Car of the Week: 1957 Chevrolet Corvette ‘Fuelie’

Courtesy of Freeze Frame Image LLC

The Corvette was nothing less than a game changer for Chevrolet. Overnight, it transformed the “Bow Tie” brand from an economical car builder to an excitement car maker. Up to that time, Chevrolets were considered staid commuters with six-cylinders and pleasing ­— but not necessarily exciting — style. Now, there was an exhilarating Chevrolet bodied in exotic fiberglass and made for just two people at a time when economy brands regularly touted a car’s maximum seating capacity.

For 1953, the Corvette’s first model year, just 300 were hand built in Flint, Mich. They were expensive, and to add to the exclusivity, not everyone could buy one. These first Corvette deliveries were limited to celebrities and other people of renown who would bring added exposure to Chevrolet’s new halo car.

The new Corvette cost about 75 percent more than a new Bel Air convertible, which shared its conservative styling with all other Chevys — even station wagons. For 1954, the Corvette was hardly changed, although production (now at the St. Louis assembly plant) was bumped up to allow “average” Americans a chance at the Corvette dream. However, Chevrolet overestimated sales, and even though the price was dropped to $2,774, many of the 3,640 1954 Corvettes were still unsold going into the 1955 selling season. As a result, 1955 production was lower — between that of the 1953 and 1954 Corvettes — and not trending in the direction General Motors and Chevrolet had hoped. The low 1955 sales of just 700 cars was especially disappointing considering that the Corvette finally had a hot engine to match its looks with Chevrolet’s new and entirely modern, overhead-valve V-8. The new V-8 engine was an option, but was installed in nearly every 1955 Corvette.

For all three of those first model years, Corvettes were little changed from one selling season to the next. All wore the styling of the original GM Motorama dream car that was unveiled at the Waldorf-Astoria Hotel in January 1953. While the styling was exciting, some of the first-generation Corvette’s features were not. There were no side windows — the cars used antiquated side curtains for protection in inclement and cold weather. They lacked the security of exterior door handles and locks, so owners (and thieves) only had to reach into the interior to open the doors. While the first Corvettes of 1953 and ’54 had a hopped-up, triple-carburetor version of the standard Chevrolet mill — the Blue Flame Six Special — it was still a six-cylinder. Especially when coupled with a Powerglide automatic — the only available transmission until late in 1955 — the first Corvettes were not considered exhilarating to drive.

Corvette sales for 1955 were not only hindered by stale 1954s on the lots and side curtains for the side windows, the ’Vette was also facing new competition from Ford. For the 1955 model year, Ford launched its new two-seat Thunderbird competitor with roll-up windows, outside door handles, trusted steel construction, a removable hardtop and a V-8 from a proven builder of V-type engines.

Courtesy of Freeze Frame Image LLC

Fuel injection was new to the U.S. market in 1957, and Chevrolet was first to offer it here. The Rochester fuel injection unit was developed by Rochester in cooperation with General Motors engineers, including Zora Arkus-Duntov. Courtesy of Freeze Frame Image LLC

With such slow sales of 1954s, the future of the Corvette was questionable. However, a performance-minded engineer had taken notice of the car upon its introduction and saw its potential enough to champion its continuation. His enthusiasm for the Corvette and what performance prowess could bring to its sales, and even Chevrolet at large, helped the Corvette live to see a redesign for 1956. That man was Zora Arkus-Duntov. His quest to make the Corvette a true performance car was further aided by a surprising source: Ford Motor Co. By unveiling a Corvette competitor with the Thunderbird, Chevrolet management became more invigorated to make the ’Vette a winner.

As Chevrolet prepared to counter the Thunderbird and invest in the Corvette’s future, privateers began publicly testing the car’s racing potential. Drivers took 1955 V-8 Corvettes to race venues to test their mettle. V-8-powered Corvettes started appearing at racing venues, from the Mexican Road Race (Carrera Panamericana) to a road race at Pebble Beach to a speedway in Thompson, Conn, and at a NASCAR race at Daytona Beach, Fla. Arkus-Duntov also appeared at Daytona Beach to register a measured mile record in a 1955 Corvette.

The first-generation (1953-1962) Corvettes are known as “straight axle” models because the Corvettes that came after them had an independent rear suspension. Courtesy of Freeze Frame Image LLC

When he wasn’t racing Corvettes, Duntov was working behind the scenes on engine power options, from improved camshaft designs to innovative fuel delivery options (namely, fuel injection).

After seriously updating Buicks, Cadillacs and Oldsmobiles for 1954, and then Chevrolets and Pontiacs for 1955, GM turned its attention to updating the Corvette in 1956, making it the most changed GM product that model year. Underneath the 1956 was the same chassis that had been used previously, along with a return of the 265-cid V-8 from 1955, but a refreshed body eliminated the tailfins, made the headlamps more forward-thrusting and added a large concave swoop to the body sides. The swoop was a styling feature borrowed from the 1955 LaSalle II roadster, another GM Motorama dream car that, unlike the Corvette, didn’t make it to showrooms. Perhaps more importantly to buyers, Corvettes now had roll-up windows and exterior door handles and locks — and the option of a removable hardtop.

A panel behind the seats hid the collapsed softtop that was standard; a hardtop was optional. Courtesy of Freeze Frame Image LLC

Although the 1956 Corvette retained the 102-inch wheelbase of its predecessors, it had more passenger compartment space. A new three-bar, race car-style steering wheel added to its sporty appeal.

Along with the new looks for 1956 were new engine options: dual-four-barrel versions of the 265-cid V-8. Dual carburetors brought horsepower ratings to either 225 or 240 hp, a significant difference over the 210-hp, single-four-barrel 265 V-8 that was standard in the Corvette.

For 1957, Chevrolet grew even more dedicated to making the Corvette a performance machine with the introduction of fuel injection as an option on the V-8, which now displaced 283 cubic inches. The new engine was certainly the big news for 1957, as so few changes were made outside the engine compartment that few can discern the differences from 1956.

Three-spoke steering wheel was very sporty for the time. Note the double humps of the instrument panel to house the speedometer and radio speaker (when a radio was optioned) mimicked that found in the “big” Chevrolets. Courtesy of Freeze Frame Image LLC

A four-speed manual transmission upped the fun factor behind the 283-cid V-8, regardless of the engine optioned. Courtesy of Freeze Frame Image LLC

The standard 283 in the Corvette offered a minimum of 220 hp with a single four-barrel carburetor. From there, optional were two versions of the dual-four-barrel 283, offering 245 or 270 hp, and the two fuel-injected 283s, offering 250 or 283 hp. The difference between the 245- and 270-hp dual-carbureted 283s was the 270-hp engine’s special Duntov-designed cam and solid lifters. The difference between the fuel-injected 283 was solid versus hydraulic lifters and the compression ratio (9.5:1 and hydraulic lifters in the 250-hp version and 10.5:1 and solid lifters in the 283). The 283-hp version allowed Chevrolet to tout one horsepower per cubic inch — an astounding feat for the time, even if it wasn’t the first to do so.

Although the look was carried over from 1956, these varied and impressive engine combinations have made the 1957 Corvette among the most coveted Corvettes ever built — especially the fuel-injected versions.

Chevrolet heavily advertised the performance prowess of fuel injection in its print advertising during 1957. Ads featured race car drivers in Corvettes, Corvettes at race venues, and even Corvettes in Europe — the continent that inspired production of the two-seat Corvette sports car. One ad headlined, “Fantastico! Even in Turin No One Has Fuel Injection!” If the ad headline wasn’t enough of a jab at Italy’s Ferrari, the message was sent home with the accompanying image, which showed a partially covered Ferrari lurking behind a new fuelie Corvette being unloaded at an Italian port.

For the 1956 and little-changed 1957 Corvettes, the headlamps were made more forward-thrusting. They, and the double-bubble hood, borrowed heavily from the likewise-fuel-injected Mercedes-Benz 300 SLs that came before them. Courtesy of Freeze Frame Image LLC

During the 1956-’57 styling update, Corvettes lost their tailfins and the rear license plate was moved below the deck lid. Courtesy of Freeze Frame Image LLC

Fuel injection was truly that important of a global-wide innovation that Chevrolet could poke Ferrari. Before the Corvette, only a few exotic German cars, including the Mercedes-Benz 300SL “gullwing,” had fuel injection. With Chevrolet’s version, fuel injection became widely available to Americans, and at a much lower cost. Those ads for fuel injection touted its responsiveness and power and fuel efficiency, all features admired by commuters and racers alike.

To back the new 283 engines, Chevrolet also began offering a new four-speed manual transmission. This transmission was optional, as Corvettes could still be fit with a Powerglide automatic or a three-speed manual. A four-speed transmission, coupled with fuel injection, is considered the most desirable 1957 Corvette combination by the Corvette faithful.

Among those who understand the importance of the 1957 Corvette and appreciate General Motors’ innovation of fuel injection is Dick Lannen, a retired GM executive. He and his wife, Jan, own the rotisserie-restored ‘57 Corvette shown here. Their car is painted in the especially attractive combination of Onyx Black with an Inca Silver cove, two of the seven colors available on Corvettes in 1957. The exterior colors nicely contrast the red interior. Their car is also outfitted with the optional hardtop. The Lannens’ car has benefit from a rotisserie restoration, and is a crown jewel in their Corvette collection.

To the Lannens and so many others, the 1957 Corvette is more than a desirable collector automobile. It is an eloquent expression of the point at which America’s sports car found both its confidence and its rationale. In its color, specification and historical position, it offers not merely visual appeal or mechanical interest, but a direct connection to one of the defining developments in postwar American motoring. Its significance, however, was not foreordained; it was achieved through engineering, design and the conviction of those who believed the Corvette could become more than an American curiosity.

For Dick and Jan Lannen, Corvette ownership appears to have reflected something more enduring than acquisition alone: a way of remaining in conversation with the company, the engineering culture and the automobile that had helped shape both his professional world and his private enthusiasm. In that sense, this example belongs not only to Corvette history, but also to the lived devotion that has preserved the marque across generations.

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“Fuel Injection” script was placed in the cove. Courtesy of Freeze Frame Image LLC

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Courtesy of Jim O'Hare

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