subscribe.

Want a taste of Old Cars magazine first? Sign up for our weekly e-newsletter and get a FREE complimentary digital issue download of our print magazine.