Yeah Baby! Austin Powers 2 ‘Stars and Stripes’ Corvette up for sale at Carlisle Auctions’ Fall Sale

Courtesy of Carlisle Auctions

CARLISLE, PA – The upcoming Fall Carlisle Collector Car Auction, October 1-2 at the Carlisle PA Expo Center, was already shaping up to showcase one of the best consignment galleries of all-time, but now… it’s enough to make you Randy! Fresh off an appearance at Corvettes at Carlisle 2026, the Carlisle Auctions team has secured a 1965 Corvette that is adorned in Red, White, and Blue and was featured in Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me. Not only was it seen in the movie, but it was also featured as the signature ride of Felicity Shagwell, played by Heather Graham.

With its Hollywood bravado in tow, this ’65 Corvette is far more than a great-looking classic. It is the actual Corvette featured in the 1999 spy comedy, complete with its unmistakable American Stars & Stripes paint scheme and the original Washington, D.C. “CIA 1” license plate.

Underneath the movie-star exterior is a serious Corvette. The convertible is powered by a matching-numbers 327 V-8 engine paired with a 4-speed manual transmission, and it features power steering, power brakes and an AM/FM radio. A frame-off restoration was completed by Dixie Corvettes in 2007-2008, with just 7,000 miles accumulated since the restoration.

But it’s the provenance that truly sets this Corvette apart. Following its appearance in Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me, the Corvette was sold in July 1999 to Warren Holland, CEO of gaming company Decipher, Inc. It was subsequently used on a nationwide promotional tour supporting the Austin Powers collectible card game. The Corvette also appeared in the official 1999 music video for Lenny Kravitz’s “American Woman” and has been featured in multiple magazines and publications. Beyond pop culture, its history with the Corvette hobby is equally notable. The car was featured in the Chip’s Choice display at Corvettes at Carlisle in 2010 and has also appeared at the Mid America Motorworks Funfest in Illinois.

Adding further credibility to its Hollywood history is an impressive collection of supporting documentation. The sale includes a letter of authenticity from New Line Cinema, the original bill of sale from New Line Cinema to Decipher, Inc., documentation, memorabilia and the aforementioned original “CIA 1” license plate featured on the vehicle.

For collectors, Corvette enthusiasts and fans of Hollywood automotive history, this is a rare opportunity to own a vehicle with a story that goes far beyond its VIN. It’s a genuine piece of movie history, a recognizable American icon and a Corvette with provenance that can be traced from the set of a major motion picture to the auction block.

The Fall Carlisle Collector Car Auction is open to the public, making it a great destination with vehicles for all enthusiasts. Auction fun starts at 10 AM each day, with preview hours starting at 8 AM on September 30, October 1, and October 2. This consignment, lot 530.1, is anticipated to cross the block at approximately 4 PM on Friday, October 2. There's also three great ways to bid; in person, on the phone, or online. For complete auction information, current consignments, bidder registration, SYCN Auto Logistics info, and additional details, visit CarlisleAuctions.com.

Carlisle Events is a partner or producer of over a dozen annual collector car/truck events. Events are held at the Carlisle PA Fairgrounds (Carlisle, PA) and Allentown Fairgrounds (Allentown, PA). The season schedule includes automotive flea markets of varying sizes, multiple auctions, as well as individual specialty shows featuring Corvettes, Fords, GMs, Chryslers, trucks, imports, tuners, and performance sport compacts. Founded in 1974 by friends Bill Miller and Chip Miller, events hosted at Carlisle attract enthusiasts annually from all corners of the globe. More information is available at www.CarlisleEvents.com or www.CarlisleAuctions.com.

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