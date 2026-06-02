Porsche 356A Carrera GT takes top honors Bonhams|Cars Greenwich Auction

1957 Porsche 356A Carrera GT which sold for $511,000 at the Bonhams|Cars Greenwich Auction Courtesy of Bonhams|Cars

Greenwich, CT – A rare 1957 Porsche 356A Carrera GT presented in a scarce factory-correct Aquamarine Blue was the highlight of the Bonhams|Cars Greenwich Auction on May 31, selling for $511,000 including premium against an estimate of $500,000 – $700,000. The Porsche 356A Carrera GT is one of the rarest and most coveted variants of the Porsche 356 and was originally produced in exceptionally limited numbers as a lightweight homologation special intended for rallying and international motorsport competition.

The car sold, in Aquamarine Blue over Black leatherette upholstery with contrasting Grey corduroy inserts, was originally delivered new to a Cuban lawyer and Gentleman racing driver and had been subject to an extraordinarily detailed long-term restoration spanning more than 15 years.

Overall, The Greenwich Auction delivered sales of $2,904,000 with a very positive 84% Sell Through Rate of more than 50 Lots.

1956 Porsche 356A T1 Speedster with coachwork by Reutter, that sold for $291,000 Courtesy of Bonhams|Cars

Other highlights of The Greenwich Auction included a further Porsche 356 – this time the desirable 1956 Porsche 356A T1 Speedster with coachwork by Reutter, that sold for $291,000 including premium against an estimate of $250,000 – $300,000. With a history traceable to its very first sale on March 12 1957 through Hoffman Motors of New York, the car had latterly undergone a thorough refurbishment from 2016 to 2023 and only covered 320 miles since.

A rare, EU-specification Mercedes Benz 280 SE 3.5 Cabriolet also sold for $274,400 Courtesy of Bonhams|Cars

A rare, EU-specification Mercedes Benz 280 SE 3.5 Cabriolet also sold for $274,400 including premium against an estimate of $280,000 – $320,000. In period, the Mercedes Benz 280 SE 3.5 Cabriolet was the preferred transportation of captains of industry, film stars, and heads of state, with just 1,232 vehicles built between 1969 and 1971. This car, one of the last to be delivered new in 1971, benefited from a comprehensive restoration over ten years ago, when it was refinished in a Black exterior complemented by a Cognac leather interior.

The Mercedes-Benz 600 Pullman Limousine sold for $123,200 against an estimate of $100,000 - $140,000. Courtesy of Bonhams|Cars

Another Mercedes Benz that sold well at The Greenwich Auction was the iconic 1970 Mercedes-Benz 600 Pullman Limousine featuring the range-topping six door option, that had been in the same ownership since 1978. The Mercedes-Benz 600 Pullman Limousine sold for $123,200 against an estimate of $100,000 - $140,000.

The new Pur Sang Type 35B owner jumped the queue paying $212,800 including premium against an estimate of $200,000 - $250,000 Courtesy of Bonhams|Cars

Adding some contemporary period charm to sale was a 2020 Pur Sang Type 35B – a modern-day interpretation of the 1920s Type 35 Bugatti which many see as one of the most beautiful racing cars of all time. With only 20 cars built a year, and a 4-5 year waiting list, the new Pur Sang Type 35B owner jumped the queue paying $212,800 including premium against an estimate of $200,000 - $250,000

Details of all cars sold can be found here: https://cars.bonhams.com/auction/32391/the-greenwich-auction/

The Bonhams|Cars USA team focus now turns immediately to The National Automobile Museum Auction in Reno, NV on June 13 where 122 Lots will be sold without reserve following the deaccession of the former Bill Harrah Collection. Details of the vehicles offered can be found here: https://cars.bonhams.com/auction/32353/the-national-automobile-museum-auction/

Consignments are also now being welcomed for the forthcoming, inaugural Laguna Seca Auction on 13 August at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, part of the major Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion of Monterey Car Week. The sale will already offer two outstanding period race cars – the unique Lola-Ford T70 Mark II CanAm sports-racing car, driven by the late, great American Formula 1, CanAm and Indy driver, Dan Gurney – theonly Ford-powered car to win a CanAm race from 1966 to 1974. Also offered is the 1967 Vollstedt-Ford 67B IndyCar, driven by Scotland’s double-Formula 1 World Champion and 1965 Indianapolis 500-Mile race winner, Jim Clark.

About Bonhams|Cars - Bonhams|Cars uniquely offers a choice of live, online and private platforms for buying and selling collector cars—platforms characterized by levels of trust, reliability, and transparency born of over three decades of experience asthepremier automotive auction house. Through prestigious live auctions around the world, 24/7 online auctions, and our recently introduced Private Sales service, Bonhams|Cars makes it simple for buyers and sellers to find the platform that best meets their needs.

Bonhams|Cars host 17 live auctions annually, participates in all the significant concours around the world, and presents unique selling opportunities at international events such as Goodwood Motorsport Events in the UK, RetroMobile in Paris, Laguna Seca on the Monterey Peninsula in California, and The Zoute Grand Prix in Belgium. With dedicated motoring departments in London, Paris, Los Angeles, New York, Brussels and beyond, Bonhams|Cars has a world-class team with expertise in all divisions, fromvintage cars to racing motorsport and automobilia to motorcycles.

For more information, please visit BonhamsCars.com

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