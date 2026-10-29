A painter’s reunion: Sprayin’ in the ’70s and making mentors along the way
A rescued 1956 Ford F-100 pickup revives memories of 1970s paintwork, automotive mentors and Riverside, California’s classic car culture.
Without divulging his name, let this story begin with one anonymous auto restorer. No doubt, the gent deserves due propers for career-long success, but he also likes to take pride in the fact that he’s “self taught.” Be all that as it may, I can’t help feeling sorry for him — because I can’t imagine being “self-taught.” I was fortunate enough to have mentors.
As a tagalong kid in the ’60s I spent time in Riverside, Calif., body shops where the fragrances of synthetic enamel and nitrocellulose lacquer firmly set the proverbial hook. Among my earliest influences was Riverside Roadsters member Robbie Rash. By day, Robbie worked as service manager for our town’s Lincoln-Mercury dealership, but he also did paintwork on the side.
Robbie’s sideline paint shop was located on a busy street corner — not entirely hidden in his residential garage. Prep work was routinely done right there, but for heavier spraying, he had after-hours access to the dealership’s body shop and paint booth. In the middle of the ’70s, that was where our secondary-subject ’56 Ford F-100 received the Ditzler Delstar acrylic enamel topcoats that it still wears today.
The little F-100 was initially intended to be Meadowlark Yellow, which was a Ford color offering of the later ’60s. Robbie sprayed the truck on a Sunday while the local paint store was closed. When the Meadowlark Yellow ran short, random remnants from the dealership’s shelves came into play. The end result was a brighter yellow pearl. Without a formula, it would’ve been difficult to match, so the cab’s freshly painted interior was color-changed to black.
When the overspray settled and the little truck was done, it wasn’t really driven very much. In fact, it’s spent the better part of 50 years stored in a dark, dank shipping container, which has taken the type of toll we’d expect. Recently rescued, it’s freshened up and available, so we might as well take it out to a local cars ’n’ coffee event.
Back to Robbie Rash: He hasn’t seen his paint job in at least a couple of coon’s ages. If we were to drive it up his driveway while we’re out, it might trigger some lively storytelling. If you won’t mind a couple old painters reminiscing over how things used to be, you’re welcome to come along for the ride.
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