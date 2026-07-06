1956 Mercedes-Benz 300 Sc Cabriolet, 1966 Bizzarrini 5300 GT Strada bestowed ‘Best of Show’ honors at 70th Annual Hillsborough Concours d’Elegance

Courtesy of Hillsborough Concours d’Elegance

BURLINGAME, CA - A 1956 Mercedes-Benz 300 Sc Cabriolet was selected as winner of the “Best of Show: Elegance” at the June 28th 70th annual Hillsborough Concours d’Elegance, while a 1966 Bizzarrini 5300 GT Strada earned “Best of Show: Sport” honors during festivities held Sunday at Crystal Springs Golf Course.

Showcasing excellence in automotive design and engineering, the event (the world’s longest continuously running concours) was highlighted by the display of more than 200 treasured vintage and classic cars. Established 100 years ago in 1926, this year’s Concours paid tribute to the 100th anniversary of Mercedes-Benz, with three judged classes: Pre-War, Post-War and Sportscars. For the first time ever, The Concours also featured a special judged class of “Restomods Through 1973.”

Concours guests also got an up-close look at 22 judged classes of vehicles representing the finest in quality, marque variability and uniqueness. The 200 automobiles were on display along the Crystal Springs 18th fairway represented virtually every genre and marque, including hot rods, Restomods, muscle and hyper cars, and grand touring elegant classic pre- and post-war luxury models.

“Best of Show: Elegance” was one of multiple awards earned by the 1956 Mercedes-Benz 300 Sc Cabriolet. The exquisite Mercedes also earned first place honors in the “Mercedes Post-War” category, while also winning the “Franklin Templeton Investments Award,” which recognizes the “Best Open Post-WWII Car.”

In addition to “Best of Show: Sport,” the Bizzarrini earned top honors in the show’s “Imported Sports Cars- 1965-1987,” as well as the “Franklin Templeton Investments Perpetual Award,” recognizing the Best Closed post-World War II car.

Partnering with the Town of Hillsborough, the all-volunteer Hillsborough Concours Foundation organizes this annual sell-out event which raises proceeds for Ability Path, The Guardsmen, and the Hillsborough Schools Foundation.

About the Hillsborough Concours d’ Elegance

For 70 years, the Hillsborough Concours d’ Elegance has built and maintained a proud tradition of honoring and celebrating excellence in automotive design and engineering. The passion of the Concours leadership and volunteers, the pride of its entrants, and the devotion of its attendees have earned Hillsborough the proud record as the “Longest Continually Running Concours in the World”.

The Hillsborough Concours offers a forum for passionate vintage car owners to showcase their prized vehicles and to compete for awards, respect, and recognition for their commitment to preserving automotive authenticity. The Concours also aims to cultivate future generations of car enthusiasts by providing privileged access to some of the world’s most celebrated automobiles and by serving as a channel for inspiring and informative automotive knowledge and lore.

For more information, please visit www.HillsboroughConcours.com.

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