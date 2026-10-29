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A painter’s reunion: Sprayin’ in the ’70s and making mentors along the way

A rescued 1956 Ford F-100 pickup revives memories of 1970s paintwork, automotive mentors and Riverside, California’s classic car culture.

Rotten Rodney Bauman
Fresh from its steamy container, the old truck could stand a little detailing, but its ancient acrylic enamel finish is intact. Now let’s see what lies beneath it.  Courtesy of Rodney Bauman

Without divulging his name, let this story begin with one anonymous auto restorer. No doubt, the gent deserves due propers for career-long success, but he also likes to take pride in the fact that he’s “self taught.” Be all that as it may, I can’t help feeling sorry for him — because I can’t imagine being “self-taught.” I was fortunate enough to have mentors. 

As a tagalong kid in the ’60s I spent time in Riverside, Calif., body shops where the fragrances of synthetic enamel and nitrocellulose lacquer firmly set the proverbial hook. Among my earliest influences was Riverside Roadsters member Robbie Rash. By day, Robbie worked as service manager for our town’s Lincoln-Mercury dealership, but he also did paintwork on the side.

Here’s Robbie, in a grainy old snapshot, where household scouring powder is used for initial cleansing. The body-worked bed is in gray lacquer primer.   Courtesy of Rodney Bauman

Robbie’s sideline paint shop was located on a busy street corner — not entirely hidden in his residential garage. Prep work was routinely done right there, but for heavier spraying, he had after-hours access to the dealership’s body shop and paint booth. In the middle of the ’70s, that was where our secondary-subject ’56 Ford F-100 received the Ditzler Delstar acrylic enamel topcoats that it still wears today. 

The little F-100 was initially intended to be Meadowlark Yellow, which was a Ford color offering of the later ’60s. Robbie sprayed the truck on a Sunday while the local paint store was closed. When the Meadowlark Yellow ran short, random remnants from the dealership’s shelves came into play. The end result was a brighter yellow pearl. Without a formula, it would’ve been difficult to match, so the cab’s freshly painted interior was color-changed to black. 

Back in the ’70s, a quality finish’s sanding preparation would commonly conclude with 400-grit, wet. On a side note, it’s a good thing Robbie’s driveway doesn’t talk.  Courtesy of Rodney Bauman

When the overspray settled and the little truck was done, it wasn’t really driven very much. In fact, it’s spent the better part of 50 years stored in a dark, dank shipping container, which has taken the type of toll we’d expect. Recently rescued, it’s freshened up and available, so we might as well take it out to a local cars ’n’ coffee event.

Back to Robbie Rash: He hasn’t seen his paint job in at least a couple of coon’s ages. If we were to drive it up his driveway while we’re out, it might trigger some lively storytelling. If you won’t mind a couple old painters reminiscing over how things used to be, you’re welcome to come along for the ride.

At the dealership’s body shop, we see Robbie working with a particulate respirator. That’s OK as a dust mask, but not so much for painting — even back in the ’70s.  
Here, donning proper (for the times) protection, Robbie begins the bed’s first coat of color. Next up, let’s have a closer look at ’70s spray equipment. Courtesy of Rodney Bauman
Left to right: Binks Model 7, Sharpe 75, DeVilbiss JGA-502 (X3) and, in the foreground, the unused JGA-503 sports an 80 air cap for lacquer. These are Robbie’s guns.   Courtesy of Rodney Bauman
Now as we see in this rather recent interior photo, the old truck’s black acrylic enamel is holding up quite nicely. Courtesy of Rodney Bauman
Long-term storage in a steamy shipping container hasn’t been so kind to the exterior finish — or chrome plating. Considering its age, however, it’s not too bad. Courtesy of Rodney Bauman
Welcome to Riverside, Calif. On this fine Saturday morning, traffic is light enough to take this little truck for a spin. After cars ‘n’ coffee, let’s stop and see Robbie. Courtesy of Rodney Bauman
Here in the very same driveway we’ve seen in grainy ol’ pics, this little reunion is priceless. Sure, I posed him with a spray gun. It’s one that he actually used on this job. Courtesy of Rodney Bauman
Earlier we mentioned the gent who’s “self-taught.” I’m sure glad I’m not. Mentors make great friends — quite oftentimes for life.  Courtesy of Rodney Bauman

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1950s Ford F-100 history1956 Ford F-100 pickup truckClassic car paintwork and refinishingClassic Ford truck restorationClassic truck cars and coffeeDitzler Delstar acrylic enamelRiverside California hot rod historyRobbie Rash automotive painterVintage automotive paint restorationVintage pickup truck preservation
Rotten Rodney BaumanAuthor
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